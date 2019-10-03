Class 7A, Region 4

Austin;5-0;3-0

Sparkman;5-0;3-0

James Clemens;3-2;3-0

Huntsville;4-2;1-2

Bob Jones;2-4;1-2

Florence;2-4;1-2

Grissom;2-3;0-3

Gadsden City;0-5;0-3

--

Last week's results

Sparkman 38, Buckhorn 0

Muscle Shoals 29, Florence 10

Huntsville 63, Columbia 0

Bob Jones 30, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 28

--

Today's games

Florence at Huntsville

Gadsden City at James Clemens

Friday's games

Austin at Sparkman

Grissom at Bob Jones

--

Class 6A, Region 7

Muscle Shoals;6-0;2-0

Athens;4-1;2-0

Cullman;3-3;2-0

Hartselle;1-4;0-2

Decatur;1-5;0-2

Columbia;0-5;0-2

--

Last week's results

Athens 42, East Limestone 21

Muscle Shoals 29, Florence 10

Huntsville 63, Columbia 0

Hueytown 33, Cullman 16

Lawrence County 27, Decatur 25

Briarwood Christian 21, Hartselle 10

--

Friday's games

Muscle Shoals at Decatur

Columbia at Hartselle

Cullman at Athens

--

Class 5A, Region 7

Jasper;5-0;3-0

Russellville;5-0;3-0

Hamilton;4-0;2-0

Lawrence County;3-2;2-1

West Point;2-3;1-2

Dora;2-2;0-2

Corner;2-3;0-3

Hayden;1-5;0-3

--

Last week's results

Hamilton 40, Winfield 27

Mortimer Jordan 48, Hayden 6

Jasper 35, Central of Clay County 34

Lawrence County 27, Decatur 25

--

Friday's games

Jasper at West Point

Russellville at Lawrence County

Hamilton at Hayden

Corner at Dora

--

Class 5A, Region 8

Madison Academy;4-1;3-0

Scottsboro;4-1;3-0

Madison County;4-2;2-1

Guntersville;3-1;2-1

Arab;3-2;1-2

Brewer;2-3;1-2

Ardmore;2-3;0-3

East Limestone;1-4;0-3

--

Last week's results

West Morgan 57, Brewer 54

Athens 42, East Limestone 21

Madison County 42, New Hope 7

Scottsboro 33, North Jackson 0

--

Friday's games

Guntersville at Madison Academy

Scottsboro at Madison County

Ardmore at Brewer

East Limestone at Arab

--

Class 4A, Region 7

Priceville;4-1;3-0

Fairview;3-2;2-1

Danville;3-3;2-1

Randolph;2-3;2-1

Saint John Paul II;3-2;1-2

West Morgan;2-4;1-2

North Jackson;1-4;1-2

DAR;1-4;0-3

--

Last week's results

West Morgan 57, Brewer 54

Danville 45, Holly Pond 36

Scottsboro 33, North Jackson 0

Priceville 37, Falkville 10

Westminster Christian 44, Randolph 20

--

Friday's games

DAR at Randolph

Saint John Paul II at West Morgan

Priceville at Danville

North Jackson at Fairview

--

Class 4A, Region 8

Brooks;4-2;3-0

Deshler;4-2;3-0

West Limestone;3-2;1-1

Central-Florence;1-4;1-2

Wilson;1-4;1-2

Elkmont;1-4;0-2

Rogers;0-5;0-2

--

Last week's results

West Limestone 41, Clements 8

Mars Hill Bible 46, Brooks 27

Deshler 26, Colbert County 14

Elkmont 16, Lexington 14

Lauderdale County 42, Rogers 20

--

Friday's game

Rogers at Deshler

West Limestone at Wilson

Central-Florence at Elkmont

Open: Brooks

--

Class 3A, Region 8

Lauderdale County;5-1;3-0

Colbert Heights;4-2;2-1

Westminster Christian;4-2;-2-1

Clements;3-3;1-1

Phil Campbell;3-2;1-1

East Lawrence;2-3;0-2

Lexington;1-4;0-3

--

Last week's results

West Limestone 41, Clements 8

Colbert Heights 56, Cherokee 0

East Lawrence 9, Hatton 7

Lauderdale County 42, Rogers 20

Elkmont 16, Lexington 14

Phil Campbell 29, Phillips 0

Westminster Christian 44, Randolph 20

--

Friday's games

Lauderdale County at Clements

Decatur Heritage at Colbert Heights

Phil Campbell at Westminster Christian

East Lawrence at Lexington

--

Class 2A, Region 7

Colbert County;5-1;3-0

Red Bay;5-0;2-0

Sheffield;4-2;2-1

Addison;4-2;1-1

Tanner;1-4;1-1

Hatton;1-4;0-3

Tharptown;1-4;0-3

--

Last week's results

East Lawrence 9, Hatton 7

Addison 21, Vinemont 6

Deshler 26, Colbert County 14

Sheffield 34, R.A. Hubbard 22

Brilliant 38, Tharptown 0

Red Bay 43, Belmont (Miss.) 16

--

Friday's games

Addison at Vinemont

Deshler at Colbert County

Hatton at East Lawrence

Sheffield at R.A. Hubbard

Tharptown at Brilliant

Belmont (Miss.) at Red Bay

Open: Tanner

--

Class 1A, Region 7

Decatur Heritage;6-0;3-0

Valley Head;4-1;2-1

Falkville;3-3;2-1

Woodville;2-3;1-1

R.A. Hubbard;3-3;1-2

Gaylesville;1-4;0-2

Coosa Christian;0-5;0-2

--

Last week's results

Decatur Heritage 52, Shoals Christian 0

Priceville 37, Falkville 10

Sheffield 34, R.A. Hubbard 22

Valley Head 42, Ider 21

Victory Christian 67, Coosa Christian 38

Cedar Bluff 35, Gaylesville 0

--

Friday's games

Decatur Heritage at Colbert Heights

Valley Head at Woodville

Falkville at Coosa Christian

R.A. Hubbard at Gaylesville

