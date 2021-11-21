TRINITY — West Morgan’s offensive firepower was on full display Friday night, as the Rebels broke the century mark in a 101-43 victory over East Lawrence in boys basketball.
West Morgan dominated from the tip, scoring 31 first-quarter points en route to building a 59-18 halftime advantage. The Rebel offense continued to roll in the second half, scoring 29 points in the third quarter before slowing down over the final eight minutes.
Dylann Ward led the way for West Morgan with a game-high 26 points. Carson Muse (21) and Skyler Hutto (19) also scored in double figures for the Rebels, while Isaac Ward added nine points.
Isiah Hubbard and Coleman Garner each had 13 points for East Lawrence.
Falkville boys 59, Sumiton Christian 28: Dawson Norwood led Falkville with a game-high 18 points on Friday.
Colton Hooper scored eight points for the Blue Devils, and Camden Reid and Josh Bradford added seven points each.
East Limestone boys 50, West Limestone 46: Tucker Weatherford scored 14 points for West Limestone in a tight loss on Friday.
Colin Patterson had 12 points for the Wildcats, and Christian Rouse scored 11.
Elkmont boys 61, Tanner 46: Mykell Murrah led Elkmont with 21 points in a win on Friday.
Cody Ward had 11 points for the Red Devils, who led 39-19 at the half.
Skylar Townsend had 11 points for Tanner.
Florence boys 56, Decatur 50: Isaiah Slaughter had a game-high 13 points for Decatur in a road loss at Class 7A Florence on Friday.
Jayden Brown and Ty Bachuss each had eight points for the Red Raiders, while Jackson Thatch added seven points.
Myles Johnson and Jaylen Simpson each had 10 points for Florence.
Vestavia Hills boys 80, Hartselle 78: Luke Ward led three Hartselle players in double figures with 25 points on Friday.
Vestavia Hills led 40-30 at the half and 61-50 after three quarters before Hartselle rallied to close the gap in the fourth.
Ryan Dunn had 18 points for Hartselle, while Kiah Key scored 15. Reese Garner finished with a game-high 33 points for Vestavia Hills, and Win Miller scored 15.
Cullman boys 59, Austin 49: Jalen Orr had 16 points for Austin on Friday.
Cam Collins added 14 points for the Black Bears, and Tyrese Roach scored eight.
Tucker Apel and Tucker Gambrill had 15 points each for Cullman.
Austin plays Sparkman on Monday in the N2Hoops Invitational at Bob Jones.
West Morgan girls 43, East Lawrence 35: Brenna Howard had a team-high 13 points for West Morgan on Friday.
Brylynn Bolan had six points for the Rebels, who led 23-18 at the half.
Teryhn Taylor scored 12 points for East Lawrence.
Falkville girls 63, Sumiton Christian 49: Ellie Cate Hill finished with 29 points, four rebounds and four steals in a big win for Falkville on Friday.
Ella Edmonson had seven points for the Blue Devils (3-2), who led 36-30 at the half. Abbey Grace Tomlin and Allie Smith had six points each.
B.G. Braswell had 28 points to lead Sumiton Christian.
East Limestone girls 47, West Limestone 45: Taylor Farrar turned in a strong performance for East Limestone on Friday, finishing with 23 points and seven rebounds in a win over a county rival.
Taylor Thatch had nine points for the Indians, while Molly Thompson added five points and 10 rebounds.
Carlie Belle Winter led West Limestone with 10 points, and Kamey Kennemer scored nine.
Vestavia Hill girls 33, Hartselle 32: Masyn Marchbanks had a game-high 13 points for Hartselle on Friday.
Hartselle (3-1) trailed 14-12 at the half but rallied to take a 20-18 lead into the fourth quarter. Alyssa McMinemon had eight points for the Tigers, and Karleigh Shipley scored six.
Ally Smith had 11 points to lead Vestavia Hills.
Austin boys 49, Athens 46: Eddie Mitchell and Jalen Orr combined to score 25 points in a win for Austin on Thursday.
Mitchell led the Black Bears with 13 points, while Orr scored 12. Collins and Isaiah Fuller had eight points each.
Clements boys 45, Ardmore 32: Dylan Patrick scored a game-high 22 points as Clements picked up its fifth straight win on Thursday.
Ian Ezell had nine points for the Colts (5-0), who led 26-17 at halftime. Brady Moore scored seven.
Luke Hardiman led Ardmore with 11 points.
Falkville boys 78, J.B. Pennington 66: Dawson Norwood scored 21 points for Falkville in the win on Thursday.
Bradford and Avery Miller each added 12 points for the Blue Devils, who led 40-36 at halftime.
Marx Optical Classic at Priceville
Priceville 63, Rogers 33: Cole Lindeman led the Priceville Bulldogs (2-1) with 17 points on Saturday. Caleb Pedings had 10 points and five rebounds and Chris Thomas added eight points and five rebounds.
Malachi Davis had 17 points for Rogers.
Priceville continues tournament play against Good Hope on Monday.
East Limestone boys 62, Brewer 42: Kenneth Timmons scored a game-high 21 points for East Limestone in the opening round of the Marx Optical Classic on Saturday.
Jeb Blanton added 16 points for the Indians, who rallied to tie the game at 25-25 at halftime after scoring just two points in the first quarter.
Tamerion Watkins had 18 points for Brewer (1-4) and Hunter Lawrence scored nine.
In other Marx Optical Classic action, West Limestone defeated West Point 55-47.
Encore Classic at Hartselle
Brewer girls 43, Cold Springs 33: Hope West had 16 points and seven rebounds for Brewer in the Encore Classic.
Chloe Romine added 12 points for Brewer (3-4), which led 32-20 at the half. Carrie Mosley scored seven points.
Ella Dickerson led Cold Springs with 14 points.
Madison Academy girls 53, Austin 46: Nashaylyn Hampton led Austin with 12 points in the opening round of the Encore Classic.
Ariahna Harris and Elyse Davis each had nine points for the Black Bears, who trailed 22-17 at halftime.
Emily Mouser had a game-high 16 points for Madison Academy and Regan Boyd scored 13.
Austin continues play on Tuesday against Hazel Green.
Deshler girls 66, Hartselle 57: Masyn Marchbanks poured in a game-high 31 points for Hartselle on Saturday.
Alyssa McMinemon added 11 points for the host Tigers, who led 26-18 at halftime.
Chloe Siegel led three Deshler players in double figures with 19 points. Emma Kate Tittle had 13 points for Deshler and Katie Clemons scored 12.
Clements Classic
--
Clements boys 59, Oakwood Adventist 40: Three players scored in double figures as Clements picked up a big win on the first day of its own Thanksgiving tournament.
Dylan Patrick led the Colts with 17 points. Jame Putman scored 16 and Trent Sanders finished with 12.
Clements girls 39, Danville 24: Taylor Farrar led Clements with 17 points.
Jenny Trent scored 10 for the Colts and Shakarri Bailey added 8. Clements led 20-11 at the half.
Maddie Sherrill had 10 points for Danville.
Regular season
Guntersville boys 59, Decatur 55: Ellis Dickman had 19 points for Decatur in a close road loss on Saturday.
Jayden Brown scored 11 for the Red Raiders, while Stephen Mayfield added nine.
Brandon Fussell had a game-high 22 points for Guntersville.
Addison girls 63, Lindsay Lane 41: Lindsey Murr turned in a strong performance for Lindsay Lane on Saturday, finishing with 27 points and 10 rebounds.
Madison Carter had four points and eight rebounds for the Lions.
Elkmont girls 62, Tanner 58: Morgan Morris scored 19 points as Elkmont picked up a close win on Friday.
Thea Hamlin had 10 points for the Red Devils, who led 36-28 at halftime.
Shauna Fletcher led Tanner with a game-high 31 points. Aubrey Oliver (14) and Keyera Jeanes (11) also scored in double figures for the Rattlers.
Elkmont (5-3) opens play in the Clements Thanksgiving tournament on Monday against Section.
