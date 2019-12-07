HARTSELLE — Brody Peebles poured in a game-high 38 points as Hartselle defeated Athens 87-61 in boys basketball Friday.
Hartselle led 21-15 after one quarter and 40-34 at halftime. The Tigers were dominant in the second half, scoring 47 points over the final two quarters.
Tad Sivley added 16 points for Hartselle, while Luke Ward scored 15. Trent Wright had eight points.
Keenan Hambrick led Athens with 17 points. Braden Gross scored 16 for the Golden Eagles, and Tokey Porter added 10.
Lawrence County boys 74, Hamilton 59: Four players scored in double figures as Lawrence County picked up a win Thursday.
Malik Strickland led all scorers with 19 points for the Red Devils, while Ty Hutto added 14 points. Tayi Strickland scored 13, and Garrett Lee had 12.
Lawrence County led 31-23 at halftime.
Bryant Loving had 14 points for Hamilton. Jordan Cross and Brandon Metcalf each scored 10 points.
Athens girls 49, Hartselle 38: Caroline Bachus scored a game-high 17 points for Athens.
Alaina Taylor added 14 points for the Golden Eagles, who trailed 20-14 at the half. Athens outscored Hartselle 20-6 in the third quarter to take control.
Masyn Marchbanks and Lillyanna Cartee each had 13 points for Hartselle.
Priceville girls 59, St. John Paul II 24: The Bulldogs dominated from the tip, outscoring St. John Paul 23-3 in the first quarter en route to a big win.
Priceville led 35-9 at halftime and 52-18 after three quarters.
Zoey Benson had 14 points and six rebounds for Priceville, while Jenna Walker added 14 points and five assists. Brianna Marquette, Olivia Gann and Lannah Johnson each scored six points.
Jordan Jefferies led St. John Paul with eight points.
Priceville (5-4) plays at West Morgan on Tuesday.
East Lawrence girls 31, Colbert Heights 29: East Lawrence rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to pick up the win.
The Eagles trailed 18-15 after two quarters but outscored Colbert Heights 9-3 in the last quarter to complete the comeback.
Devora Izquierdo led East Lawrence with a game-high 14 points. Makayla Goode had 15 rebounds and four blocks for the Eagles and Kaitlin Dutton had 12 rebounds.
Madison Gooch had 10 points for Colbert Heights.
Danville girls 51, West Morgan 38: Emma Broadfoot scored 24 points to lead Danville past West Morgan.
Madison Cartee and Blayne Godfrey had eight points each for Danville.
Karly Terry scored nine points for West Morgan. Brandy Hernandez added eight points for the Rebels.
Danville (6-5) plays at Falkville on Tuesday.
