Class 7A, Region 4
Austin;1-0;0-0
Grissom;1-0;0-0
Huntsville;1-0;0-0
Sparkman;0-0;0-0
Bob Jones;0-1;0-0
Florence;0-1;0-0
Gadsden City;0-1;0-0
James Clemens;0-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
Austin 45, Hartselle 14
Grissom 47, Hazel Green 27
Huntsville 45, Decatur 14
Christian Brothers (Tenn.) 40, Bob Jones 26
Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) 41, Florence 14
Etowah 31, Gadsden City 23
Grayson (Ga.) 23, James Clemens 13
---
Tonight's game
Grissom at Lee
Friday's games
Austin at Decatur
Huntsville at Mae Jemison
Hazel Green at Sparkman
Muscle Shoals at Bob Jones
Buckhorn at Florence
Gadsden City at Oxford
James Clemens at Clay-Chalkville
--
Class 6A, Region 7
Muscle Shoals;1-0;0-0
Athens;0-0;0-0
Columbia;0-1;0-0
Cullman;0-1;0-0
Decatur;0-1;0-0
Hartselle;0-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
Muscle Shoals 42, Deshler 3
Austin 45, Hartselle 14
Huntsville 45, Decatur 14
Lee 49, Columbia 0
Jasper 21, Cullman 19
--
Friday's games
Austin at Decatur
Brooks at Hartselle
Gardendale at Athens
Cullman at Mortimer Jordan
Muscle Shoals at Bob Jones
Columbia at Albertville
--
Class 5A, Region 7
Corner;1-0;0-0
Dora;1-0;0-0
Jasper;1-0;0-0
West Point;1-0;0-0
Hamilton;0-0;0-0
Lawrence County;0-0;0-0
Russellville;0-0;0-0
Hayden;0-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
Corner 20, Northside 12
Dora 27, Cordova 15
Jasper 21, Cullman 19
West Point 14, Fairview 8
Springville 28, Hayden 6
--
Friday's games
Madison Academy at Lawrence County
Oak Grove at Corner
Dora at Carbon Hill
West Point at Arab
Cordova at Hamilton
Russellville at Deshler
Oneonta at Hayden
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Ardmore;1-0;0-0
Arab;1-0;0-0
Brewer;0-0;0-0
East Limestone;0-0;0-0
Guntersville;0-0;0-0
Scottsboro;0-0;0-0
Madison Academy;0-1;0-0
Madison County;0-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
Ardmore 27, West Morgan 9
Arab 28, Boaz 21
Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.) 44, Madison Academy 7
Buckhorn 35, Madison County 21
--
Tonight's game
East Limestone at West Limestone
Friday's games
Danville at Brewer
Ardmore at Elkmont
Madison Academy at Lawrence County
West Point at Arab
Madison County at Westminster Christian
Guntersville at Boaz
Scottsboro at Fort Payne
--
Class 4A, Region 7
Saint John Paul II;1-0;0-0
North Jackson;0-0;0-0
Priceville;0-0;0-0
Randolph;0-0;0-0
Danville;0-1;0-0
West Morgan;0-1;0-0
Fairview;0-1;0-0
DAR;0-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
St. John Paul II 46, Locust Fork 28
Falkville 34, Danville 21
Ardmore 27, West Morgan 9
West Point 14, Fairview 8
Westminster 68, DAR 34
--
Friday's games
Danville at Brewer
Priceville at Good Hope
West Morgan at Hatton
East Lawrence at St. John Paul II
North Jackson at Plainview
Randolph at Lauderdale County
Fairview at Hanceville
Douglas at DAR
--
Class 4A, Region 8
West Limestone;1-0;0-0
Brooks;1-0;0-0
Elkmont;0-1;0-0
Rogers;0-1;0-0
Wilson;0-1;0-0
Deshler;0-1;0-0
Central-Florence;0-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
West Limestone 21, Tanner 2
Brooks 69, Lauderdale County 38
Clements 50, Elkmont 6
Richland (Tenn.) 7, Rogers 0
Sheffield 39, Wilson 19
Muscle Shoals 42, Deshler 3
Colbert County 34, Central-Florence 28
Tonight's game
East Limestone at West Limestone
Friday's game
Brooks at Hartselle
Ardmore at Elkmont
Rogers at Lexington
Wilson at Colbert Heights
Russellville at Deshler
Hayleyville at Central-Florence
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Clements;1-0;0-0
Westminster Christian;1-0;0-0
Phil Campbell;1-0;0-0
East Lawrence;0-0;0-0
Lexington;0-0;0-0
Colbert Heights;0-1;0-0
Lauderdale County;0-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
Clements 50, Elkmont 6
Westminster Christian 68, DAR 34
Phil Campbell 42, Hubbertville 20
Red Bay 36, Colbert Heights 0
Brooks 69, Lauderdale County 38
--
Friday's games
Tanner at Clements
East Lawrence at Saint John Paul II (at Discovery Middle School in Madison)
Westminster Christian at Madison County
Phil Campbell at Red Bay
Rogers at Lexington
Wilson at Colbert Heights
Randolph at Lauderdale County
--
Class 2A, Region 7
Red Bay;1-0;0-0
Addison;1-0;0-0
Colbert County;1-0;0-0
Sheffield;1-0;0-0
Tharptown;1-0;0-0
Hatton;0-0;0-0
Tanner;0-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
Red Bay 36, Colbert Heights 0
Addison 37, Curry 0
Colbert County 34, Central-Florence 28
Sheffield 39, Wilson 19
Tharptown 17, Shoals Christian 0
West Limestone 21, Tanner 2
--
Friday's games
West Morgan at Hatton
Tanner at Clements
Phil Campbell at Red Bay
Addison at Piedmont
Cherokee at Colbert County
Mars Hill at Sheffield
--
Class 1A, Region 7
Decatur Heritage;1-0;0-0
Falkville;1-0;0-0
R.A. Hubbard;1-0;0-0
Valley Head;0-0;0-0
Gaylesville;0-0;0-0
Coosa Christian;0-1;0-0
Woodville;0-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 48, Phillips 7
Falkville 34, Danville 21
R.A. Hubbard 46, Cherokee 23
Westbrook Christian 50, Coosa Christian 24
Waterloo 40, Woodville 13
--
Friday's games
Sumiton Christian at Decatur Heritage (at West Morgan)
Vinemont at Falkville
R.A. Hubbard at Shoals Christian
Alabama School for the Deaf at Valley Head
Gaylesville at Ashbury
Coosa Christian at Appalachian
Pisgah at Woodville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.