Class 7A, Region 4
Austin
0-0
0-0
Bob Jones
0-0
0-0
Florence
0-0
0-0
Gadsden City
0-0
0-0
Grissom
0-0
0-0
Huntsville
0-0
0-0
James Clemens
0-0
0-0
Sparkman
0-0
0-0
Thursday
Regular season
Decatur at Huntsville (Milton Frank)
Friday
Regular season
Hartselle at Austin
Jamborees*
Athens at Sparkman
Aug. 30
Austin at Decatur
Class 6A, Region 7
Athens
0-0
0-0
Columbia
0-0
0-0
Cullman
0-0
0-0
Decatur
0-0
0-0
Hartselle
0-0
0-0
Muscle Shoals
0-0
0-0
Thursday
Regular season
Decatur at Huntsville (Milton Frank)
Friday
Regular season
Hartselle at Austin
Jamborees*
Athens at Sparkman
Aug. 30
Austin at Decatur
Brooks at Hartselle
Gardendale at Athens
Class 5A, Region 7
Corner
0-0
0-0
Dora
0-0
0-0
Hamilton
0-0
0-0
Hayden
0-0
0-0
Jasper
0-0
0-0
Lawrence County
0-0
0-0
Russellville
0-0
0-0
West Point
0-0
0-0
Jamborees*
Lawrence County at Hatton
Russellville at East Limestone
Aug. 30
Madison Academy at Lawrence County
Class 5A, Region 8
Arab
0-0
0-0
Ardmore
0-0
0-0
Brewer
0-0
0-0
East Limestone
0-0
0-0
Guntersville
0-0
0-0
Madison Academy
0-0
0-0
Madison County
0-0
0-0
Scottsboro
0-0
0-0
Friday
Regular season
Ardmore at West Morgan
Jamborees*
Russellville at East Limestone
Wed. 29
East Limestone at West Limestone
Aug. 30
Danville at Brewer
Ardmore at Elkmont
Madison Academy at Lawrence County
Class 4A, Region 7
Danville
0-0
0-0
DAR
0-0
0-0
Fairview
0-0
0-0
North Jackson
0-0
0-0
Priceville
0-0
0-0y
Randolph
0-0
0-0
Saint John Paul II
0-0
0-0
West Morgan
0-0
0-0
Friday
Regular season
Ardmore at West Morgan
Falkville at Danville
Jamborees*
Priceville at Oneonta
Aug. 30
Danville at Brewer
Priceville at Good Hope
West Morgan at Hatton
Class 4A, Region 8
Brooks
0-0
0-0
Central-Florence
0-0
0-0
Deshler
0-0
0-0
Elkmont
0-0
0-0
Rogers
0-0
0-0
West Limestone
0-0
0-0
Wilson
0-0
0-0
Thursday
Regular season
West Limestone at Tanner
Friday
Regular season
Elkmont at Clements
Aug. 29
East Limestone at West Limestone
Aug. 30
Brooks at Hartselle
Ardmore at Elkmont
Class 3A, Region 8
Clements
0-0
0-0
Colbert Heights
0-0
0-0
East Lawrence
0-0
0-0
Lauderdale County
0-0
0-0
Lexington
0-0
0-0
Phil Campbell
0-0
0-0
Westminster Christian
0-0
0-0
Friday
Regular season
Elkmont at Clements
Jamborees*
East Lawrence at Vinemont
Aug. 30
East Lawrence at Saint John Paul II (at Discovery Middle School in Madison)
Tanner at Clements
Class 2A, Region 7
Addison
0-0
0-0
Colbert County
0-0
0-0
Hatton
0-0
0-0
Red Bay
0-0
0-0
Sheffield
0-0
0-0
Tanner
0-0
0-0
Tharptown
0-0
0-0
Thursday
Regular season
West Limestone at Tanner
Jamborees*
Lawrence County at Hatton
Aug. 30
West Morgan at Hatton
Tanner at Clements
Class 1A, Region 7
Falkville
0-0
0-0
R.A. Hubbard
0-0
0-0
Coosa Christian
0-0
0-0
Decatur Heritage
0-0
0-0
Woodville
0-0
0-0
Gaylesville
0-0
0-0
Valley Head
0-0
0-0
Thursday
Regular season
R.A. Hubbard at Cherokee
Friday
Regular season
Falkville at Danville
Decatur Heritage at Phillips
Aug. 30
Sumiton Christian at Decatur Heritage (at West Morgan)
Vinemont at Falkville
R.A. Hubbard at Shoals Christian
*jamboree games do not count in regular season record
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.