HARTSELLE — Hartselle basketball relied on its two leaders against rival Austin on Tuesday night. Senior Tad Sivley and junior Brody Peebles combined for 42 points as the Tigers knocked off Austin 62-59 at home.
Both scored 21 points each to help Hartselle move to 3-0. The win is believed to be the first win for Hartselle over Austin in varsity basketball in over 15 years.
“We really made some clutch plays when we needed to make them,” Hartselle coach Faron Key said. “We got enough rebounds to win the game. That was my main concern coming into this game.”
Austin (2-2) tried to deny Peebles possession for most of the night by shadow guarding him and using double teams. Peebles had scored a total of 66 points in two games before facing Austin.
The extra defensive attention left the ball in Sivley’s hands. He took advantage of it.
He scored eight points in the first quarter. He also operated as the team’s primary ball handler on a lot of possessions, creating plays for his teammates.
“Tad Sivley was amazing the whole night,” Key said. “You hate to name drop just one player, but he was so good. He was a matchup nightmare for them.”
Peebles was still able to get loose from Austin’s defense enough to score 13 points in the first half. He also scored six straight points in the fourth quarter that helped Hartselle build a lead.
“Brody really did a good of closing the deal for us late,” Key said. “He’s tough. It didn’t rattle him, because he has seen it before.”
Overall, it was a back-and-forth game. Hartselle led by two after the first and one after the second. Austin led 43-42 at the end of the third quarter. Hartselle led 53-51 late in the fourth quarter before junior Trent Wright made it a four-point game on a layup. Peebles then scored back-to-back layups to make it an eight-point game, which proved to be the difference.
The loss was Austin’s second of the season. Both have come by a combined six points. All four of Austin’s games have been decided by four points or less.
“I hope this will provide a lot for us down the stretch,” Austin coach Major Deacon said. “We’ve already been in these tough games.”
Junior Kelton Petty led Austin with 14 points. Juniors Winston Lyle and Quincy Crittendon each had 10 points. Wright scored 10 points for Hartselle.
Hartselle faces another Class 7A opponent for its next game. The Tigers travel to Bob Jones on Friday. Austin plays Athens on the road on Friday next.
Girls
Austin girls 40, Hartselle 33: The Black Bears (3-1) used a 23-3 run in the second and third quarters to create some separation against Hartselle (2-2). The two teams scored a combined six points in the first quarter, but Austin found some offense. It scored 14 points in both the second and third quarters.
Hartselle didn’t reach double digits until late in the third quarter. It put together a run late and even made it a four-point game at one point, but Austin held on.
Sophomore Masyn Marchbanks was responsible for most of the Tigers’ scoring. She had 18 points, including eight points in the fourth quarter.
Senior Bri Hodges led Austin with 13 points. Junior Hannah Cohn also scored in double figures with 11 points.
