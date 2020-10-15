Before Tyler Mitchell became a head coach, he was a defensive coordinator.
The Falkville head coach sees defense as the most important part of the game.
“If the other team can’t score on you, they can’t win,” Mitchell said.
His Falkville defense is doing its best to make that point this season. The Blue Devils (7-0) have given up a total of 27 points in six games won on the field. The seventh win came on a forfeit from Decatur Heritage.
“Playing defense is hard work,” Mitchell said. “You have to play with an edge. It takes a passion to play defense.”
There’s an old saying in sports that defense wins championships. That might be hard to believe in the current era of high school football where the numbers change on scoreboards in the blink of an eye.
The same is true in college football. Last Saturday, Alabama beat Ole Miss, 63-48, in a game with a combined 1,370 yards and not many game-changing plays for either defense.
If you really want to know how important defense can be, check out this week’s power rankings on the left side of this page. The eight teams have the top eight scoring defenses in the area.
The range goes from Falkville, which allows 3.9 points a game, to West Limestone at No. 8 with 18.9 points a game.
“Our philosophy is to determine what plays our opponents like to run and take those plays away from them,” Mitchell said.
Leading the way for the Falkville is a veteran group of linebackers that includes Luke Fitzgerald, Mikel Philyaw, Wayne Tomlin, Jordan Greenfield and Austin Holmes. Fitzgerald was an All-State selection at linebacker last season. Philyaw was an All-State selection at receiver.
“They have played a lot of football and understand what we want to do. That’s one reason why we’ve been successful so far,” Mitchell said.
--
Getting physical
After Hartselle’s 17-9 loss at Athens on Oct. 2, Tigers’ head coach Bryan Moore decided that the next Monday would be a good day for a physical practice.
“Mondays are usually not that way, but I thought we needed it,” Moore said. “We didn’t play with a lot of passion at Athens. We had to get our passion back.”
Three days after that Monday practice, Hartselle (5-3) knocked off No. 10-ranked Muscle Shoals, 35-9. It was the Tigers’ best defensive performance this season. The Tigers allow 15.9 points a game.
Hartselle junior linebacker Issac Osteen has gone from reserve role last season to being one of the area’s top tacklers this season with 105 tackles.
“He really should be playing at outside linebacker, but we need him in the middle and he does a heck of a job,” Moore said.
Senior Kelvin Morris is a one-man wrecking crew at defensive tackle.
“He makes more big plays than any other defensive player I’ve ever coached,” Moore said.
Some of the other big hitters on the Hartselle defense are seniors Eli Snelson, EJ Colbert and Brian Torbert, junior Devron Turney and freshmen Tevin Shields and Jakaleb Goodwin.
--
Unsung heroes
East Lawrence (6-1) has been a surprise team this season. Quarterback Levi Barnes has gotten a lot of attention, but head coach Bo Culver looks at the defense as the unsung heroes. The Eagles are allowing 16 points a game. Leading the defense is linebacker Zach LeMay with 67 tackles.
“Zach’s as tough as they come,” Culver said. “His motor runs as high as any player I’ve ever coached.”
Senior linebacker Neal Blaxton and junior defensive back Isaih Hubbard are two key players on the Eagles’ defense, who expected other roles this season.
“Neal expected to play primarily at running back and Isaih thought quarterback was where he would be playing,” Culver said. “It’s worked out different than what they expected, but both of them have been key pieces of our success on defense.”
Blaxton is second on the team in tackles with 51. Hubbard has four interceptions and has been a big-playmaker returning punts, interceptions and fumbles for touchdowns.
“All the credit for our defense goes to (assistant coach) Sean Holt,” Culver said. “He does a great job each week of having our defense in position of presenting problems for our opponents.”
--
Personnel moves
Athens (5-2) is playing defense now as well as any team. The Golden Eagles allowed a total of 21 points in wins over Hartselle and Buckhorn.
The key, according to head coach Cody Gross, was getting the right players in the right positions.
“Because we didn’t have a spring practice and were limited during the summer, it’s taken us a few games to get players in the right positions to help us be successful,” Gross said.
Before the season, Jack Tregoning, one of the area’s top tacklers with 98, was moved from running back to linebacker to team up with Rush Boyett. The two are a dynamic pair in the middle of the defense with a combined 183 tackles.
Cal George, who was the backup quarterback, moved to outside linebacker. Outside linebacker Corbin Malone and offensive lineman Shelomoh Trotman moved to the defensive line.
Running back Heath Carden moved to safety. That move corresponded with Jaylen Gilbert’s move from defensive back to No. 1 running back.
Gilbert leads the area in rushing with 1,019 yards and 11 touchdowns. His presence on offense has been a big plus for the defense. Athens’ dominating rushing attack eats up yardage and the clock. Opponents are limited in the number of possessions.
--
'Get after it'
There are many other area players making impacts on defense this season. Seniors Ronald Fletcher, Kendall Scales and Braxton Lyle are the top tacklers at Austin. Kaden Edwards has been the leader for the Lawrence County defense. Priceville’s trio of JC Estes, Jake Langlois and John Looney are the top tacklers for the Bulldogs. Decatur's Chase Jones has a great first name for the Red Raiders' leading tackler.
“The real key is just having kids that just love to get after it,” Culver said. “That’s how you become successful on defense.”
