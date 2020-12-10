Some high school basketball teams have barely played any games one month into the season, but there has been enough competition to produce several takeaways.
--
Teams better be able to adapt
If there is one thing the coronavirus pandemic has done, it has shined a light on teams that have the ability to adapt. Teams have had to throw out their schedules and work on a day by day basis.
Twitter has become an essential tool as each day coaches and official school Twitter accounts post want-ads looking for new opponents. That's left teams with a completely different schedule some weeks than they anticipated. Some nights only the boys teams play and some nights the girls.
On Tuesday, both Hartselle’s varsity boys and girls played; however, the boys played St. John Paul II, while the girls played Spain Park.
COVID-19 is keeping teams on their toes, and those that can’t adapt will surely fall behind.
--
Hartselle could be the top team in 6A
The Tigers' 26-win season and trip to the Northwest Regional finals a season ago was an eye opener. It may have also been just the beginning.
Hartselle is currently 8-0 and has defeated those eight opponents by an average of almost 21 points per game. Brody Peebles, the 2020 Decatur Daily All-Area Player of the Year, has been unstoppable, and the Tigers are making the case to be the best team in 6A.
They’ll get their chance to prove it when they take on Mountain Brook, who won five state titles from 2013-19 in class 7A, on Saturday and then Huffman, the defending 6A champs, next Tuesday.
--
Walker making big impact early
It didn’t take long for Kori Walker to make an impact at Decatur.
The first-year head coach led the Red Raiders to a 4-0 start with several exciting wins. There’s been a few bumps, such as a three-point loss to Decatur Heritage and a fourth quarter collapse against Austin, but so far Walker is proving to be a great hire.
--
Healthy Lady Tigers also impress
Speaking of Hartselle, the girls team isn’t too shabby either.
Early in the season they were playing short-handed, sending out a team of just six in a few games. Now that they’re healthy, they look to be a team worthy of a championship push.
The Tigers are led by seniors Hailey Holshouser and Lillyanna Cartee, as well as Junior Masyn Marchbanks, all of whom have been key parts of the Hartselle program for four years.
--
Priceville's time at hand
It’s hard to remember a time that Jenna Walker didn’t start at Priceville. The senior Western Kentucky commit has been the team’s point guard since she was in eighth grade. Every year the Lady Bulldogs have fielded a strong team, but have fallen just short of making it to Birmingham.
With Walker leading the way, the Bulldogs could finally get over that hump this year.
--
Decatur Heritage strong as ever
Decatur Heritage has seen its fair share of attrition since winning a state championship in 2018. That includes losing two Division I players in Noah Boler and GianCarlo Valdez.
But despite these losses, the Eagles are just as good as they always are.
They may be only 2-3, but those three losses have come to 7A Albertville, 7A Bob Jones and 7A Huntsville, with the worst loss being by only six points. The Eagles' two wins have come over 5A Randolph and 6A Decatur.
--
Elkmont a surprise
Some teams, such as Hartselle, were expected to be strong, but one of the biggest surprises this season has been the Elkmont Red Devils.
Elkmont has long been a tough team year in and year out, but this year’s squad has gone above and beyond with a 7-1 start to the season.
--
Lawrence County repeat?
The Red Devils had quite the 2019-20 season, winning 25 games and going to the Northwest Region for the first time in 13 years.
With the loss of four starters, it was expected that the team would take a step back. However, that hasn’t been the case.
BenMichael Bennett has emerged as a legitimate star, and the Red Devils are 5-0, which beats last year’s 4-0 start.
Are they better than last year’s squad? It’s too early to say, but it’s certainly something to keep an eye on.
--
Austin schedule pays off
The Black Bears are known for being a strong basketball school, which is why it may seem odd for them to have a losing record.
A closer look will tell the true story.
Austin played several powerhouses to open the year, including Plainview and Mountain Brook. The schedule paid dividends this past Friday when the Black Bears were able to dominate the fourth quarter to win going away against rival Decatur.
--
Hatton as good as advertised
Hatton head coach Chasta Chamness has been building toward this season for four years. Players such as Josie Harville and Mallory Lane who started as freshmen are now seniors and face high expectations.
The question was could they handle the pressure? So far so good.
Hatton has started 5-2, including an impressive win over Phil Campbell, and the Hornets look every bit the part of a state title contender.
