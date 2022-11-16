PRICEVILLE — Lauren Hames led three Priceville players in double figures with 20 points as the Bulldogs picked up a 61-48 win over Class 5A East Limestone in girls basketball on Tuesday.
Priceville led 17-10 after one quarter and 24-22 at the half before outscoring East Limestone 21-10 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Carly Nelson had 11 points for the Bulldogs, while Leslie Hames added 10 points. Gracin Potter and Zoey Benson had seven points each.
Shauna Fletcher poured in a game-high 23 points to lead East Limestone. Taylor Farrar scored 15 points.
Decatur Heritage girls 56, Covenant Christian 26: Genie McGhee just missed a triple-double for Decatur Heritage on Tuesday, finishing with 20 points, 13 rebounds and nine steals in a big win.
Bri Tyson added 19 points for the Eagles, who led 23-11 at halftime. Alex Jackson had nine points and six assists.
Rogers girls 49, Elkmont 45: Thea Hamlin led Elkmont with a game-high 18 points in a close loss on Tuesday.
Tylee Thomas had 13 points for the Red Devils, who trailed 28-24 at the half.
Halee Garner (20) and Sadee Gray (14) each scored in double figures for Rogers.
Mortimer Jordan girls 54, Hartselle 49: Anna Burroughs poured in 19 points to lead Hartselle on Tuesday.
Karleigh Shipley and Gracie Hill each had seven points for the Tigers, while Emma Roden scored six.
Kayhi Scottland had a team-high 19 points for Mortimer Jordan. Jaylan Pleasant (11) and Sarah Kanady (10) also scored in double figures.
Decatur Heritage 63, Covenant Christian 61: Bo Solley knocked down the game-winning shot at the final buzzer as Decatur Heritage picked up a win over defending state champion Covenant Christian on Tuesday.
The game was back and forth, with Covenant Christian leading 30-29 at the half and Decatur Heritage leading 47-43 after three quarters.
Jordan Davis led Decatur Heritage with 17 points. Brady Wilson and Bo Mitchell had 13 points each, while Solley finished with seven.
Jaylen Chandler had a game-high 26 points for Covenant Christian. Trey Kellogg scored 15.
Decatur Heritage (3-0) continues play on Friday at Good Hope.
Austin boys 49, Hewitt-Trussville 42: Jordan Johnson scored a game-high 14 as Austin picked up a win on Tuesday.
Caiden Ricks had 10 points for the Black Bears, who led 22-20 at the half.
Reid Stodghill had 13 points for Hewitt-Trussville and Raymond Rolley scored 10.
Hartselle boys 77, Mortimer Jordan 24: Kohl Key had 17 points as Hartselle rolled past Mortimer Jordan on Tuesday.
Markus Tapscott added 11 points for the Tigers, who led 43-13 at halftime. Kiah Key scored 10.
Coleman Maldonado had eight points for Mortimer Jordan.
Decatur Heritage girls 52, West Point 41: McGhee scored 15 points and grabbed 14 points to lead Decatur Heritage to a win on Saturday.
Katelyn Cooper had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles, Bri Tyson added 12 points. Decatur Heritage led 27-21 at the half.
Jackson finished with seven points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
West Limestone girls 43, Moody 38: Carlie Belle Winter had a team-high 14 points in a win for West Limestone on Saturday.
Kamey Kennemer had 11 points for the Wildcats, while Raelee Campbell added six points. Kendall Stephens led Moody with 14 points.
