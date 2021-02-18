PRICEVILLE — In an ideal basketball season, the two best teams in a classification would meet in the state championship game.
In Class 4A girls this year, that showdown may be coming tonight in the Northeast Regional semifinals. No. 2 Priceville, which blew out North Jackson, 69-31, on Wednesday, travels to No. 1 Anniston tonight for a 6:30 game.
Because of COVID, the regional semifinals are being played on the home court of one of the schools. Only regional championship games will be played at regional sites.
Priceville (25-8) jumped out to a 28-15 halftime lead over North Jackson and put the game away with a 24-6 third quarter advantage.
Seniors Jenna Walker and Abigail Garrison went out in style in their final home game. Both just missed double-doubles. Walker had 10 points and eight assists. Garrison finished with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Sophomore Zoey Benson did get a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Priceville had 10 players in the scoring column, including seniors Tia Lambert with 6 and Katrina Rotermund and Brianna Marquette each with two.
North Jackson (14-12) got 10 points from Summer Varnum.
---
Douglas boys 65, Brewer 62: After falling behind at halftime 28-24 and at the end of three quarters 47-38, the Patriots rallied in the fourth quarter, but still fell short to end the season in this sub-regional game.
Seniors Dawson Lindsey and Matt Kempson led the comeback. After scoring just nine points in the first three quarters, Lindsey scored 14 in the fourth quarter. He finished with 23 points. Kempson scored 17.
Free throws were a big factor in the outcome. Douglas hit 17 of 26 while Brewer (9-17) hit 9 of 18.
---
Skyline 72, Lindsay Lane 34: The No. 1 team in Class 1A proved to be too big an obstacle to overcome.
The Vikings led 29-10 after one quarter and 42-21 at halftime.
Skyline advances to play at Jefferson Christian in the Northeast Regional semifinals.
Madelyn Dizon led Lindsay Lane with 10 points. Lindsey Murr scored nine.
Skyline was led by its tandem of Gracie Stuckey and Gracie Rowell. Stuckey scored 19 and Powell had 18.
--
Today’s schedule
--
Sub-regional
Class 5A girls: East Limestone at Lawrence County, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to play Wenonah at Hayden winner)
Class 4A boys: West Morgan at Deshler, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to play Hamilton at Good Hope winner)
Class 3A girls: Danville at Lauderdale County, 5 p.m. (Winner advances to play Holly Pond at Winfield winner)
Class 3A boys: Elkmont at Danville, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to play Carbon Hill at Susan Moore winner)
Class 3A boys: East Lawrence at Lauderdale County, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to play Brindlee Mountain at Winfield winner)
Class 3A girls: Elkmont at Phil Campbell, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to play Carbon Hill at Susan Moore winner)
Class 2A girls: Mars Hill at Hatton, 3:30 p.m. (Winner advances to play Sulligent at Cold Springs winner)
Class 2A boys: Mars Hill at Hatton, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to play Aliceville at Cold Springs winner)
Class 2A girls: Tanner at Lexington, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to play Falkville at Aliceville winner)
Class 2A girls: Falkville at Aliceville, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to play Tanner at Lexington winner)
Class 1A girls: Valley Head at Decatur Heritage, 4:30 p.m. (Winner advances to play Coosa Christian)
Class 1A boys: Woodville at Decatur Heritage, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to play Sumiton Christian at Ragland winner)
Class 1A girls: Vina at R.A. Hubbard, 5 p.m. (Winner advances to play Meek at Berry winner)
Class 1A boys: Phillips at R.A. Hubbard, 7:30 p.m. (Winner advances to play Lynn at Pickens County winner)
---
Regional semifinals
Class 7A girls: Oak Mountain at Austin, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to play James Clemens at Hoover winner for the region championship on Feb. 23 at 9 a.m.)
Class 4A girls: Priceville at Anniston, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to play the Handley vs. New Hope vs. Saint John Paul II winner)
---
Friday
Sub-regional
Class 4A girls: Rogers at West Limestone, TBD (Winner advances to play Oneonta at Hamilton winner)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.