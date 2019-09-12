Class 7A, Region 4
Austin;3-0;1-0
Huntsville;3-0;1-0
Sparkman;2-0;1-0
James Clemens;1-2;1-0
Grissom;2-1;0-1
Florence;1-2;0-1
Bob Jones;0-3;0-1
Gadsden City;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
Austin 30, Florence 25
Huntsville 43, Grissom 14
Sparkman 51, Gadsden City 27
James Clemens 35, Bob Jones 17
---
Friday's games
Gadsden City at Austin
James Clemens at Huntsville
Sparkman at Grissom
Florence at Bob Jones
--
Class 6A, Region 7
Muscle Shoals;3-0;1-0
Athens;1-1;1-0
Cullman;1-2;1-0
Hartselle;1-2;0-1
Columbia;0-3;0-1
Decatur;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
Cullman 41, Decatur 17
Athens 28, Hartselle 19
Muscle Shoals 62, Columbia 0
--
Friday's games
Athens at Decatur
Cullman at Columbia
Muscle Shoals at Hartselle
--
Class 5A, Region 7
Hamilton;2-0;1-0
Jasper;2-0;1-0
Russellville;2-0;1-0
Lawrence County;1-1;1-0
Corner;2-1;0-1
Dora;2-1;0-1
Hayden;1-2;0-1
West Point;1-2;0-1
--
Last week's results
Lawrence County 27, Hayden 14
Hamilton 24, West Point 12
Russellville 41, Corner 7
Jasper 66, Dora 0
--
Friday's games
Lawrence County at West Point
Hamilton at Dora
Russellville at Hayden
Jasper at Corner
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Brewer;2-0;1-0
Guntersville;2-0;1-0
Madison Academy;2-1;1-0
Scottsboro;1-1;1-0
Arab;2-1;0-1
Ardmore;2-1;0-1
East Limestone;1-1;0-1
Madison County;1-2;0-1
--
Last week's results
Madison Academy 42, East Limestone 20
Brewer 29, Arab 21
Guntersville 49, Madison County 42
Scottsboro 41, Ardmore 27
--
Friday's games
Brewer at Madison Academy
Guntersville at Scottsboro
Ardmore at Arab
East Limestone at Madison County
--
Class 4A, Region 7
Fairview;2-1;1-0
Priceville;1-1;1-0
Randolph;1-1;1-0
Danville;1-2;0-0
Saint John Paul II;2-1;0-1
DAR;1-2;0-1
North Jackson;0-2;0-1
West Morgan;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
Priceville 43, St. John Paul II 29
Fairview 62, DAR 41
Danville 20, North Jackson 7
Randolph 32, West Morgan 25
--
Friday's games
Randolph at Priceville
Fairview at St. John Paul II
Danville at West Morgan
DAR at North Jackson
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Brooks;2-1;1-0
Deshler;1-2;1-0
Wilson;1-2;1-0
Central-Florence;0-3;0-1
Elkmont;0-3;0-1
Rogers;0-3;0-1
West Limestone;1-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
Brooks 35, Central-Florence 28
Wilson 20, Rogers 13
Deshler 55, Elkmont 0
---
Friday's game
Elkmont at West Limestone
Wilson at Brooks
Central-Florence at Deshler
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Colbert Heights;2-1;1-0
Lauderdale County;2-1;1-0
Phil Campbell;1-1;1-0
Lexington;1-1;0-1
Westminster Christian;1-2;0-1
East Lawrence;0-2;0-1
Clements;2-0;0-0
--
Last week's results
Colbert Heights 27, Westminster Christian 20
Lauderdale County 32, East Lawrence 20
Phil Campbell 34, Lexington 7
--
Friday's games
Clements at Phil Campbell
Colbert Heights at Lauderdale County
Lexington at Westminster Christian
Locust Fork at East Lawrence
--
Class 2A, Region 7
Colbert County;3-0;1-0
Red Bay;3-0;1-0
Sheffield;2-1;1-0
Hatton;1-1;0-1
Tharptown;1-1;0-1
Tanner;0-2;0-1
Addison;2-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
Colbert County 37, Tanner 7
Red Bay 20, Hatton 0
Sheffield 56, Tharptown 24
Addison 36, Winston County 14
--
Friday's games
Good Hope at Tanner
Tharptown at Colbert County
Addison at Red Bay
Hatton at Sheffield
--
Class 1A, Region 7
Decatur Heritage;3-0;1-0
R.A. Hubbard;3-0;1-0
Falkville;2-1;1-0
Valley Head;1-1;0-1
Coosa Christian;0-3;0-1
Woodville;0-3;0-1
Gaylesville;1-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 35, Valley Head 14
R.A. Hubbard 29, Coosa Christian 20
Falkville 32, Woodville 6
--
Friday's games
Decatur Heritage at R.A. Hubbard
Falkville at Valley Head
Gaylesville at Woodville
