HARTSELLE — Brody Peebles and Tad Sivley continued to prove they are one of the most dynamic duos in Class 6A boys basketball Tuesday, combining to score 39 points as Hartselle defeated Muscle Shoals 60-53.
The game was back and forth, with Hartselle leading 18-16 after one quarter and Muscle Shoals leading 30-26 at halftime. Hartselle rallied to tie the game at 42 after three quarters and outscored the Trojans 18-11 over the final eight minutes.
Peebles finished with a game-high 22 points for Hartselle, while Sivley added 17 points. Trent Wright scored 11.
Nick Griffith led Muscle Shoals with 15 points.
--
Danville boys 69, Lawrence County 62: Wren Cole scored 11 of his game-high 30 points in the first quarter for Danville.
Cole closed out the game with 13 points in the final quarter and finished with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Kohl Randolph had 14 points for the Hawks, while KJ Melson added 13. Danville trailed 35-25 at halftime.
Malik Strickland (19), Ty Hutto (15) and Tayi Strickland (13) each scored in double figures for Lawrence County.
--
Brewer boys 68, Priceville 52: Connor Hall and Kris Bramlett each had 12 points for Brewer.
Matt Kempson scored 10 points for the Patriots, who led 27-19 at halftime.
Cole Linderman led three Priceville players in double figures with 16 points. Seth Hood scored 15, and Chris Thomas had 12.
--
R.A. Hubbard boys 61, Athens Bible School 38: Montoya Kellogg and Tyrus Johnson each had a double-double in the win for Hubbard.
Kellogg had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Chiefs, while Johnson finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Luke Davis led Athens Bible School with 10 points.
--
West Limestone boys 52, Clements 45: River Helms scored a team-high 20 points for West Limestone.
Camryn Williams had 13 points for the Wildcats, and West Limestone led 26-18 at halftime.
Dylan Patrick had a game-high 24 points for Clements.
--
Austin girls 53, Columbia 20: Eleven players scored as Austin picked up its 10th win of the season.
Austin dominated early, outscoring Columbia 17-2 in the first quarter. The Black Bears led 33-7 at halftime.
Ebonie Williams and Tashanti Watkins each had nine points for Austin (10-3), while Hannah Cohn added six points.
Brooke Bennett led Columbia with 13 points.
--
East Limestone girls 40, Bob Jones 36: Taylor Thatch and Jirah Rogers combined to score 35 points as East Limestone picked up a win over Class 7A Bob Jones.
Thatch finished with a game-high 21 points for the Indians, while Rogers added 14. East Limestone led 15-13 at the half after holding Bob Jones to two second-quarter points.
Deja Guinn had 17 points for Bob Jones.
--
Falkville girls 64, Addison 52: Sydnee Fitzgerald’s double-double effort propelled Falkville past Addison.
Fitzgerald scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils, while Erika Johnson added 13 points and eight rebounds. Makenzie Veal and Abby Speegle scored 12 points each.
Bracie Rodgers led Addison with 14 points.
--
Brewer girls 63, Priceville 46: Hope West led all scorers with 21 points for Brewer (9-6).
Jacie Andrews had 13 points for the Patriots, while Chloe Danylo added 10 points.
Abigail Garrison had 13 points for Priceville and Zoey Benson scored 10.
--
Muscle Shoals girls 51, Hartselle 48: Masyn Marchbanks led three Hartselle players in double figures with 12 points.
Carrington Hogan had 12 points for the Tigers, while Lillyanna Cartee added 10 points.
Sara Puckett scored a game-high 23 points for Muscle Shoals, which led 24-20 at halftime. Makiyah Harrison had 11 points.
--
Hatton girls 54, East Lawrence 19: Hatton held East Lawrence scoreless in the first quarter en route to the win.
Grace Johnson poured in a game-high 17 points for Hatton, which led 32-6 at halftime. Kailyn Quails scored 15 points.
Makayla Goode had six points for East Lawrence.
