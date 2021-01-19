The Daily has awarded Player of the Year honorS in boys basketball since 1978.
Two of the first three honored went on to have perhaps the best careers of any on the college level.
West Morgan’s Tim Thomas was honored by The Daily in 1978. In 1981, he played on Ole Miss’ only SEC tournament championship team.
Elkmont’s Terry Williams was honored by The Daily in 1980. In 1982, he played on Alabama’s team that beat Kentucky in the SEC tournament championship game played at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Thomas and Williams are long past their playing days, but they are competing in The Daily’s Class 1A-4A boys Player of the Year contest. The online contest starts today at decaturdaily.com.
What really helped make Thomas and Williams standout was their size. Thomas stood 6-foot-8 and was a force inside for the Rebels.
Williams was a 6-10 forward, who could go on scoring runs. During his junior season he scored 28 points in a 94-73 win over Georgetown led by all-time great Patrick Ewing.
Voting for the favorite Class 1A-4A boys Player of the Year can only be done at decaturdaily.com. All of The Daily’s past Players of the Year are divided into groups of six. You can vote once a day for one player in each group. Voting is open for three days.
Players receiving the most votes in each of the six groups advance along with four who receive the next most votes. Those 10 go to the semifinals with a chance to advance to the finals.
This contest is not to determine the best player, but instead to determine the most popular player through online voting.
Remember to vote at decaturdaily.com. Go to the main page and scroll down to the prompt. You do not need a subscription to vote, but an online subscription is just $3 for three months.
