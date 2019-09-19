Class 7A, Region 4

Austin;4-0;2-0

Sparkman;4-0;2-0

James Clemens;2-2;2-0

Florence;2-2;1-1

Huntsville;3-1;1-1

Grissom;2-2;0-2

Bob Jones;0-4;0-2

Gadsden City;0-4;0-2

--

Last week's results

Austin 17, Gadsden City 6

Sparkman 45, Grissom 6

James Clemens 49, Huntsville 0

Florence 55, Bob Jones 24

---

Friday's games

Austin at Grissom

Huntsville at Sparkman

Florence at James Clemens

Bob Jones at Gadsden City

--

Class 6A, Region 7

Muscle Shoals;4-0;2-0

Athens;2-1;2-0

Cullman;2-2;2-0

Hartselle;1-3;0-2

Columbia;0-4;0-2

Decatur;0-4;0-2

--

Last week's results

Athens 27, Decatur 14

Muscle Shoals 35, Hartselle 14

Cullman 48, Columbia 0

--

Friday's games

Decatur at Lee

Hazel Green at Athens

Mae Jemison at Muscle Shoals

Huntsville at Columbia

Albertville at Cullman

Open: Hartselle

--

Class 5A, Region 7

Hamilton;3-0;2-0

Jasper;3-0;2-0

Russellville;3-0;2-0

Lawrence County;1-2;1-1

West Point;2-2;1-1

Corner;2-2;0-2

Dora;2-2;0-2

Hayden;1-3;0-2

--

Last week's results

West Point 42, Lawrence County 14

Russellville 48, Hayden 20

Hamilton 28, Dora 21

Jasper 42, Corner 0

--

Friday's games

Dora at Lawrence County

West Point at Russellville

Hayden at Jasper

Corner at Hamilton

--

Class 5A, Region 8

Madison Academy;3-1;2-0

Scottsboro;2-1;2-0

Brewer;2-1;1-1

Guntersville;2-1;1-1

Arab;2-1;1-1

Madison County;2-2;1-1

Ardmore;2-2;0-2

East Limestone;1-2;0-2

--

Last week's results

Madison Academy 44, Brewer 16

Scottsboro 42, Guntersville 14

Arab 42, Ardmore 14

Madison County 35, East Limestone 20

--

Friday's games

Madison Academy at Ardmore

Arab at Guntersville

Scottsboro at East Limestone

Madison County at Brewer

--

Class 4A, Region 7

Priceville;2-1;2-0

Danville;2-2;2-0

Fairview;3-1;2-0

Randolph;1-2;1-1

North Jackson;1-2;1-1

Saint John Paul II;2-2;0-2

DAR;1-3;0-2

West Morgan;0-4;0-2

--

Last week's results

Priceville 42, Randolph 24

Danville 35, West Morgan 8

Fairview 24, Saint John Paul II 19

North Jackson 57, DAR 31

--

Friday's games

Fairview at Priceville

Danville at Randolph

West Morgan at DAR

Saint John Paul II at North Jackson

--

Class 4A, Region 8

Brooks;3-1;2-0

Deshler;2-2;2-0

West Limestone;2-1;1-0

Wilson;1-3;1-1

Central-Florence;0-4;0-2

Elkmont;0-4;0-2

Rogers;0-3;0-1

--

Last week's results

West Limestone 75, Elkmont 0

Deshler 40, Central-Florence 20

Brooks 72, Wilson 20

---

Friday's game

West Limestone at Central-Florence

Deshler at Wilson

Rogers at Brooks

Open: Elkmont

--

Class 3A, Region 8

Lauderdale County;3-1;2-0

Clements;3-0;1-0

Colbert Heights;2-2;1-1

Westminster Christian;2-2;-1-1

Phil Campbell;1-2;1-1

East Lawrence;1-2;0-1

Lexington;1-2;0-2

--

Last week's results

Clements 44, Phil Campbell 27

East Lawrence 34, Locust Fork 28

Lauderdale County 34, Colbert Heights 7

Westminster Christian 39, Lexington 0

--

Friday's games

Westminster Academy at Clements

Colbert Heights at East Lawrence

Lauderdale County at Lexington

Phil Campbell at Vina

--

Class 2A, Region 7

Colbert County;4-0;2-0

Red Bay;4-0;2-0

Sheffield;3-1;2-0

Addison;2-2;0-1

Tanner;0-4;0-1

Hatton;1-2;0-2

Tharptown;1-2;0-2

--

Last week's results

Good Hope 42, Tanner 27

Colbert County 55, Tharptown 0

Red Bay 16, Addison 10

Sheffield 20, Hatton 8

--

Friday's games

Tharptown at Tanner

Colbert County at Hatton

Belmont (Miss.) at Red Bay

Sheffield at Addison

--

Class 1A, Region 7

Decatur Heritage;4-0;2-0

R.A. Hubbard;3-1;1-1

Valley Head;2-1;1-1

Falkville;2-2;1-1

Woodville;1-3;1-1

Gaylesville;1-2;0-1

Coosa Christian;0-3;0-1

--

Last week's results

Decatur Heritage 28, R. A. Hubbard 20

Valley Head 32, Falkville 7

Woodville 54, Gaylesville 14

--

Friday's games

Coosa Christian at Decatur Heritage

R. A. Hubbard at Falkville

Gaylesville at Valley Head

Woodville at Appalachian

