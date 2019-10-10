Class 7A, Region 4

Sparkman;6-0;4-0

James Clemens;4-2;4-0

Austin;5-1;3-1

Bob Jones;3-4;2-2

Florence;3-4;2-2

Huntsville;4-2;1-3

Grissom;2-4;0-4

Gadsden City;0-6;0-4

--

Last week's results

Sparkman 24, Austin 21

Florence 28, Huntsville 23

Bob Jones 21, Grissom 2

James Clemens 62, Gadsden City 7

--

Today's games

James Clemens at Grissom

--

Friday's games

Huntsville at Austin

Sparkman at Bob Jones

Gadsden City at Florence

--

Class 6A, Region 7

Muscle Shoals;7-0;3-0

Athens;5-1;3-0

Cullman;3-4;2-1

Hartselle;2-4;1-2

Decatur;1-6;0-3

Columbia;0-6;0-3

--

Last week's results

Hartselle 76, Columbia 0

Muscle Shoals 49, Decatur 13

Athens 31, Cullman 17

--

Friday's games

Decatur at Hartselle

Athens at Columbia

Cullman at Muscle Shoals

--

Class 5A, Region 7

Jasper;6-0;4-0

Russellville;6-0;4-0

Hamilton;4-1;2-1

Lawrence County;3-3;2-2

Corner;3-3;1-3

West Point;2-3;1-2

Hayden;2-5;1-3

Dora;2-3;0-3

--

Last week's results

Russellville 22, Lawrence County 14

Jasper 42, West Point 7

Hayden 28, Hamilton 7

Corner 28, Dora 0

--

Friday's games

Lawrence County at Jasper

Russellville at Hamilton

Hayden at Corner

West Point at Dora

--

Class 5A, Region 8

Madison Academy;5-1;4-0

Madison County;5-2;3-1

Scottsboro;4-2;3-1

Arab;4-2;2-2

Guntersville;3-2;2-2

Brewer;3-3;2-2

Ardmore;2-4;0-4

East Limestone;1-5;0-4

--

Last week's results

Madison Academy 44, Guntersville 37

Madison County 20, Scottsboro 7

Brewer 24, Ardmore 17

Arab 36, East Limestone 14

--

Thursday's game

Brewer at Guntersville

--

Friday's games

Ardmore at East Limestone

Arab at Scottsboro

Madison Academy at Madison County

--

Class 4A, Region 7

Fairview;4-2;3-1

Priceville;4-2;3-1

Danville;4-3;3-1

Saint John Paul II;4-2;2-2

Randolph;2-4;2-2

DAR;2-4;1-3

West Morgan;2-5;1-3

North Jackson;1-5;1-3

--

Last week's results

Danville 26, Priceville 25

Fairview 47, North Jackson 7

Saint John Paul II 49, West Morgan 36

DAR 21, Randolph 7

--

Thursday's game

DAR at Danville

--

Friday's games

Priceville at North Jackson

West Morgan at Fairview

Randolph at Saint John Paul II

--

Class 4A, Region 8

Deshler;5-2;4-0

Brooks;4-2;3-0

West Limestone;4-2;2-1

Central-Florence;2-4;2-2

Wilson;1-5;1-3

Elkmont;1-5;0-3

Rogers;0-6;0-3

--

Last week's results

West Limestone 45, Wilson 12

Deshler 28, Rogers 0

Central-Florence 48, Elkmont 13

Open: Brooks

--

Friday's game

Rogers at West Limestone

Elkmont at Wilson

Brooks at Deshler

Mars Hill Bible at Central-Florence

--

Class 3A, Region 8

Lauderdale County;6-1;4-0

Westminster Christian;5-2;-3-1

Colbert Heights;4-3;2-1

Clements;3-3;1-2

East Lawrence;3-3;1-2

Phil Campbell;3-3;1-2

Lexington;1-5;0-4

--

Last week's results

Decatur Heritage 26, Colbert Heights 20

Lauderdale County 48, Clements 7

East Lawrence 28, Lexington 14

Westminster 55, Phil Campbell 6

--

Friday's games

Clements at East Lawrence

Lexington at Colbert Heights

Phil Campbell at Lauderdale County

Open: Westminster Christian

--

Class 2A, Region 7

Red Bay;6-0;3-0

Colbert County;5-2;3-1

Addison;5-2;2-1

Sheffield;4-3;2-2

Tanner;1-5;1-2

Hatton;2-4;1-3

Tharptown;1-4;0-3

--

Last week's results

Hatton 46, Tanner 13

Red Bay 30, Sheffield 14

Addison 42, Colbert County 12

Open: Tharptown

--

Friday's games

Red Bay at Colbert County

Addison at Tanner

Hatton at Tharptown

Open: Sheffield

--

Class 1A, Region 7

Decatur Heritage;7-0;3-0

Valley Head;5-1;3-1

Falkville;4-3;3-1

R.A. Hubbard;4-3;2-2

Woodville;2-4;1-2

Gaylesville;1-5;0-3

Coosa Christian;0-6;0-3

--

Last week's results

Decatur Heritage 26, Colbert Heights 20

Falkville 62, Coosa Christian 26

R.A. Hubbard 43, Gaylesville 8

Valley Head 29, Woodville 7

--

Friday's games

Falkville at Decatur Heritage

R.A. Hubbard at Woodville

Ragland at Valley Head

Coosa Christian at Gaylesville

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.