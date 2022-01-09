HUNTSVILLE — Jake Langlois had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven steals as Priceville cruised past Randolph 54-21 in an area game on Friday.
The Bulldogs (15-3) led 17-5 after one quarter and 29-9 at halftime.
Cole Lindeman finished with 10 points for Priceville, while Elijah Hopkins added seven points and seven assists.
--
Clements boys 66, Colbert Heights 32: Dylan Patrick led three Clements players in double figures with a game-high 21 points on Friday.
Ian Ezell had 14 points for the Colts, while Jame Putman scored 13. Clements led 31-17 at the half.
Tanner Taylor led Colbert Heights with nine points on three 3-pointers.
--
Guntersville boys 80, Brewer 53: Tamerion Watkins and Hunter Lawrence combined to score 30 points for Brewer on Friday.
Watkins led the Patriots (3-16) with 16 points, while Lawrence scored 14. Russell Mahan added six points.
Cooper Davidson had a game-high 22 points for Guntersville. Brandon Fussell scored 12.
--
Priceville girls 73, Randolph 13: Reagan Watkins had 18 points and seven rebounds as Priceville rolled past Randolph on Friday.
Lauren Hames added 15 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs, who led 48-4 at halftime after holding Randolph scoreless in the second quarter. Natalie Cartee had nine points.
Priceville (13-3) continues play against Westminster Christian on Tuesday.
--
Clements girls 43, Colbert Heights 33: Taylor Farrar led Clements with 16 points on Friday.
Jenny Trent had nine points for the Colts, and Emma Lovett and Jordyn McElyea had seven points each.
Kristen Shaw and Rayanna James each had eight points for Colbert Heights.
--
Guntersville girls 44, Brewer 40: Hope West had 11 points to lead Brewer in a close loss on Friday.
Gracie Vest had eight points for the Patriots (5-16), who trailed 20-12 at the half.
Olivia Vandergriff had a game-high 16 points for Guntersville, and Tazi Harris scored 12.
--
Shoals Christian girls 57, Athens Bible School 34: Molly Chumbley had 17 points for Athens Bible School on Friday.
Addison Simmons had seven points for the Trojans. Sara David had a game-high 26 points for Shoals Christian.
--
Danville 49, West Point 40: Kohl Randolph and Witten Morgan turned in strong performances for Danville on Saturday, combining for 30 points as the Hawks picked up a win over West Point at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex.
Danville led wire-to-wire, holding a 10-7 lead after one quarter and a 26-22 advantage at halftime. The Hawks pushed the lead to 37-32 after three quarters and West Point could get no closer.
Randolph finished with a game-high 17 points to go along with six rebounds for Danville, while Morgan finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Carter Holladay scored eight points.
Kanen Trussell led West Point with 12 points and Andrew Lynn scored nine.
--
Clements boys 67, Shoals Christian 45: Dylan Patrick poured in a game-high 27 points to lead Clements on Saturday.
Jame Putman had 15 points for the Colts, who led 29-23 at the half. Jayden Gilbert and Brady Moore added six points each.
Sam Storie had a team-high 18 points for Shoals Christian and Parker Lovett scored 10.
--
East Lawrence boys 62, Athens Bible School 59: Isaih Hubbard scored a team-high 19 points for East Lawrence in a win on Saturday.
Peyton Kelly had 14 points for the Eagles, while David Izquierdo added 11 points. East Lawrence trailed 26-21 after two quarters.
Connor Abernathy had a game-high 22 points in the loss for Athens Bible School. Brayden Suggs scored 19.
--
Athens Bible School boys 66, Shoals Christian 51: Walker Brand led three Athens Bible School players in double figures with a game-high 25 points in a win on Friday.
Luke Davis had 18 points for the Trojans and Suggs scored 10.
Lovett (17) and Storie (15) each scored in double figures for Shoals Christian.
--
Decatur Heritage girls 55, Lindsay Lane 33: Kennedy Kyle led Decatur Heritage with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a win on Saturday.
Brantleigh Williams had nine points and six rebounds for the Eagles, who led 29-12 at halftime. Ellie Metzgar finished with seven points and seven rebounds.
--
R.A. Hubbard girls 46, Covenant Christian 23: Eva Armstead and Katelyn Cooper combined to score 33 points for R.A. Hubbard on Saturday.
Armstead finished with a game-high 17 points for the Chiefs, while Cooper added 16. Delaney Johnson led Covenant Christian with 14 points.
--
East Lawrence girls 53, Athens Bible School 44: Teryhn Taylor led East Lawrence with 13 points in a win on Saturday.
Makayla Austin had 10 points for the Eagles and Savannah Suggs scored nine. East Lawrence led 25-18 at the half.
Brooke Blakely had a game-high 20 points for Athens Bible School. Molly Chumbley scored 11 for the Trojans.
--
Tanner girls 58, Ardmore 23: Shauna Fletcher outscored Ardmore in a win on Friday, pouring in a game-high 25 points to lead Tanner.
Keyera Jeanes added 20 points for the Rattlers and Aubrey Oliver scored seven points.
Preslie Sanders led Ardmore with six points.
--
Cold Springs girls 50, Falkville 46: Abbey Grace Tomlin had 11 points for Falkville in a game played on Friday.
Liza Wallace finished with 10 points for the Blue Devils, while Ellie Cate Hill and Ella Wallace added nine points each.
Malaya Taylor had a game-high 18 points for Cold Springs. Ciara Calvert scored 15.
