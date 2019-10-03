Class 7A, Region 4
Austin;5-0;3-0
Sparkman;5-0;3-0
James Clemens;3-2;3-0
Huntsville;4-2;1-2
Bob Jones;2-4;1-2
Florence;2-4;1-2
Grissom;2-3;0-3
Gadsden City;0-5;0-3
--
Last week's results
Sparkman 38, Buckhorn 0
Muscle Shoals 29, Florence 10
Huntsville 63, Columbia 0
Bob Jones 30, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 28
--
Today's games
Florence at Huntsville
Gadsden City at James Clemens
Friday's games
Austin at Sparkman
Grissom at Bob Jones
--
Class 6A, Region 7
Muscle Shoals;6-0;2-0
Athens;4-1;2-0
Cullman;3-3;2-0
Hartselle;1-4;0-2
Decatur;1-5;0-2
Columbia;0-5;0-2
--
Last week's results
Athens 42, East Limestone 21
Muscle Shoals 29, Florence 10
Huntsville 63, Columbia 0
Hueytown 33, Cullman 16
Lawrence County 27, Decatur 25
Briarwood Christian 21, Hartselle 10
--
Friday's games
Muscle Shoals at Decatur
Columbia at Hartselle
Cullman at Athens
--
Class 5A, Region 7
Jasper;5-0;3-0
Russellville;5-0;3-0
Hamilton;4-0;2-0
Lawrence County;3-2;2-1
West Point;2-3;1-2
Dora;2-2;0-2
Corner;2-3;0-3
Hayden;1-5;0-3
--
Last week's results
Hamilton 40, Winfield 27
Mortimer Jordan 48, Hayden 6
Jasper 35, Central of Clay County 34
Lawrence County 27, Decatur 25
--
Friday's games
Jasper at West Point
Russellville at Lawrence County
Hamilton at Hayden
Corner at Dora
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Madison Academy;4-1;3-0
Scottsboro;4-1;3-0
Madison County;4-2;2-1
Guntersville;3-1;2-1
Arab;3-2;1-2
Brewer;2-3;1-2
Ardmore;2-3;0-3
East Limestone;1-4;0-3
--
Last week's results
West Morgan 57, Brewer 54
Athens 42, East Limestone 21
Madison County 42, New Hope 7
Scottsboro 33, North Jackson 0
--
Friday's games
Guntersville at Madison Academy
Scottsboro at Madison County
Ardmore at Brewer
East Limestone at Arab
--
Class 4A, Region 7
Priceville;4-1;3-0
Fairview;3-2;2-1
Danville;3-3;2-1
Randolph;2-3;2-1
Saint John Paul II;3-2;1-2
West Morgan;2-4;1-2
North Jackson;1-4;1-2
DAR;1-4;0-3
--
Last week's results
West Morgan 57, Brewer 54
Danville 45, Holly Pond 36
Scottsboro 33, North Jackson 0
Priceville 37, Falkville 10
Westminster Christian 44, Randolph 20
--
Friday's games
DAR at Randolph
Saint John Paul II at West Morgan
Priceville at Danville
North Jackson at Fairview
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Brooks;4-2;3-0
Deshler;4-2;3-0
West Limestone;3-2;1-1
Central-Florence;1-4;1-2
Wilson;1-4;1-2
Elkmont;1-4;0-2
Rogers;0-5;0-2
--
Last week's results
West Limestone 41, Clements 8
Mars Hill Bible 46, Brooks 27
Deshler 26, Colbert County 14
Elkmont 16, Lexington 14
Lauderdale County 42, Rogers 20
--
Friday's game
Rogers at Deshler
West Limestone at Wilson
Central-Florence at Elkmont
Open: Brooks
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Lauderdale County;5-1;3-0
Colbert Heights;4-2;2-1
Westminster Christian;4-2;-2-1
Clements;3-3;1-1
Phil Campbell;3-2;1-1
East Lawrence;2-3;0-2
Lexington;1-4;0-3
--
Last week's results
West Limestone 41, Clements 8
Colbert Heights 56, Cherokee 0
East Lawrence 9, Hatton 7
Lauderdale County 42, Rogers 20
Elkmont 16, Lexington 14
Phil Campbell 29, Phillips 0
Westminster Christian 44, Randolph 20
--
Friday's games
Lauderdale County at Clements
Decatur Heritage at Colbert Heights
Phil Campbell at Westminster Christian
East Lawrence at Lexington
--
Class 2A, Region 7
Colbert County;5-1;3-0
Red Bay;5-0;2-0
Sheffield;4-2;2-1
Addison;4-2;1-1
Tanner;1-4;1-1
Hatton;1-4;0-3
Tharptown;1-4;0-3
--
Last week's results
East Lawrence 9, Hatton 7
Addison 21, Vinemont 6
Deshler 26, Colbert County 14
Sheffield 34, R.A. Hubbard 22
Brilliant 38, Tharptown 0
Red Bay 43, Belmont (Miss.) 16
--
Friday's games
Addison at Vinemont
Deshler at Colbert County
Hatton at East Lawrence
Sheffield at R.A. Hubbard
Tharptown at Brilliant
Belmont (Miss.) at Red Bay
Open: Tanner
--
Class 1A, Region 7
Decatur Heritage;6-0;3-0
Valley Head;4-1;2-1
Falkville;3-3;2-1
Woodville;2-3;1-1
R.A. Hubbard;3-3;1-2
Gaylesville;1-4;0-2
Coosa Christian;0-5;0-2
--
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 52, Shoals Christian 0
Priceville 37, Falkville 10
Sheffield 34, R.A. Hubbard 22
Valley Head 42, Ider 21
Victory Christian 67, Coosa Christian 38
Cedar Bluff 35, Gaylesville 0
--
Friday's games
Decatur Heritage at Colbert Heights
Valley Head at Woodville
Falkville at Coosa Christian
R.A. Hubbard at Gaylesville
