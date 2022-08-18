When Austin and Hartselle meet on the football field, the battle for bragging rights is intense.
The 56th meeting in the rivalry takes place Friday at J.P. Cain Stadium in Hartselle.
In the last four seasons, the game between the Black Bears and Tigers has had maybe even more special meaning. It’s been the first game on the schedule for both teams and the teams have split the four games.
A win can also set the course for perhaps a great season. Three of the last four meetings have seen the winner go on to claim its region championship.
“We know Hartselle will have a good football team year in and year out,” Austin coach Jeremy Perkins said. “So it’s a great test right off the bat for our young men.”
Hartselle beat Austin, 24-17, at home in 2018. The Tigers went on to win the Class 6A, Region 7 championship and finished with an overall record of 11-1.
Austin got the win at home in 2019 with a 45-14 spanking of the Tigers. Neither team won its region championship that season.
It was two wins in a row for Austin in 2020 with a 31-7 romp at Hartselle. The Black Bears then posted a 7-4 record while winning the Class 7A, Region 4 championship.
Then last year it was Hartselle taking a 29-0 victory on the way to a 10-1 record and the first region championship under second-year head coach Bryan Moore.
“It’s always fun to be challenged and Austin always does that,” Moore said.
Some teams may prefer a season opener with an opponent that might not be too big of a challenge. That’s not what Austin and Hartselle prefer.
“We want our team to be put in pressure situations,” Perkins said. “We want our men in uncomfortable situations. It’s important to see how they handle those situations. That’s how you improve.”
That formula also works for Hartselle. Senior Jack Smith is expected to make his first varsity start at quarterback Friday against Austin.
“It’s a really special rivalry and I like it,” Smith said. “It can get you into the zone of playing your best football in a hurry. It’s a great opportunity to see how good your team can be.”
Austin senior quarterback De’Air Young won’t be making his first varsity vs. Hartselle, but it will be his first start vs. the Tigers.
“We’ve played these guys since we were in junior high,” Young said. “We both know what each other can do so this is a pretty important game you want to win.”
Last year’s game was a coming out party for Hartselle quarterback J.T. Blackwood on Austin’s home turf. He completed 15 of 23 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a 12-yard run for a touchdown. He went on to be the Daily's 5A-7A Player of the Year.
“After what happened in last year’s game, I’m ready to go out and prove that we can compete this year,” Austin linebacker Druce Clarke said.
Hartselle marched on from that win to take nine more in a row before falling in the first round of the playoffs to Gardendale.”
The Tigers hold a 31-23-1 advantage in the series that began in 1964. It wasn’t until a 35-21 win in 1973 that Hartselle took command of the series. The Tigers then won 14 of the next 16 meetings.
Austin has now won five of the last seven meetings. Since 2000, Austin holds an 11-9 advantage. The teams did not meet in 2008 and 2009.
