COXEY — Dylan Patrick poured in a game-high 29 points as Clements picked up a 73-68 win over West Limestone in boys basketball on Thursday.
Patrick scored 12 points in the first half as the Colts (13-2) built a slim 40-28 lead and 17 in the second half, including nine in the fourth quarter, as they held on for the win.
Jame Putman added 19 points for Clements, and Ian Ezell scored eight.
Christian Smith had 22 points for West Limestone (4-8), and Colin Patterson scored 21.
--
Priceville boys 80, Brewer 47: Sammy Holmes led three Priceville players in double figures with a game-high 19 points on Thursday.
Elijah Hopkins scored 14 points for the Bulldogs, while Chris Thomas added 10. Priceville controlled the game from the tip, leading 17-7 after one quarter and 39-22 at the half.
Mac Shadden (16) and Russell Mahan (14) each scored in double figures for Brewer (1-11).
Priceville (9-2) continues play today against Austin.
--
Priceville girls 63, Brewer 47: Zoey Benson had a game-high 20 points for Priceville on Thursday.
Lauren Hames added 11 points for the Bulldogs, who led 25-19 at the half.
Hope West had 19 points and six rebounds to lead Brewer (4-11). Chloe Romine scored 16.
--
West Limestone girls 47, Clements 41: Carlie Belle Winter led West Limestone with 20 points in a win on Thursday.
Kamey Kennemer had 12 points for the Wildcats, while Faith Craig and Mackenzie Tribble added seven points each.
Taylor Farrar scored 13 points for Clements, and Emma Lovett had 11.
