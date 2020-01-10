D191221 pepsi challenge (copy)
Athens coach Stace Tedford speaks to his players during a timeout last month. Athens' game against Ardmore has been moved to Wednesday to avoid possible threatening weather Saturday. [DAN BUSEY/DECATUR DAILY]

 Dan Busey/Decatur Daily

Saturday’s prep basketball schedule has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather in the Decatur area.

Eight area schools were scheduled to play.

East Limestone vs. Tanner, Lindsay Lane vs. Lexington, West Limestone vs. Priceville and Decatur Heritage vs. St. John Paul II have all been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The game between the Athens boys and Ardmore has been moved to Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

