Predicting high school football games is not always easy.
Sometimes you need a little help. Last year it was an old rusty coin that landed right 111 times out of 155. That’s right at 72% for the season.
It took a long search to find that rusty coin. Hopefully some preseason coin flip practice will lead to even better results this season.
There’s a stacked list of games for the first week. So without further delay, let's dive right into the picks
--
Tonight's games
--
East Limestone Indians at Athens Golden Eagles: What a way to kick off the season with a fun rivalry game between two neighbors. East Limestone has a new coach for the first time since 2005, but the Indians still boast plenty of talent. Athens spoiled Philip Rivers' return home last week in a jamboree. The Golden Eagles are surely hungry to right the wrongs of last year's 4-6 season. Prediction: Athens
--
Lauderdale County Tigers at Tanner Rattlers: The Rattlers looked like vintage Tanner a season ago, going 8-4 and reaching the second round of the playoffs. Oscar Bonds has the program back on track, and there's plenty of talent to go around. Prediction: Tanner
--
Sheffield Bulldogs at Elkmont Red Devils: The Red Devils have their third head coach in three seasons in Chris Bunio and are looking for their first win since 2020. Prediction: Sheffield
--
Friday's games
--
Austin Black Bears at Hartselle Tigers: For the fifth season in a row, Hartselle and Austin will meet in the season opener. The two teams have split the four meetings evenly, with each team winning a home and a road game. The previous three meetings haven't been close, with each game being decided by 24 points or more. The Tigers will have the home-field advantage at J.P. Cain Stadium. Prediction: Hartselle
--
Decatur Red Raiders at Mae Jemison Jaguars: The Red Raiders have a lot of experience returning. They are going to be hungry to end a streak of three straight losing seasons. The road to ending that streak starts with a win on Friday. Prediction: Decatur
--
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Section Lions: The Eagles lost a lot of talent. They still should be good enough to open the Nikita Stover era with a victory. Prediction: Decatur Heritage
--
Randolph Raiders at West Morgan Rebels: West Morgan had a solid first season under head coach Drew Phillips (5-5). Randolph is no slouch, going 10-2 a season ago. This will be a tough test for the home team. Prediction: West Morgan
--
Plainview Bears at Priceville Bulldogs: After not winning a playoff game ever prior to head coach Chris Foster's arrival, the Bulldogs have now won two in the past three years. Now Foster wants to see his team reach the playoffs two years in a row for the first time and also win a region championship. Prediction: Priceville
--
Danville Hawks at Lawrence County Red Devils: There's a lot of familiarity and similarities between these two teams. They met in a season finale a season ago, with Danville winning, 35-28. Both teams have second-year head coaches. Both teams are young, Lawrence County has five seniors, only one played a season ago, while Danville has just six seniors and juniors. Prediction: Lawrence County
In other games Friday, the picks are Falkville over Vinemont, Brewer over Hanceville, Hatton over Wilson, Ardmore over West Limestone and Clements over Holly Pond.
