The last week of region play in high school football is when teams are divided into three groups — teams in the playoffs, teams out of the playoffs and teams trying to find their way in.
Out of the 20 schools in The Daily coverage area, eight teams know they can add at least one playoff game to the schedule. The eight are Austin, Athens, East Limestone, West Limestone, East Lawrence, Falkville, Decatur Heritage and R.A. Hubbard.
Decatur Heritage, East Lawrence and West Limestone have already wrapped up region championships. Austin and Falkville could both claim region championships with wins Friday.
Five region champions is a pretty good measuring stick for success. Region champions are No. 1 seeds in the playoffs and have first-round home games against No. 4 seeds. Most of the time, it’s a big advantage for the No. 1 seed.
The last area school to win a football state championship was Tanner in 2013. The Rattlers were the No. 1 seed coming out of Class 2A, Region 8.
In the six seasons since 2013, there have been 12 area teams enter the playoffs as No. 1 seeds. Only two teams — Decatur Heritage in 2015 and Austin in 2016 — got as far as the semifinals.
Five No. 1 seeds — East Limestone in 2014, Tanner in 2014, Tanner in 2016, Austin in 2017 and Decatur Heritage — had their season derailed in the quarterfinals. Only one No. 1 seed — Priceville in 2015 — lost in the first round.
There are seven area teams trying to wiggle their way into the playoffs. Some teams have to win to get in. Other teams need to win and get some help. Here’s an update on each region and possible first-round playoff pairings.
--
Class 7A, Region 4: Austin (7-1, 5-1), James Clemens (7-2, 5-1) and Sparkman (4-4, 4-2) are in. If Austin beats Bob Jones, the Black Bears are region champions. If Bob Jones beats Austin, the Black Bears could fall to No. 2 or No. 3. The No. 4 spot goes to the winner of the Grissom at Florence game.
Region 4 crosses over with Region 5 out of the Birmingham area. Hoover (9-0, 6-0) and Thompson (9-0, 6-0) play Friday for the region championship. Oak Mountain (6-2, 4-2) and Hewitt-Trussville (7-2, 4-2) play to decide the No. 3 and No. 4 spots.
--
Class 6A, Region 8: Athens (6-2, 5-1), Cullman (6-2, 4-1) and Muscle Shoals (6-2, 5-1) are in the playoffs. The order of finish for those three teams should be determined Friday after Athens visits Decatur and Muscle Shoals visits Cullman. The No. 4 team will be the Hartselle (6-3, 4-2) at Buckhorn (4-5, 3-3) winner.
Region 8 crosses over with Region 5. The Region 5 standings are Mountain Brook (7-1, 5-0), Briarwood (6-2, 4-1), Homewood (5-3, 3-2), Chelsea (3-5, 2-3), Shades Valley (2-6, 2-3) and Huffman (4-5, 2-4). Friday’s schedule has Briarwood at Homewood, Chelsea at Mountain Brook and Shades Valley at Woodlawn.
--
Class 5A, Region 8: Russellville (7-1, 5-0) is region champion. East Limestone (6-3, 5-1) is second. Mae Jemison (3-5, 3-2) could be No. 3 with a win over Ardmore (5-3, 2-3) tonight. Lawrence County (3-5, 2-3) could grab No. 4 with a win over Brewer on Friday. If Ardmore beats Mae Jemison and Lawrence County beats Brewer, it turns into a three-way tie. A three-way tie is decided on total wins by defeated non-region opponents, which can’t be finalized until after next week’s games.
Region 8 crosses over with Region 5. The Region 5 championship will be decided tonight when Pleasant Grove (7-1, 6-0) visits Ramsay (8-0, 6-0). Behind those two teams are Parker (4-3, 4-1), Carver (4-5, 3-3) and Wenonah (3-5, 2-3).
--
Class 4A, Region 8: West Limestone (7-1, 6-0) is region champion. Central (7-2, 4-2) at Deshler (5-3, 5-1) on Friday decides No. 2. Priceville (5-3, 3-3) has to beat West Limestone to get in the playoffs. There’s the chance of a three-way tie between Central, Priceville and Brooks. A three-way tie is decided on total wins by defeated non-region opponents, which can’t be finalized until after next week’s games.
Region 8 crosses over with Region 5. The Region 5 standings are Gordo (7-1, 5-0), Northside (7-1, 5-1), Haleyville (6-3, 3-2), Hamilton (4-5, 2-3) and Fayette County (3-5, 2-3).
--
Class 3A, Region 8: East Lawrence (7-1, 5-0) is the champion based on its 14-13 win over Lauderdale County (8-1, 5-1) on Sept. 4. The No. 3 and No. 4 spots are up for grabs between Colbert Heights (4-4, 3-2), Phil Campbell (4-4, 2-3) and Clements (2-6, 2-3), which plays winless Elkmont on Friday.
Region 8 crosses over with Region 5, which is loaded with powerhouse teams like Wellborn (8-0, 6-0), Piedmont (7-1, 5-1), Ohatchee (7-1, 5-1), Saks (6-3, 3-3) and Hokes Bluff (4-4, 3-3). Wellborn visits Piedmont on Friday while Ohatchee plays winless Weaver.
--
Class 2A, Region 7: Falkville (8-0, 5-0) visits North Sand Mountain (7-1, 5-0) on Friday to decide the region championship. Section (5-3, 4-2) is the No. 3. Pisgah (2-6, 2-3) visits Tanner (4-4, 2-3) to decide No. 4.
Region 7 crosses over with Region 6. The top four in Region 6 are Spring Garden (7-1, 6-0), Westbrook Christian (7-1, 5-1), Cleveland (6-2, 4-2) and Southeastern (6-2, 4-2). Spring Garden visits Southeastern on Friday.
--
Class 2A, Region 8: Mars Hill (7-1, 5-0) is the region champion. Red Bay (6-1, 4-1) visits Colbert County (7-1, 4-1) Friday to decide second and third. If Hatton (3-5, 1-4) beats Sheffield (3-5, 2-3) on Friday, there could be a three-way tie with Lexington (3-6, 2-4).
The crossover with Region 5 finds three teams tied at the top — Addison (5-4, 4-1), Aliceville (5-3, 4-1) and Winston County (6-2, 4-1). Three teams are tied for fourth – Cold Springs (4-4, 2-3), Lamar County (3-5, 2-3) and Sulligent (2-6, 2-3). This week’s Region 5 schedule has Addison at Sulligent, Winston County at Aliceville and Lamar County at Cold Springs.
--
Class 1A, Region 8: Decatur Heritage (7-2, 6-0) is the region champion followed by Waterloo (6-3, 5-1), R.A. Hubbard (4-4, 4-2) and Hackleburg (4-4, 4-2).
Region 8 crosses over with Region 5. The top four teams in Region 5 are Winterboro (7-1, 5-0), Ragland (6-2, 4-1), Woodland (6-2, 4-1) and Wadley (3-6, 3-3).
