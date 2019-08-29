Class 7A, Region 4

Austin;1-0;0-0

Grissom;1-0;0-0

Huntsville;1-0;0-0

Sparkman;0-0;0-0

Bob Jones;0-1;0-0

Florence;0-1;0-0

Gadsden City;0-1;0-0

James Clemens;0-1;0-0

--

Last week's results

Austin 45, Hartselle 14

Grissom 47, Hazel Green 27

Huntsville 45, Decatur 14

Christian Brothers (Tenn.) 40, Bob Jones 26

Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) 41, Florence 14

Etowah 31, Gadsden City 23

Grayson (Ga.) 23, James Clemens 13

---

Tonight's game

Grissom at Lee

Friday's games

Austin at Decatur

Huntsville at Mae Jemison

Hazel Green at Sparkman

Muscle Shoals at Bob Jones

Buckhorn at Florence

Gadsden City at Oxford

James Clemens at Clay-Chalkville

--

Class 6A, Region 7

Muscle Shoals;1-0;0-0

Athens;0-0;0-0

Columbia;0-1;0-0

Cullman;0-1;0-0

Decatur;0-1;0-0

Hartselle;0-1;0-0

--

Last week's results

Muscle Shoals 42, Deshler 3

Austin 45, Hartselle 14

Huntsville 45, Decatur 14

Lee 49, Columbia 0

Jasper 21, Cullman 19

--

Friday's games

Austin at Decatur

Brooks at Hartselle

Gardendale at Athens

Cullman at Mortimer Jordan

Muscle Shoals at Bob Jones

Columbia at Albertville

--

Class 5A, Region 7

Corner;1-0;0-0

Dora;1-0;0-0

Jasper;1-0;0-0

West Point;1-0;0-0

Hamilton;0-0;0-0

Lawrence County;0-0;0-0

Russellville;0-0;0-0

Hayden;0-1;0-0

--

Last week's results

Corner 20, Northside 12

Dora 27, Cordova 15

Jasper 21, Cullman 19

West Point 14, Fairview 8

Springville 28, Hayden 6

--

Friday's games

Madison Academy at Lawrence County

Oak Grove at Corner

Dora at Carbon Hill

West Point at Arab

Cordova at Hamilton

Russellville at Deshler

Oneonta at Hayden

--

Class 5A, Region 8

Ardmore;1-0;0-0

Arab;1-0;0-0

Brewer;0-0;0-0

East Limestone;0-0;0-0

Guntersville;0-0;0-0

Scottsboro;0-0;0-0

Madison Academy;0-1;0-0

Madison County;0-1;0-0

--

Last week's results

Ardmore 27, West Morgan 9

Arab 28, Boaz 21

Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.) 44, Madison Academy 7

Buckhorn 35, Madison County 21

--

Tonight's game

East Limestone at West Limestone

Friday's games

Danville at Brewer

Ardmore at Elkmont

Madison Academy at Lawrence County

West Point at Arab

Madison County at Westminster Christian

Guntersville at Boaz

Scottsboro at Fort Payne

--

Class 4A, Region 7

Saint John Paul II;1-0;0-0

North Jackson;0-0;0-0

Priceville;0-0;0-0

Randolph;0-0;0-0

Danville;0-1;0-0

West Morgan;0-1;0-0

Fairview;0-1;0-0

DAR;0-1;0-0

--

Last week's results

St. John Paul II 46, Locust Fork 28

Falkville 34, Danville 21

Ardmore 27, West Morgan 9

West Point 14, Fairview 8

Westminster 68, DAR 34

--

Friday's games

Danville at Brewer

Priceville at Good Hope

West Morgan at Hatton

East Lawrence at St. John Paul II

North Jackson at Plainview

Randolph at Lauderdale County

Fairview at Hanceville

Douglas at DAR

--

Class 4A, Region 8

West Limestone;1-0;0-0

Brooks;1-0;0-0

Elkmont;0-1;0-0

Rogers;0-1;0-0

Wilson;0-1;0-0

Deshler;0-1;0-0

Central-Florence;0-1;0-0

--

Last week's results

West Limestone 21, Tanner 2

Brooks 69, Lauderdale County 38

Clements 50, Elkmont 6

Richland (Tenn.) 7, Rogers 0

Sheffield 39, Wilson 19

Muscle Shoals 42, Deshler 3

Colbert County 34, Central-Florence 28

Tonight's game

East Limestone at West Limestone

Friday's game

Brooks at Hartselle

Ardmore at Elkmont

Rogers at Lexington

Wilson at Colbert Heights

Russellville at Deshler

Hayleyville at Central-Florence

--

Class 3A, Region 8

Clements;1-0;0-0

Westminster Christian;1-0;0-0

Phil Campbell;1-0;0-0

East Lawrence;0-0;0-0

Lexington;0-0;0-0

Colbert Heights;0-1;0-0

Lauderdale County;0-1;0-0

--

Last week's results

Clements 50, Elkmont 6

Westminster Christian 68, DAR 34

Phil Campbell 42, Hubbertville 20

Red Bay 36, Colbert Heights 0

Brooks 69, Lauderdale County 38

--

Friday's games

Tanner at Clements

East Lawrence at Saint John Paul II (at Discovery Middle School in Madison)

Westminster Christian at Madison County

Phil Campbell at Red Bay

Rogers at Lexington

Wilson at Colbert Heights

Randolph at Lauderdale County

--

Class 2A, Region 7

Red Bay;1-0;0-0

Addison;1-0;0-0

Colbert County;1-0;0-0

Sheffield;1-0;0-0

Tharptown;1-0;0-0

Hatton;0-0;0-0

Tanner;0-1;0-0

--

Last week's results

Red Bay 36, Colbert Heights 0

Addison 37, Curry 0

Colbert County 34, Central-Florence 28

Sheffield 39, Wilson 19

Tharptown 17, Shoals Christian 0

West Limestone 21, Tanner 2

--

Friday's games

West Morgan at Hatton

Tanner at Clements

Phil Campbell at Red Bay

Addison at Piedmont

Cherokee at Colbert County

Mars Hill at Sheffield

--

Class 1A, Region 7

Decatur Heritage;1-0;0-0

Falkville;1-0;0-0

R.A. Hubbard;1-0;0-0

Valley Head;0-0;0-0

Gaylesville;0-0;0-0

Coosa Christian;0-1;0-0

Woodville;0-1;0-0

--

Last week's results

Decatur Heritage 48, Phillips 7

Falkville 34, Danville 21

R.A. Hubbard 46, Cherokee 23

Westbrook Christian 50, Coosa Christian 24

Waterloo 40, Woodville 13

--

Friday's games

Sumiton Christian at Decatur Heritage (at West Morgan)

Vinemont at Falkville

R.A. Hubbard at Shoals Christian

Alabama School for the Deaf at Valley Head

Gaylesville at Ashbury

Coosa Christian at Appalachian

Pisgah at Woodville

