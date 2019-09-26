Class 7A, Region 4

Austin;5-0;3-0

Sparkman;4-0;3-0

James Clemens;3-2;3-0

Huntsville;3-2;1-2

Florence;2-3;1-2

Bob Jones;1-4;1-2

Grissom;2-3;0-3

Gadsden City;0-5;0-3

--

Last week's results

Austin 49, Grissom 7

James Clemens 51, Florence 20

Sparkman 38, Huntsville 21

Bob Jones 24, Gadsden City 20

---

Friday's games

Sparkman at Buckhorn

Muscle Shoals at Florence

Huntsville at Columbia

Bob Jones at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Open: Austin, James Clemens, Grissom, Gadsden City

--

Class 6A, Region 7

Muscle Shoals;5-0;2-0

Athens;3-1;2-0

Cullman;3-2;2-0

Hartselle;1-3;0-2

Decatur;1-4;0-2

Columbia;0-4;0-2

--

Last week's results

Athens 51, Hazel Green 0

Decatur 40, Lee 12

Cullman 31, Albertville 7

Muscle Shoals 31, Mae Jemison 0

--

Friday's games

Athens at East Limestone

Huntsville at Columbia

Hueytown at Cullman

Lawrence County at Decatur

Hartselle at Briarwood Christian

Muscle Shoals at Florence

--

Class 5A, Region 7

Jasper;4-0;3-0

Russellville;4-0;3-0

Hamilton;3-0;2-0

Lawrence County;2-2;2-1

West Point;2-3;1-2

Dora;2-2;0-2

Corner;2-3;0-3

Hayden;1-4;0-3

--

Last week's results

Lawrence County 37, Dora 14

Russellville 51, West Point 6

Jasper 58, Hayden 0

Hamilton 14, Corner 7

--

Friday's games

Winfield at Hamilton

Mortimer Jordan at Hayden

Jasper at Central of Clay County

Lawrence County at Decatur

Open: Corner, Dora, West Point

--

Class 5A, Region 8

Madison Academy;4-1;3-0

Scottsboro;3-1;3-0

Guntersville;3-1;2-1

Madison County;3-2;2-1

Arab;3-2;1-2

Brewer;2-2;1-2

Ardmore;2-3;0-3

East Limestone;1-3;0-3

--

Last week's results

Madison Academy 41, Ardmore 14

Guntersville 45, Arab 42

Scottsboro 27, East Limestone 7

Madison County 27, Brewer 21

--

Friday's games

Brewer at West Morgan

Athens at East Limestone

New Hope at Madison County

North Jackson at Scottsboro

Open: Arab, Ardmore, Guntersville, Madison Academy

--

Class 4A, Region 7

Priceville;3-1;3-0

Fairview;3-2;2-1

Randolph;2-2;2-1

Danville;2-3;2-1

Saint John Paul II;3-2;1-2

North Jackson;1-3;1-2

West Morgan;1-4;1-2

DAR;1-4;0-3

--

Last week's results

Priceville 31, Fairview 21

Randolph 35, Danville 7

West Morgan 35, DAR 27

Saint John Paul II 49, North Jackson 48

--

Friday's games

Holly Pond at Danville

North Jackson at Scottsboro

Falkville at Priceville

Westminster Christian at Randolph

Brewer at West Morgan

Open: DAR, Fairview, Saint John Paul II

--

Class 4A, Region 8

Brooks;4-1;3-0

Deshler;3-2;3-0

West Limestone;2-2;1-1

Central-Florence;1-4;1-2

Wilson;1-4;1-2

Elkmont;0-4;0-2

Rogers;0-4;0-2

--

Last week's results

Central-Florence 42, West Limestone 37

Deshler 42, Wilson 6

Brooks 43, Rogers 7

---

Friday's game

Brooks at Mars Hill Bible

Deshler at Colbert County

Lexington at Elkmont

Rogers at Lauderdale County

Clements at West Limestone

Open: Central-Florence, Wilson

--

Class 3A, Region 8

Lauderdale County;4-1;3-0

Colbert Heights;3-2;2-1

Westminster Christian;3-2;-2-1

Clements;3-1;1-1

Phil Campbell;2-2;1-1

East Lawrence;1-3;0-2

Lexington;1-3;0-3

--

Last week's results

Westminster Christian 59, Clements 34

Colbert Heights 28, East Lawrence 14

Lauderdale County 35, Lexington 3

Phil Campbell 48, Vina 0

--

Friday's games

Clements at West Limestone

Colbert Heights at Cherokee

Hatton at East Lawrence

Rogers at Lauderdale County

Lexington at Elkmont

Phillips at Phil Campbell

Wetminster Christian at Randolph

--

Class 2A, Region 7

Colbert County;5-0;3-0

Red Bay;4-0;2-0

Sheffield;3-2;2-1

Addison;3-2;1-1

Tanner;1-4;1-1

Hatton;1-3;0-3

Tharptown;1-3;0-3

--

Last week's results

Tanner 39, tharptown 3

Colbert County 37, Hatton 6

Addison 26, Sheffield 6

--

Friday's games

Addison at Vinemont

Deshler at Colbert County

Hatton at East Lawrence

Sheffield at R.A. Hubbard

Tharptown at Brilliant

Belmont (Miss.) at Red Bay

Open: Tanner

--

Class 1A, Region 7

Decatur Heritage;5-0;3-0

Valley Head;3-1;2-1

Falkville;3-2;2-1

Woodville;2-3;1-1

R.A. Hubbard;3-2;1-2

Gaylesville;1-3;0-2

Coosa Christian;0-4;0-2

--

Last week's results

Decatur Heritage 56, Coosa Christian 16

Falkville 21, R.A. Hubbard 0

Valley Head 52, Gaylesville 16

Woodville 34, Appalachian 21

--

Thursday's game

Shoals Christian at Decatur Heritage

--

Friday's games

Falkville at Priceville

Sheffield at R.A. Hubbard

Valley Head at Ider

Victory Christian at Coosa Christian

Gaylesville at Cedar Bluff

Open: Woodville

