Class 7A, Region 4

 

 

Austin

0-0

0-0

Bob Jones

0-0

0-0

Florence

0-0

0-0

Gadsden City

0-0

0-0

Grissom

0-0

0-0

Huntsville

0-0

0-0

James Clemens

0-0

0-0

Sparkman

0-0

0-0

Thursday

Regular season

Decatur at Huntsville (Milton Frank)

Friday

Regular season

Hartselle at Austin

Jamborees*

Athens at Sparkman

Aug. 30

Austin at Decatur

Class 6A, Region 7

 

 

Athens

0-0

0-0

Columbia

0-0

0-0

Cullman

0-0

0-0

Decatur

0-0

0-0

Hartselle

0-0

0-0

Muscle Shoals

0-0

0-0

Thursday

Regular season

Decatur at Huntsville (Milton Frank)

Friday

Regular season

Hartselle at Austin

Jamborees*

Athens at Sparkman

Aug. 30

Austin at Decatur

Brooks at Hartselle

Gardendale at Athens

Class 5A, Region 7

 

 

Corner

0-0

0-0

Dora

0-0

0-0

Hamilton

0-0

0-0

Hayden

0-0

0-0

Jasper

0-0

0-0

Lawrence County

0-0

0-0

Russellville

0-0

0-0

West Point

0-0

0-0

Jamborees*

Lawrence County at Hatton

Russellville at East Limestone

Aug. 30

Madison Academy at Lawrence County

Class 5A, Region 8

 

 

Arab

0-0

0-0

Ardmore

0-0

0-0

Brewer

0-0

0-0

East Limestone

0-0

0-0

Guntersville

0-0

0-0

Madison Academy

0-0

0-0

Madison County

0-0

0-0

Scottsboro

0-0

0-0

Friday

Regular season

Ardmore at West Morgan

Jamborees*

Russellville at East Limestone

Wed. 29

East Limestone at West Limestone

Aug. 30

Danville at Brewer

Ardmore at Elkmont

Madison Academy at Lawrence County

Class 4A, Region 7

 

 

Danville

0-0

0-0

DAR

0-0

0-0

Fairview

0-0

0-0

North Jackson

0-0

0-0

Priceville

0-0

0-0y

Randolph

0-0

0-0

Saint John Paul II

0-0

0-0

West Morgan

0-0

0-0

Friday

Regular season

Ardmore at West Morgan

Falkville at Danville

Jamborees*

Priceville at Oneonta

Aug. 30

 

 

Danville at Brewer

 

 

Priceville at Good Hope

 

 

West Morgan at Hatton

 

 

Class 4A, Region 8

 

 

Brooks

0-0

0-0

Central-Florence

0-0

0-0

Deshler

0-0

0-0

Elkmont

0-0

0-0

Rogers

0-0

0-0

West Limestone

0-0

0-0

Wilson

0-0

0-0

Thursday

Regular season

West Limestone at Tanner

Friday

Regular season

Elkmont at Clements

Aug. 29

East Limestone at West Limestone

Aug. 30

Brooks at Hartselle

Ardmore at Elkmont

Class 3A, Region 8

 

 

Clements

0-0

0-0

Colbert Heights

0-0

0-0

East Lawrence

0-0

0-0

Lauderdale County

0-0

0-0

Lexington

0-0

0-0

Phil Campbell

0-0

0-0

Westminster Christian

0-0

0-0

Friday

Regular season

Elkmont at Clements

Jamborees*

East Lawrence at Vinemont

Aug. 30

East Lawrence at Saint John Paul II (at Discovery Middle School in Madison)

Tanner at Clements

Class 2A, Region 7

 

 

Addison

0-0

0-0

Colbert County

0-0

0-0

Hatton

0-0

0-0

Red Bay

0-0

0-0

Sheffield

0-0

0-0

Tanner

0-0

0-0

Tharptown

0-0

0-0

Thursday

 

 

Regular season

 

 

West Limestone at Tanner

 

 

Jamborees*

 

 

Lawrence County at Hatton

 

 

Aug. 30

 

 

West Morgan at Hatton

 

 

Tanner at Clements

 

 

Class 1A, Region 7

 

 

Falkville

0-0

0-0

R.A. Hubbard

0-0

0-0

Coosa Christian

0-0

0-0

Decatur Heritage

0-0

0-0

Woodville

0-0

0-0

Gaylesville

0-0

0-0

Valley Head

0-0

0-0

Thursday

Regular season

R.A. Hubbard at Cherokee

Friday

Regular season

Falkville at Danville

Decatur Heritage at Phillips

Aug. 30

Sumiton Christian at Decatur Heritage (at West Morgan)

Vinemont at Falkville

R.A. Hubbard at Shoals Christian

*jamboree games do not count in regular season record

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.