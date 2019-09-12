Class 7A, Region 4

Austin;3-0;1-0

Huntsville;3-0;1-0

Sparkman;2-0;1-0

James Clemens;1-2;1-0

Grissom;2-1;0-1

Florence;1-2;0-1

Bob Jones;0-3;0-1

Gadsden City;0-3;0-1

--

Last week's results

Austin 30, Florence 25

Huntsville 43, Grissom 14

Sparkman 51, Gadsden City 27

James Clemens 35, Bob Jones 17

---

Friday's games

Gadsden City at Austin

James Clemens at Huntsville

Sparkman at Grissom

Florence at Bob Jones

--

Class 6A, Region 7

Muscle Shoals;3-0;1-0

Athens;1-1;1-0

Cullman;1-2;1-0

Hartselle;1-2;0-1

Columbia;0-3;0-1

Decatur;0-3;0-1

--

Last week's results

Cullman 41, Decatur 17

Athens 28, Hartselle 19

Muscle Shoals 62, Columbia 0

--

Friday's games

Athens at Decatur

Cullman at Columbia

Muscle Shoals at Hartselle

--

Class 5A, Region 7

Hamilton;2-0;1-0

Jasper;2-0;1-0

Russellville;2-0;1-0

Lawrence County;1-1;1-0

Corner;2-1;0-1

Dora;2-1;0-1

Hayden;1-2;0-1

West Point;1-2;0-1

--

Last week's results

Lawrence County 27, Hayden 14

Hamilton 24, West Point 12

Russellville 41, Corner 7

Jasper 66, Dora 0

--

Friday's games

Lawrence County at West Point

Hamilton at Dora

Russellville at Hayden

Jasper at Corner

--

Class 5A, Region 8

Brewer;2-0;1-0

Guntersville;2-0;1-0

Madison Academy;2-1;1-0

Scottsboro;1-1;1-0

Arab;2-1;0-1

Ardmore;2-1;0-1

East Limestone;1-1;0-1

Madison County;1-2;0-1

--

Last week's results

Madison Academy 42, East Limestone 20

Brewer 29, Arab 21

Guntersville 49, Madison County 42

Scottsboro 41, Ardmore 27

--

Friday's games

Brewer at Madison Academy

Guntersville at Scottsboro

Ardmore at Arab

East Limestone at Madison County

--

Class 4A, Region 7

Fairview;2-1;1-0

Priceville;1-1;1-0

Randolph;1-1;1-0

Danville;1-2;0-0

Saint John Paul II;2-1;0-1

DAR;1-2;0-1

North Jackson;0-2;0-1

West Morgan;0-3;0-1

--

Last week's results

Priceville 43, St. John Paul II 29

Fairview 62, DAR 41

Danville 20, North Jackson 7

Randolph 32, West Morgan 25

--

Friday's games

Randolph at Priceville

Fairview at St. John Paul II

Danville at West Morgan

DAR at North Jackson

--

Class 4A, Region 8

Brooks;2-1;1-0

Deshler;1-2;1-0

Wilson;1-2;1-0

Central-Florence;0-3;0-1

Elkmont;0-3;0-1

Rogers;0-3;0-1

West Limestone;1-1;0-0

--

Last week's results

Brooks 35, Central-Florence 28

Wilson 20, Rogers 13

Deshler 55, Elkmont 0

---

Friday's game

Elkmont at West Limestone

Wilson at Brooks

Central-Florence at Deshler

--

Class 3A, Region 8

Colbert Heights;2-1;1-0

Lauderdale County;2-1;1-0

Phil Campbell;1-1;1-0

Lexington;1-1;0-1

Westminster Christian;1-2;0-1

East Lawrence;0-2;0-1

Clements;2-0;0-0

--

Last week's results

Colbert Heights 27, Westminster Christian 20

Lauderdale County 32, East Lawrence 20

Phil Campbell 34, Lexington 7

--

Friday's games

Clements at Phil Campbell

Colbert Heights at Lauderdale County

Lexington at Westminster Christian

Locust Fork at East Lawrence

--

Class 2A, Region 7

Colbert County;3-0;1-0

Red Bay;3-0;1-0

Sheffield;2-1;1-0

Hatton;1-1;0-1

Tharptown;1-1;0-1

Tanner;0-2;0-1

Addison;2-1;0-0

--

Last week's results

Colbert County 37, Tanner 7

Red Bay 20, Hatton 0

Sheffield 56, Tharptown 24

Addison 36, Winston County 14

--

Friday's games

Good Hope at Tanner

Tharptown at Colbert County

Addison at Red Bay

Hatton at Sheffield

--

Class 1A, Region 7

Decatur Heritage;3-0;1-0

R.A. Hubbard;3-0;1-0

Falkville;2-1;1-0

Valley Head;1-1;0-1

Coosa Christian;0-3;0-1

Woodville;0-3;0-1

Gaylesville;1-1;0-0

--

Last week's results

Decatur Heritage 35, Valley Head 14

R.A. Hubbard 29, Coosa Christian 20

Falkville 32, Woodville 6

--

Friday's games

Decatur Heritage at R.A. Hubbard

Falkville at Valley Head

Gaylesville at Woodville

