HARTSELLE — Brody Peebles poured in a game-high 38 points as Hartselle defeated Athens 87-61 in boys basketball Friday.
Hartselle led 21-15 after one quarter and 40-34 at halftime. The Tigers were dominant in the second half, scoring 47 points over the final two quarters.
Tad Sivley added 16 points for Hartselle, while Luke Ward scored 15. Trent Wright had eight points.
Keenan Hambrick led Athens with 17 points. Braden Gross scored 16 for the Golden Eagles, and Tokey Porter added 10.
--
Lawrence County boys 74, Hamilton 59: Four players scored in double figures as Lawrence County picked up a win Thursday.
Malik Strickland led all scorers with 19 points for the Red Devils, while Ty Hutto added 14 points. Tayi Strickland scored 13, and Garrett Lee had 12.
Lawrence County led 31-23 at halftime.
Bryant Loving had 14 points for Hamilton. Jordan Cross and Brandon Metcalf each scored 10 points.
--
Athens girls 49, Hartselle 38: Caroline Bachus scored a game-high 17 points for Athens.
Alaina Taylor added 14 points for the Golden Eagles, who trailed 20-14 at the half. Athens outscored Hartselle 20-6 in the third quarter to take control.
Masyn Marchbanks and Lillyanna Cartee each had 13 points for Hartselle.
--
Priceville girls 59, St. John Paul II 24: The Bulldogs dominated from the tip, outscoring St. John Paul 23-3 in the first quarter en route to a big win.
Priceville led 35-9 at halftime and 52-18 after three quarters.
Zoey Benson had 14 points and six rebounds for Priceville, while Jenna Walker added 14 points and five assists. Brianna Marquette, Olivia Gann and Lannah Johnson each scored six points.
Jordan Jefferies led St. John Paul with eight points.
Priceville (5-4) plays at West Morgan on Tuesday.
--
East Lawrence girls 31, Colbert Heights 29: East Lawrence rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to pick up the win.
The Eagles trailed 18-15 after two quarters but outscored Colbert Heights 9-3 in the last quarter to complete the comeback.
Devora Izquierdo led East Lawrence with a game-high 14 points. Makayla Goode had 15 rebounds and four blocks for the Eagles and Kaitlin Dutton had 12 rebounds.
Madison Gooch had 10 points for Colbert Heights.
--
Danville girls 51, West Morgan 38: Emma Broadfoot scored 24 points to lead Danville past West Morgan.
Madison Cartee and Blayne Godfrey had eight points each for Danville.
Karly Terry scored nine points for West Morgan. Brandy Hernandez added eight points for the Rebels.
Danville (6-5) plays at Falkville on Tuesday.
--
Falkville girls 45, Meek 40 OT: Abby Speegle scored 22 points, including six in overtime to lead the Blue Devils (5-4, 2-0) to an area victory Friday. The game was tied 36-36 after four quarters. Falkville’s Erika Johnson had 12 rebounds to go along with eight points.
--
Tanner boys 61, Hatton 51: J.J. Jones scored 23 and Malik Atkins added 14 to lead Tanner to the win Friday. Ridge Harrison topped Hatton with 14 points. Jaxon Mitchell added 11 for the Hornets.
--
Hatton girls 54, Tanner 42: The Hornets used the scoring trio of Kailyn Quails, Kamie Kirk and Grace Johnson to get the win Friday. Quails scored 11. Kirk and Johnson each had 10. Tanner got 15 points each from Amyia Redus and Shauna Fletcher.
--
Elkmont boys 46, Lexington 41: Layton Smith scored 18 points to lead the Red Devils to the win Friday. Brett Parker and Matthew Lowery each scored nine for Elkmont.
--
Waterloo girls 35, Athens Bible 33: Molly Chumbley and Amberlee Ellis both scored 10 points for Athens Bible in the game played Friday at Waterloo.
--
East Limestone girls 73, Madison County 35: Jirah Rogers outscored Madison County all by herself with 40 points on Friday. The two-time All-State selection scored 16 field goals and hit eight of nine free throws. She scored 19 points in the first half and 21 in the second half, including 16 in the third quarter.
--
Hartselle boys 83, Pontotoc, Miss. 66: If the visitors from Mississippi didn’t know about Hartselle’s Brody Peebles before Saturday’s game, they do now. Peebles scored 35 points in the Be Elite Showcase contest at Columbia High in Huntsville. Teammates Tad Sivley scored 18 and Luke Ward added 11.
--
Decatur Heritage girls 53, Oakwood Academy 34: Katie Jones had a double-double Saturday in the Eagles' victory. She had 32 points and 11 rebounds. Decatur Heritage (5-3) had seven rebounds each from Jamie Corry and Elizabeth Wilson. Corry scored six points and Wilson had four.
--
West Limestone boys 58, Lauderdale County 52: River Helms scored 23 points and Camryn Williams had 22 to lead the Wildcats to the victory on Saturday. West Limestone led 30-19 at halftime.
• Here are scores from the Alabama High School Athletic Association of other boys games played Friday: West Morgan 67, Danville 62; Saint John Paul II 56, Priceville 46; Meek 41, Falkville 38; Lawrence County 82, Colbert County 49; East Limestone 51, Madison County 35; Ardmore 66, Clements 48; Colbert Heights 54, East Lawrence 45; and Waterloo 57, Athens Bible 63. On the girls' side, it was Ardmore 42, Clements 33.
