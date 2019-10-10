Class 7A, Region 4
Sparkman;6-0;4-0
James Clemens;4-2;4-0
Austin;5-1;3-1
Bob Jones;3-4;2-2
Florence;3-4;2-2
Huntsville;4-2;1-3
Grissom;2-4;0-4
Gadsden City;0-6;0-4
--
Last week's results
Sparkman 24, Austin 21
Florence 28, Huntsville 23
Bob Jones 21, Grissom 2
James Clemens 62, Gadsden City 7
--
Today's games
James Clemens at Grissom
--
Friday's games
Huntsville at Austin
Sparkman at Bob Jones
Gadsden City at Florence
--
Class 6A, Region 7
Muscle Shoals;7-0;3-0
Athens;5-1;3-0
Cullman;3-4;2-1
Hartselle;2-4;1-2
Decatur;1-6;0-3
Columbia;0-6;0-3
--
Last week's results
Hartselle 76, Columbia 0
Muscle Shoals 49, Decatur 13
Athens 31, Cullman 17
--
Friday's games
Decatur at Hartselle
Athens at Columbia
Cullman at Muscle Shoals
--
Class 5A, Region 7
Jasper;6-0;4-0
Russellville;6-0;4-0
Hamilton;4-1;2-1
Lawrence County;3-3;2-2
Corner;3-3;1-3
West Point;2-3;1-2
Hayden;2-5;1-3
Dora;2-3;0-3
--
Last week's results
Russellville 22, Lawrence County 14
Jasper 42, West Point 7
Hayden 28, Hamilton 7
Corner 28, Dora 0
--
Friday's games
Lawrence County at Jasper
Russellville at Hamilton
Hayden at Corner
West Point at Dora
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Madison Academy;5-1;4-0
Madison County;5-2;3-1
Scottsboro;4-2;3-1
Arab;4-2;2-2
Guntersville;3-2;2-2
Brewer;3-3;2-2
Ardmore;2-4;0-4
East Limestone;1-5;0-4
--
Last week's results
Madison Academy 44, Guntersville 37
Madison County 20, Scottsboro 7
Brewer 24, Ardmore 17
Arab 36, East Limestone 14
--
Thursday's game
Brewer at Guntersville
--
Friday's games
Ardmore at East Limestone
Arab at Scottsboro
Madison Academy at Madison County
--
Class 4A, Region 7
Fairview;4-2;3-1
Priceville;4-2;3-1
Danville;4-3;3-1
Saint John Paul II;4-2;2-2
Randolph;2-4;2-2
DAR;2-4;1-3
West Morgan;2-5;1-3
North Jackson;1-5;1-3
--
Last week's results
Danville 26, Priceville 25
Fairview 47, North Jackson 7
Saint John Paul II 49, West Morgan 36
DAR 21, Randolph 7
--
Thursday's game
DAR at Danville
--
Friday's games
Priceville at North Jackson
West Morgan at Fairview
Randolph at Saint John Paul II
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Deshler;5-2;4-0
Brooks;4-2;3-0
West Limestone;4-2;2-1
Central-Florence;2-4;2-2
Wilson;1-5;1-3
Elkmont;1-5;0-3
Rogers;0-6;0-3
--
Last week's results
West Limestone 45, Wilson 12
Deshler 28, Rogers 0
Central-Florence 48, Elkmont 13
Open: Brooks
--
Friday's game
Rogers at West Limestone
Elkmont at Wilson
Brooks at Deshler
Mars Hill Bible at Central-Florence
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Lauderdale County;6-1;4-0
Westminster Christian;5-2;-3-1
Colbert Heights;4-3;2-1
Clements;3-3;1-2
East Lawrence;3-3;1-2
Phil Campbell;3-3;1-2
Lexington;1-5;0-4
--
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 26, Colbert Heights 20
Lauderdale County 48, Clements 7
East Lawrence 28, Lexington 14
Westminster 55, Phil Campbell 6
--
Friday's games
Clements at East Lawrence
Lexington at Colbert Heights
Phil Campbell at Lauderdale County
Open: Westminster Christian
--
Class 2A, Region 7
Red Bay;6-0;3-0
Colbert County;5-2;3-1
Addison;5-2;2-1
Sheffield;4-3;2-2
Tanner;1-5;1-2
Hatton;2-4;1-3
Tharptown;1-4;0-3
--
Last week's results
Hatton 46, Tanner 13
Red Bay 30, Sheffield 14
Addison 42, Colbert County 12
Open: Tharptown
--
Friday's games
Red Bay at Colbert County
Addison at Tanner
Hatton at Tharptown
Open: Sheffield
--
Class 1A, Region 7
Decatur Heritage;7-0;3-0
Valley Head;5-1;3-1
Falkville;4-3;3-1
R.A. Hubbard;4-3;2-2
Woodville;2-4;1-2
Gaylesville;1-5;0-3
Coosa Christian;0-6;0-3
--
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 26, Colbert Heights 20
Falkville 62, Coosa Christian 26
R.A. Hubbard 43, Gaylesville 8
Valley Head 29, Woodville 7
--
Friday's games
Falkville at Decatur Heritage
R.A. Hubbard at Woodville
Ragland at Valley Head
Coosa Christian at Gaylesville
