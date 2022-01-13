TANNER — Skylar Townsend poured in a game-high 35 points as Tanner picked up a 78-68 overtime win over Hatton in boys basketball on Tuesday.
Townsend, a sophomore, scored nine points during the overtime period to push the Rattlers past the Hornets. The game was tied 62-62 at the end of regulation.
Townsend started the game strong, scoring all 10 of Tanner’s first-quarter points. He finished with 15 in the first half, but Hatton took a 31-28 lead into the break.
Trevor Keenum knocked down three 3-pointers in the second half as Tanner rallied to force overtime. Keenum finished with four 3-pointers and 16 total points for the Rattlers.
Kahne Little (23), Briley Kerby (14), Braden Stafford (13) and Weston Burney (10) each scored in double figures for Hatton.
--
East Limestone boys 64, Ardmore 39: Kristopher McNeill and Jacob Eslick each scored 10 points as East Limestone picked up a win over county foe Ardmore on Tuesday.
East Limestone controlled the game from the start, building a 34-11 halftime lead that Ardmore could not chip away.
Justice Casteel led Ardmore with 16 points.
--
Athens Bible School boys 62, Lindsay Lane 59: Connor Abernathy led four Athens Bible players in double figures with a game-high 20 points in a win on Tuesday.
Walker Brand and Luke Davis each had 13 points for the Trojans, while Brayden Suggs added 12. The Trojans led 29-24 at the half.
Whitt Jackson had 15 points to lead Lindsay Lane, and Seth Mitchell scored 13.
--
Elkmont boys 54, Colbert Heights 47: Jayce Teeples finished with 16 points and eight rebounds as Elkmont picked up a road win on Tuesday.
Jack Thomas had 13 points for the Red Devils, who led 27-24 at the half after trailing 17-14 after one quarter.
--
Falkville boys 56, Addison 54: Avery Miller led Falkville with 17 points and five rebounds in a win on Tuesday.
Colton Hooper finished with 13 points for the Blue Devils, while Camden Reid added 12.
--
Brooks boys 53, West Limestone 43: Colin Patterson scored a game-high 23 points for West Limestone in a game played on Tuesday.
Easton Smith added 12 points for the Wildcats, who trailed 24-17 at halftime.
Knute Wood led Brooks with 18 points.
