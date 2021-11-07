GUNTERSVILLE — Gracin Prater recorded her first career double-double on Saturday, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds, as Priceville defeated Skyline 55-49 at the Guntersville Early Bird Classic.
Lauren Hames had 11 points for the Bulldogs, while Olivia Gann and Ashlyn Johnson added five points each. Zoey Benson scored four points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Gracie Rowell had a game-high 19 points for Skyline.
Pleasant Grove 46, Brewer 12: Bailey Hale had three points for Brewer in a game played at Guntersville.
Reagan Lowery, Hope West, Carrie Mosley and Chloe Romine each added two points for the Patriots, who trailed 29-1 at halftime.
Kennedi McCray led Pleasant Grove with 11 points.
Elkmont 56, J.B. Pennington 40: Abbie Broadway led the Red Devils with 11 points in a win at the Vinemont Tip-Off.
Paige Robinson scored 10 points for Elkmont, while Brianna Newton and Tylee Thomas added nine points each.
Elkmont (2-0) continues play at home on Tuesday against Rogers.
Elkmont 65, Southeastern 22: Lily Lowery and Ella Beddingfield each scored 12 points as Elkmont opened the 2021-2022 basketball season with a win over Southeastern in the Vinemont Tip-Off on Thursday.
Morgan Morris scored eight points for the Red Devils, while Broadway added seven points. Newton and Robinson had six points each.
Jasper 29, Brewer 23: Romine scored a team-high seven points as Brewer opened the season with a low-scoring loss to Jasper on Thursday.
Caroline Alexander had five points for the Patriots, who trailed 11-10 at halftime.
Hallie Harrell had a game-high 13 points for Jasper. Marianna Rigsby and Ally Grace Salors had five points each.
