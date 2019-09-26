Class 7A, Region 4
Austin;5-0;3-0
Sparkman;4-0;3-0
James Clemens;3-2;3-0
Huntsville;3-2;1-2
Florence;2-3;1-2
Bob Jones;1-4;1-2
Grissom;2-3;0-3
Gadsden City;0-5;0-3
--
Last week's results
Austin 49, Grissom 7
James Clemens 51, Florence 20
Sparkman 38, Huntsville 21
Bob Jones 24, Gadsden City 20
---
Friday's games
Sparkman at Buckhorn
Muscle Shoals at Florence
Huntsville at Columbia
Bob Jones at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Open: Austin, James Clemens, Grissom, Gadsden City
--
Class 6A, Region 7
Muscle Shoals;5-0;2-0
Athens;3-1;2-0
Cullman;3-2;2-0
Hartselle;1-3;0-2
Decatur;1-4;0-2
Columbia;0-4;0-2
--
Last week's results
Athens 51, Hazel Green 0
Decatur 40, Lee 12
Cullman 31, Albertville 7
Muscle Shoals 31, Mae Jemison 0
--
Friday's games
Athens at East Limestone
Huntsville at Columbia
Hueytown at Cullman
Lawrence County at Decatur
Hartselle at Briarwood Christian
Muscle Shoals at Florence
--
Class 5A, Region 7
Jasper;4-0;3-0
Russellville;4-0;3-0
Hamilton;3-0;2-0
Lawrence County;2-2;2-1
West Point;2-3;1-2
Dora;2-2;0-2
Corner;2-3;0-3
Hayden;1-4;0-3
--
Last week's results
Lawrence County 37, Dora 14
Russellville 51, West Point 6
Jasper 58, Hayden 0
Hamilton 14, Corner 7
--
Friday's games
Winfield at Hamilton
Mortimer Jordan at Hayden
Jasper at Central of Clay County
Lawrence County at Decatur
Open: Corner, Dora, West Point
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Madison Academy;4-1;3-0
Scottsboro;3-1;3-0
Guntersville;3-1;2-1
Madison County;3-2;2-1
Arab;3-2;1-2
Brewer;2-2;1-2
Ardmore;2-3;0-3
East Limestone;1-3;0-3
--
Last week's results
Madison Academy 41, Ardmore 14
Guntersville 45, Arab 42
Scottsboro 27, East Limestone 7
Madison County 27, Brewer 21
--
Friday's games
Brewer at West Morgan
Athens at East Limestone
New Hope at Madison County
North Jackson at Scottsboro
Open: Arab, Ardmore, Guntersville, Madison Academy
--
Class 4A, Region 7
Priceville;3-1;3-0
Fairview;3-2;2-1
Randolph;2-2;2-1
Danville;2-3;2-1
Saint John Paul II;3-2;1-2
North Jackson;1-3;1-2
West Morgan;1-4;1-2
DAR;1-4;0-3
--
Last week's results
Priceville 31, Fairview 21
Randolph 35, Danville 7
West Morgan 35, DAR 27
Saint John Paul II 49, North Jackson 48
--
Friday's games
Holly Pond at Danville
North Jackson at Scottsboro
Falkville at Priceville
Westminster Christian at Randolph
Brewer at West Morgan
Open: DAR, Fairview, Saint John Paul II
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Brooks;4-1;3-0
Deshler;3-2;3-0
West Limestone;2-2;1-1
Central-Florence;1-4;1-2
Wilson;1-4;1-2
Elkmont;0-4;0-2
Rogers;0-4;0-2
--
Last week's results
Central-Florence 42, West Limestone 37
Deshler 42, Wilson 6
Brooks 43, Rogers 7
---
Friday's game
Brooks at Mars Hill Bible
Deshler at Colbert County
Lexington at Elkmont
Rogers at Lauderdale County
Clements at West Limestone
Open: Central-Florence, Wilson
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Lauderdale County;4-1;3-0
Colbert Heights;3-2;2-1
Westminster Christian;3-2;-2-1
Clements;3-1;1-1
Phil Campbell;2-2;1-1
East Lawrence;1-3;0-2
Lexington;1-3;0-3
--
Last week's results
Westminster Christian 59, Clements 34
Colbert Heights 28, East Lawrence 14
Lauderdale County 35, Lexington 3
Phil Campbell 48, Vina 0
--
Friday's games
Clements at West Limestone
Colbert Heights at Cherokee
Hatton at East Lawrence
Rogers at Lauderdale County
Lexington at Elkmont
Phillips at Phil Campbell
Wetminster Christian at Randolph
--
Class 2A, Region 7
Colbert County;5-0;3-0
Red Bay;4-0;2-0
Sheffield;3-2;2-1
Addison;3-2;1-1
Tanner;1-4;1-1
Hatton;1-3;0-3
Tharptown;1-3;0-3
--
Last week's results
Tanner 39, tharptown 3
Colbert County 37, Hatton 6
Addison 26, Sheffield 6
--
Friday's games
Addison at Vinemont
Deshler at Colbert County
Hatton at East Lawrence
Sheffield at R.A. Hubbard
Tharptown at Brilliant
Belmont (Miss.) at Red Bay
Open: Tanner
--
Class 1A, Region 7
Decatur Heritage;5-0;3-0
Valley Head;3-1;2-1
Falkville;3-2;2-1
Woodville;2-3;1-1
R.A. Hubbard;3-2;1-2
Gaylesville;1-3;0-2
Coosa Christian;0-4;0-2
--
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 56, Coosa Christian 16
Falkville 21, R.A. Hubbard 0
Valley Head 52, Gaylesville 16
Woodville 34, Appalachian 21
--
Thursday's game
Shoals Christian at Decatur Heritage
--
Friday's games
Falkville at Priceville
Sheffield at R.A. Hubbard
Valley Head at Ider
Victory Christian at Coosa Christian
Gaylesville at Cedar Bluff
Open: Woodville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.