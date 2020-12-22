HOOVER - Jirah Rogers poured in a game-high 27 points as Class 5A No. 6 East Limestone defeated Mountain Brook 50-46 at Spain Park on Monday.
The game was close throughout, with Mountain Brook leading 11-10 after one quarter and 26-21 at halftime.
East Limestone outscored Mountain Brook 15-8 in the third quarter to take the lead and held on for the win.
Bryanna Johnson also had 14 points for the Indians, who will play Class 7A No. 5 Spain Park today.
Emma Stearns (11) and Emily Stearns (10) each scored in double figures for Mountain Brook.
Priceville girls 68, Skyline 32: Abigail Garrison and Jenna Walker gave double-double efforts as Priceville, ranked third in Class 4A, picked up a big win on Monday.
Garrison finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-4, 3-0), while Walker added 16 points and 15 assists. Zoey Benson had 15 points and seven rebounds.
Gracie Stucky had 15 points for Skyline.
Decatur boys 62, Huntsville 61 (OT): Malik Byrd poured in 30 points as Decatur picked up an overtime win over Class 7A Huntsville.
Tied at 52 at the end of regulation, Decatur outscored Huntsville 10-9 in the extra period to secure the win.
Shawn Hullett had nine points for the Red Raiders. Ty Russel and Charlie Taylor had eight points each.
Jamari Tate had 17 points for Huntsville.
Decatur (8-6) hosts Gadsen City today.
Decatur Heritage boys 74, Athens Bible School 46: Brayden Kyle scored 36 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Eagles.
Clay Smith added 18 points for Decatur Heritage. Alex Malone and Bo Solley scored eight points each.
Brayden Suggs led Athens Bible with 13 points.
Decatur Heritage (5-3, 1-0) plays at Scottsboro on Monday.
• Danville boys 42, Corner 35: Kohl Randolph scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Danville.
Aaron Alexander had 13 points for the Hawks and KJ Melson scored 12.
Skylar Norris had 15 points to lead Corner.
• Elkmont boys 70, Clements 45: Layton Smith scored a game-high 21 points for Elkmont.
Hunter Broadway had 19 points for the Red Devils, while Preston Robinson added 15.
Dylan Patrick led Clements with 17 points. Deonte Crenshaw scored 16.
Randolph boys 43, Priceville 38: Elijah Hopkins, Chris Thomas and Jake Langlois each had eight points to lead Priceville.
Curtis Cooper had a game-high 20 points for Randolph. Grayson Davenport scored 14.
Priceville plays at Hayden on Monday.
