TRINITY — West Morgan’s offensive firepower was on full display Friday night, as the Rebels broke the century mark in a 101-43 victory over East Lawrence in boys basketball.
West Morgan dominated from the tip, scoring 31 first-quarter points en route to building a 59-18 halftime advantage. The Rebel offense continued to roll in the second half, scoring 29 points in the third quarter before slowing down over the final eight minutes.
Dylann Ward led the way for West Morgan with a game-high 26 points. Carson Muse (21) and Skyler Hutto (19) also scored in double figures for the Rebels, while Isaac Ward added nine points.
Isiah Hubbard and Coleman Garner each had 13 points for East Lawrence.
Falkville boys 59, Sumiton Christian 28: Dawson Norwood led Falkville with a game-high 18 points on Friday.
Colton Hooper scored eight points for the Blue Devils, and Camden Reid and Josh Bradford added seven points each.
East Limestone boys 50, West Limestone 46: Tucker Weatherford scored 14 points for West Limestone in a tight loss on Friday.
Colin Patterson had 12 points for the Wildcats, and Christian Rouse scored 11.
Elkmont boys 61, Tanner 46: Mykell Murrah led Elkmont with 21 points in a win on Friday.
Cody Ward had 11 points for the Red Devils, who led 39-19 at the half.
Skylar Townsend had 11 points for Tanner.
Florence boys 56, Decatur 50: Isaiah Slaughter had a game-high 13 points for Decatur in a road loss at Class 7A Florence on Friday.
Jayden Brown and Ty Bachuss each had eight points for the Red Raiders, while Jackson Thatch added seven points.
Myles Johnson and Jaylen Simpson each had 10 points for Florence.
Vestavia Hills boys 80, Hartselle 78: Luke Ward led three Hartselle players in double figures with 25 points on Friday.
Vestavia Hills led 40-30 at the half and 61-50 after three quarters before Hartselle rallied to close the gap in the fourth.
Ryan Dunn had 18 points for Hartselle, while Kiah Key scored 15. Reese Garner finished with a game-high 33 points for Vestavia Hills, and Win Miller scored 15.
Cullman boys 59, Austin 49: Jalen Orr had 16 points for Austin on Friday.
Cam Collins added 14 points for the Black Bears, and Tyrese Roach scored eight.
Tucker Apel and Tucker Gambrill had 15 points each for Cullman.
Austin plays Sparkman on Monday in the N2Hoops Invitational at Bob Jones.
West Morgan girls 43, East Lawrence 35: Brenna Howard had a team-high 13 points for West Morgan on Friday.
Brylynn Bolan had six points for the Rebels, who led 23-18 at the half.
Teryhn Taylor scored 12 points for East Lawrence.
Falkville girls 63, Sumiton Christian 49: Ellie Cate Hill finished with 29 points, four rebounds and four steals in a big win for Falkville on Friday.
Ella Edmonson had seven points for the Blue Devils (3-2), who led 36-30 at the half. Abbey Grace Tomlin and Allie Smith had six points each.
B.G. Braswell had 28 points to lead Sumiton Christian.
East Limestone girls 47, West Limestone 45: Taylor Farrar turned in a strong performance for East Limestone on Friday, finishing with 23 points and seven rebounds in a win over a county rival.
Taylor Thatch had nine points for the Indians, while Molly Thompson added five points and 10 rebounds.
Carlie Belle Winter led West Limestone with 10 points, and Kamey Kennemer scored nine.
Vestavia Hill girls 33, Hartselle 32: Masyn Marchbanks had a game-high 13 points for Hartselle on Friday.
Hartselle (3-1) trailed 14-12 at the half but rallied to take a 20-18 lead into the fourth quarter. Alyssa McMinemon had eight points for the Tigers, and Karleigh Shipley scored six.
Ally Smith had 11 points to lead Vestavia Hills.
Austin boys 49, Athens 46: Eddie Mitchell and Jalen Orr combined to score 25 points in a win for Austin on Thursday.
Mitchell led the Black Bears with 13 points, while Orr scored 12. Collins and Isaiah Fuller had eight points each.
Clements boys 45, Ardmore 32: Dylan Patrick scored a game-high 22 points as Clements picked up its fifth straight win on Thursday.
Ian Ezell had nine points for the Colts (5-0), who led 26-17 at halftime. Brady Moore scored seven.
Luke Hardiman led Ardmore with 11 points.
Falkville boys 78, J.B. Pennington 66: Dawson Norwood scored 21 points for Falkville in the win on Thursday.
Bradford and Avery Miller each added 12 points for the Blue Devils, who led 40-36 at halftime.
