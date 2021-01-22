BIRMINGHAM — Brody Peebles scored a game-high 28 points as Hartselle rallied from an early fourth-quarter deficit to pick up a 59-58 win over Class 6A No. 1 Huffman on Friday.
The game was tight throughout, with Huffman holding a 17-16 lead after one quarter before Hartselle, ranked fourth in Class 6A, rallied to take a 35-30 lead into halftime.
Huffman came back to take a 49-46 lead after three quarters, but Hartselle (19-2) outscored the Vikings 13-9 over the final period to squeak out the win.
Kiah Key added 10 points for the Tigers, and Luke Ward scored nine.
Dequarrin Ezell and Johnathan Murray each had 15 points for Huffman (13-3).
Austin boys 81, Florence 70: Jalen Orr and Cameron Collins each had 18 points as Austin picked up a bit win over Florence on Friday.
Tre Shackelford had 14 points and six rebounds for the Black Bears and Kelton Petty finished with nine points and eight rebounds. Austin led 44-32 at halftime.
Darion Joplin had a game-high 24 points for Florence.
Austin hosts James Clemens on Tuesday.
Brewer boys 51, Fairview 49: Tamerion Watkins and Dawson Lindsey scored 17 points each as Brewer picked up a close win on Friday.
Matt Kempson added 11 points for the Patriots.
Owen Yarbrough scored a game-high 20 points for Fairview.
Cullman 79, Decatur 56: Tyshawn Russell led Decatur with 11 points.
Ellis Dickman and Isaiah Slaughter had 10 points each for the Red Raiders (11-13, 1-4), while Malik Byrd added eight points.
Tucker Gambill (13) and Brodie Malcolm (12) scored in double figures for Cullman.
Decatur hosts Muscle Shoals on Tuesday.
Priceville girls 61, Boaz 31: Jenna Walker knocked down six 3-pointers, finishing with 22 points to lead Priceville to a win on Friday.
Zoey Benson had 15 points for the Bulldogs, while Katrina Rotermund added 10 points and six rebounds.
Priceville (18-7) hosts West Morgan on Tuesday.
Fairview girls 54, Brewer 34: Hope West led Brewer with seven points.
Chloe Romine and Jacey Atkinson had five points each for the Patriots.
Emma Garcia had a game-high 19 points for Fairview.
Hazel Green girls 51, Athens 22: Kyndal Crutcher had nine points for Athens (12-2) in a loss to powerhouse Hazel Green on Thursday.
Samiya Steele had 13 points for Hazel Green. Grace Watson scored 10.
Athens girls 52, Russellville 36: Caroline Bachus led the Golden Eagles with 15 points in a win on Tuesday.
Jakenadi Powers had 10 points and Jordyn Bailey scored seven points.
Jenna Whitfield scored 11 points for Russellville.
