HUNTSVILLE — Jake Langlois had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven steals as Priceville cruised past Randolph 54-21 in an area game on Friday.
The Bulldogs (15-3) led 17-5 after one quarter and 29-9 at halftime.
Cole Lindeman finished with 10 points for Priceville, while Elijah Hopkins added seven points and seven assists.
Clements boys 66, Colbert Heights 32: Dylan Patrick led three Clements players in double figures with a game-high 21 points on Friday.
Ian Ezell had 14 points for the Colts, while Jame Putman scored 13. Clements led 31-17 at the half.
Tanner Taylor led Colbert Heights with nine points on three 3-pointers.
Guntersville boys 80, Brewer 53: Tamerion Watkins and Hunter Lawrence combined to score 30 points for Brewer on Friday.
Watkins led the Patriots (3-16) with 16 points, while Lawrence scored 14. Russell Mahan added six points.
Cooper Davidson had a game-high 22 points for Guntersville. Brandon Fussell scored 12.
Priceville girls 73, Randolph 13: Reagan Watkins had 18 points and seven rebounds as Priceville rolled past Randolph on Friday.
Lauren Hames added 15 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs, who led 48-4 at halftime after holding Randolph scoreless in the second quarter. Natalie Cartee had nine points.
Priceville (13-3) continues play against Westminster Christian on Tuesday.
Clements girls 43, Colbert Heights 33: Taylor Farrar led Clements with 16 points on Friday.
Jenny Trent had nine points for the Colts, and Emma Lovett and Jordyn McElyea had seven points each.
Kristen Shaw and Rayanna James each had eight points for Colbert Heights.
Guntersville girls 44, Brewer 40: Hope West had 11 points to lead Brewer in a close loss on Friday.
Gracie Vest had eight points for the Patriots (5-16), who trailed 20-12 at the half.
Olivia Vandergriff had a game-high 16 points for Guntersville, and Tazi Harris scored 12.
Shoals Christian girls 57, Athens Bible School 34: Molly Chumbley had 17 points for Athens Bible School on Friday.
Addison Simmons had seven points for the Trojans. Sara David had a game-high 26 points for Shoals Christian.
