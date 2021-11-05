VINEMONT — Lily Lowery and Ella Beddingfield each scored 12 points as Elkmont opened the 2021-2022 basketball season with a 65-22 win over Southeastern in the Vinemont Tip-Off on Thursday.
Morgan Morris scored eight points for the Red Devils, while Abbie Broadway added seven points. Brianna Newton and Paige Robinson had six points each.
Elkmont continues play today against J.B. Pennington.
Jasper 29, Brewer 23: Chloe Romine scored a team-high seven points as Brewer opened the season with a low-scoring loss to Jasper on Thursday.
Caroline Alexander had five points for the Patriots, who trailed 11-10 at halftime.
Hallie Harrell had a game-high 13 points for Jasper. Marianna Rigsby and Ally Grace Salors had five points each.
