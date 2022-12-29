TRINITY — Ansley Terry and Karly Terry combined to score 35 points as the West Morgan girls defeated Decatur 47-45 in overtime at the West Morgan Christmas Tournament on Wednesday.
West Morgan led 25-20 at halftime and 33-27 after three quarters before Decatur rallied to outscore the Rebels 13-7 in the fourth quarter and force overtime.
Ansley Terry finished with a game-high 21 points to lead West Morgan. Karly Terry scored 14. Jenny Mitchell (20) and Amiah Jackson (10) each scored in double figures for Decatur.
---
Ardmore girls 52, Danville 43: Elisabeth Hand and Madalyn McCreless had 11 points each for Danville at the West Morgan Christmas Tournament on Wednesday. Lanie Martin and Adily Alberti had five rebounds each.
---
Central-Florence 54, Falkville 51: Ellie Cate Hill had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Falkville at the West Morgan Christmas Tournament on Wednesday.
Liza Wallace finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Blue Devils and Kenya Roberson had six points and 10 rebounds.
Akeema Rivera led Central-Florence with a game-high 23 points.
---
East Limestone girls 44, Toledo Rogers (Ohio) 30: Shauna Fletcher poured in game-high 18 points as East Limestone picked up a win at the BallN Prep National Showcase at Hazel Green on Wednesday.
Taylor Farrar added 10 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Indians, while Mya Thatch finished with 10 points.
East Limestone wraps up play in the showcase today at 1:30 p.m. against Shades Valley.
Breayah Jefferson led Rogers with 17 points.
---
Decatur Heritage girls 55, Boaz 36: Kennedy Kyle knocked down five 3-pointers, finishing with a team-high 15 points, as Decatur Heritage picked up a win at the Westminster Christian Tournament on Wednesday.
Genie McGhee added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles, who led 17-8 at halftime. Alex Jackson had eight points, five assists and four rebounds.
---
Hartselle girls 57, Albertville 31: Hanna Burks scored a game-high 16 points for Hartselle on Wednesday in a game played at Supreme Courts in Guntersville.
Gracie Hill added 12 points for the Tigers, who led 35-16 at halftime.
Dana Fuentes and Ava Teague had six points each for Albertville.
---
West Morgan boys 57, Elkmont 50: Carson Muse scored a game-high 17 points to lift host West Morgan past Elkmont at its Christmas tournament on Wednesday.
Isaac Ward added 12 points for the Rebels, who led 30-21 at halftime. Byron Parrish scored 11.
Mykell Murrah led Elkmont with 16 points. Jack Thomas scored 12 points and Connor Newton added nine.
---
Brewer boys 50, Clements 49: Mac Shadden (12) and Austyn Holmes (11) each scored in double figures as Brewer picked up a win at the West Morgan Christmas Tournament on Wednesday.
Kade George and Jackson Dunn each added nine points for the Patriots (7-8), who trailed 29-27 at the half.
Brady Moore led Clements with 18 points. Kolbie Turner scored eight and James Putman had seven.
---
Priceville boys 42, West Limestone 23: Sammy Holmes had 16 points and five rebounds as Priceville wrapped up play in the Bracy Invitational at Deshler on Wednesday.
Luke Hood added seven points and four assists for the Bulldogs (8-7) and Jake Langlois had 10 rebounds.
---
Hayden boys 63, Hatton 61 (OT): Tasean Love led four Hatton players in double figures with 13 points in an overtime game at the West Point Tournament on Wednesday.
Kahne Little and Kyle Hampton each scored 12 points for the Hornets, while Braden Stafford added 11.
Carson Purkey scored a game-high 16 points to lead Hayden and Tucker Hyatt scored 12.
---
West Morgan girls 43, Central-Florence 36: Chasity Rikard scored 12 points to lead host West Morgan in its Christmas tournament on Tuesday.
Karly Terry added 10 points for the Rebels, while Brandy Hernandez finished with nine.
---
West Morgan boys 62, Clements 40: Muse scored 21 points for the Rebels at the West Morgan Christmas Tournament on Tuesday.
Jalen Fletcher added 10 points for the Rebels, who led 38-10 at halftime. Parrish and Ward had seven points each.
Putman led Clements with 16 points.
