Class 7A, Region 4
Austin;4-0;2-0
Sparkman;4-0;2-0
James Clemens;2-2;2-0
Florence;2-2;1-1
Huntsville;3-1;1-1
Grissom;2-2;0-2
Bob Jones;0-4;0-2
Gadsden City;0-4;0-2
--
Last week's results
Austin 17, Gadsden City 6
Sparkman 45, Grissom 6
James Clemens 49, Huntsville 0
Florence 55, Bob Jones 24
---
Friday's games
Austin at Grissom
Huntsville at Sparkman
Florence at James Clemens
Bob Jones at Gadsden City
--
Class 6A, Region 7
Muscle Shoals;4-0;2-0
Athens;2-1;2-0
Cullman;2-2;2-0
Hartselle;1-3;0-2
Columbia;0-4;0-2
Decatur;0-4;0-2
--
Last week's results
Athens 27, Decatur 14
Muscle Shoals 35, Hartselle 14
Cullman 48, Columbia 0
--
Friday's games
Decatur at Lee
Hazel Green at Athens
Mae Jemison at Muscle Shoals
Huntsville at Columbia
Albertville at Cullman
Open: Hartselle
--
Class 5A, Region 7
Hamilton;3-0;2-0
Jasper;3-0;2-0
Russellville;3-0;2-0
Lawrence County;1-2;1-1
West Point;2-2;1-1
Corner;2-2;0-2
Dora;2-2;0-2
Hayden;1-3;0-2
--
Last week's results
West Point 42, Lawrence County 14
Russellville 48, Hayden 20
Hamilton 28, Dora 21
Jasper 42, Corner 0
--
Friday's games
Dora at Lawrence County
West Point at Russellville
Hayden at Jasper
Corner at Hamilton
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Madison Academy;3-1;2-0
Scottsboro;2-1;2-0
Brewer;2-1;1-1
Guntersville;2-1;1-1
Arab;2-1;1-1
Madison County;2-2;1-1
Ardmore;2-2;0-2
East Limestone;1-2;0-2
--
Last week's results
Madison Academy 44, Brewer 16
Scottsboro 42, Guntersville 14
Arab 42, Ardmore 14
Madison County 35, East Limestone 20
--
Friday's games
Madison Academy at Ardmore
Arab at Guntersville
Scottsboro at East Limestone
Madison County at Brewer
--
Class 4A, Region 7
Priceville;2-1;2-0
Danville;2-2;2-0
Fairview;3-1;2-0
Randolph;1-2;1-1
North Jackson;1-2;1-1
Saint John Paul II;2-2;0-2
DAR;1-3;0-2
West Morgan;0-4;0-2
--
Last week's results
Priceville 42, Randolph 24
Danville 35, West Morgan 8
Fairview 24, Saint John Paul II 19
North Jackson 57, DAR 31
--
Friday's games
Fairview at Priceville
Danville at Randolph
West Morgan at DAR
Saint John Paul II at North Jackson
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Brooks;3-1;2-0
Deshler;2-2;2-0
West Limestone;2-1;1-0
Wilson;1-3;1-1
Central-Florence;0-4;0-2
Elkmont;0-4;0-2
Rogers;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
West Limestone 75, Elkmont 0
Deshler 40, Central-Florence 20
Brooks 72, Wilson 20
---
Friday's game
West Limestone at Central-Florence
Deshler at Wilson
Rogers at Brooks
Open: Elkmont
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Lauderdale County;3-1;2-0
Clements;3-0;1-0
Colbert Heights;2-2;1-1
Westminster Christian;2-2;-1-1
Phil Campbell;1-2;1-1
East Lawrence;1-2;0-1
Lexington;1-2;0-2
--
Last week's results
Clements 44, Phil Campbell 27
East Lawrence 34, Locust Fork 28
Lauderdale County 34, Colbert Heights 7
Westminster Christian 39, Lexington 0
--
Friday's games
Westminster Academy at Clements
Colbert Heights at East Lawrence
Lauderdale County at Lexington
Phil Campbell at Vina
--
Class 2A, Region 7
Colbert County;4-0;2-0
Red Bay;4-0;2-0
Sheffield;3-1;2-0
Addison;2-2;0-1
Tanner;0-4;0-1
Hatton;1-2;0-2
Tharptown;1-2;0-2
--
Last week's results
Good Hope 42, Tanner 27
Colbert County 55, Tharptown 0
Red Bay 16, Addison 10
Sheffield 20, Hatton 8
--
Friday's games
Tharptown at Tanner
Colbert County at Hatton
Belmont (Miss.) at Red Bay
Sheffield at Addison
--
Class 1A, Region 7
Decatur Heritage;4-0;2-0
R.A. Hubbard;3-1;1-1
Valley Head;2-1;1-1
Falkville;2-2;1-1
Woodville;1-3;1-1
Gaylesville;1-2;0-1
Coosa Christian;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 28, R. A. Hubbard 20
Valley Head 32, Falkville 7
Woodville 54, Gaylesville 14
--
Friday's games
Coosa Christian at Decatur Heritage
R. A. Hubbard at Falkville
Gaylesville at Valley Head
Woodville at Appalachian
