DANVILLE — Maddie Sherrill scored a game-high 15 points as Danville picked up a 48-27 win over Colbert County on Tuesday.
Ella Kate Tidwell added 13 points for the Hawks, who led 30-6 at halftime. Olivia Vest scored seven.
Karion Cooper led Colbert County with eight points.
East Limestone girls 65, Ardmore 38: Tyjah Duncan led three East Limestone players in double figures with 15 points in a win on Tuesday.
Taylor Farrar and Shauna Fletcher had 13 points each for the Indians, while Mya Thatch and Niya Witherspoon added eights points each. Molly Thompson finished with five points and 16 rebounds.
Good Hope girls 79, Priceville 62: Leslie Hames had a game-high 26 points for Priceville on Tuesday.
Lauren Hames finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-2), while Zoey Benson added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Ivey Maddox had a team-high 23 points for Good Hope, which led 31-28 at halftime. Heather Tetro (19), Rudi Derrick (13) and Bailey Tetro (12) also scored in double figures for Good Hope.
Holly Pond girls 64, Falkville 50: Ellie Cate Hill had 18 points for Falkville on Tuesday.
Abbey Grace Tomlin added nine points and eight rebounds for the Blue Devils (7-5), who trailed 32-25 at the half.
Madison Butts scored a game-high 23 points for Holly Pond.
Colbert County boys 68, Danville 58: Aiden Holladay poured in 23 points to lead Danville in a loss on Tuesday.
Huntley Segars scored 11 points for the Hawks, while Ben Ellenburg added 10 points.
Tyler Castled led Colbert County with a game-high 25 points.
Huntsville boys 86, Hartselle 51: Kiah Key scored a team-high 15 points to lead Hartselle against Class 7A Huntsville on Tuesday.
Ty Odom added 11 points for the Tigers, who trailed 24-2 after one quarter and 49-22 at the half. Rylan Smothers finished with 10.
Brayden Rivers (18), JaMari Arnold (15) and Miles Sledge (10) all scored in double figures for Huntsville.
Holly Pond boys 67, Falkville 42: Isaiah Warnick had 18 points for Falkville on Tuesday.
Caden Burnett and Carson McClellon scored eight points each for the Blue Devils. Blake Rickard had a game-high 17 points for Holly Pond.
