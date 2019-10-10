Class 7A

Austin

Aug. 23 – Hartselle;W;45-14

Aug. 30 – at Decatur;W;56-14

Sept. 6 – at Florence*;W;30-25

Sept. 13 – Gadsden*;W;17-6

Sept. 20 – at Grissom*;W:49-7

Sept. 27 – open

Oct. 4 – at Sparkman*;L;24-21

Oct. 11 – Huntsville*

Oct. 18 – Bob Jones*

Oct. 25 – at James Clemens*

Oct. 31 – Athens

--

Class 6A

Decatur

Aug. 22 – at Huntsville;L;45-14

Aug. 30 – Austin;L;56-14

Sept. 6 – at Cullman*;L;41-17

Sept. 13 – Athens*;L;27-14

Sept. 20 – at Lee;W;40-12

Sept. 27 – Lawrence Co.;L;27-25

Oct. 4 – Muscle Shoals*;L;49-13

Oct. 11 – at Hartselle*

Oct. 18 – Columbia*

Oct. 25 – open

Nov. 1 – at Sparkman

Hartselle

Aug. 23 – at Austin;L;45-14

Aug. 30 – Brooks;W;49-29

Sept. 6 – at Athens*;L;28-19

Sept. 13 – Muscle Shoals*;L;35-14

Sept. 20 – open

Sept. 27 – at Briarwood;L;21-10

Oct. 4 – Columbia*;W;76-0

Oct. 11 – Decatur*

Oct. 18 – at Cullman*

Oct. 25 – Hazel Green

Nov. 1 – at Scottsboro

Athens

Aug. 30 – Gardendale;L;21-14

Sept. 6 – Hartselle*;W;28-19

Sept. 13 – at Decatur*;W;27-14

Sept. 20 – Hazel Green;W;51-0

Sept. 27 – at E. Limestone;W;42-21

Oct. 4 – Cullman*;W;31-17

Oct. 11 – at Columbia*

Oct. 18 – at Muscle Shoals*

Oct. 25 – Lee

Oct. 31 – at Austin

--

Class 5A

Brewer

Aug. 30 – Danville;W;37-8

Sept. 6 – Arab*;W;29-21

Sept. 13 – at Madison Acad.*;L;44-16

Sept. 20 – Madison Co.*;L;27-21

Sept. 27 – at W. Morgan;L;57-54

Oct. 4 – Ardmore*;W;24-17

Oct. 10 - at Guntersville*

Oct. 18 – E. Limestone*

Oct. 25 – at Scottsboro*

Nov. 1 – at Priceville

East Limestone

Aug. 29 – at W. Limestone;W;26-15

Sept. 6 – Madison Acad.*;L;42-20

Sept. 13 – at Madison Co.*;L;35-20

Sept. 20 – Scottsboro*;L;27-7

Sept. 27 – Athens;L;42-21

Oct. 4 – at Arab*;L;36-14

Oct. 11 – Ardmore*

Oct. 18 – at Brewer*

Oct. 25 – at Guntersville*

Oct. 31 - Tanner

Ardmore

Aug. 23 – at W. Morgan;W;27-9

Aug. 30 – at Elkmont;W;22-8

Sept. 6 – Scottsboro*;L;41-27

Sept. 13 – at Arab*;L;42-14

Sept. 20 – at Madison Acad.*;L;41-14

Sept. 27 – open

Oct. 4 – at Brewer*;L;24-17

Oct. 11 – at E. Limestone*

Oct. 18 – Guntersville*

Oct. 25 – at Madison Co.*

Nov. 1 – West Limestone

Lawrence County

Aug. 30 – Madison Acad.;L;17-7

Sept. 6 – Hayden*;W;27-14

Sept. 13 – at W. Point*;L;42-14

Sept. 20 – Dora*;W;37-14

Sept. 27 – at Decatur;W;27-25

Oct. 4 – Russellville*;L;22-14

Oct. 11 – at Jasper*

Oct. 18 – Hamilton*

Oct. 25 – at Corner*

Nov. 1 – at Rogers

--

Class 4A

Danville

Aug. 23 – Falkville;L;34-21

Aug. 30 – at Brewer;L;37-8

Sept. 6 – North Jackson*;W;20-7

Sept. 13 – at W. Morgan*;W;35-8

Sept. 20 – at Randolph*;L;35-7

Sept. 27 – Holly Pond;W;45-36

Oct. 4 – Priceville*;W;26-25

Oct. 10 – DAR*

Oct. 18 – at Saint John Paul II*

Oct. 25 – at Fairview*

Priceville

Aug. 30 – at Good Hope;L;41-26

Sept. 6 – at SJP II*;W;43-29

Sept. 13 – Randolph*;W;42-24

Sept. 20 – Fairview*;W;31-21

Sept. 27 – Falkville;W;37-10

Oct. 4 – at Danville*;L;26-25

Oct. 11 – at North Jackson*

Oct. 18 – at DAR*

Oct. 25 – West Morgan*

Nov. 1 – Brewer

West Morgan

Aug. 23 – Ardmore;L;27-9

Aug. 30 – at Hatton;L;20-9

Sept. 6 – at Randolph*;L;32-25

Sept. 13 – Danville*;L;35-8

Sept. 20 – at DAR*;W;35-27

Sept. 27 – Brewer;W;57-54

Oct. 4 – Saint John Paul II*;L;49-36

Oct. 11 – at Fairview*

Oct. 18 – North Jackson*

Oct. 25 – at Priceville*

Nov. 1 – open

West Limestone

Aug. 22 – at Tanner;W;21-2

Aug. 29 – E. Limestone;L;26-15

Sept. 6 – open

Sept. 13 – Elkmont*;W;75-0

Sept. 20 – at Central*;L;42-37

Sept. 27 – Clements;W;41-8

Oct. 4 – at Wilson*;W;45-12

Oct. 11 – Rogers*

Oct. 18 – at Brooks*

Oct. 25 – Deshler*

Nov. 1 – at Ardmore

Elkmont

Aug. 23 – at Clements;L;50-6

Aug. 30 – Ardmore;L;22-8

Sept. 6 – Deshler*;L;55-0

Sept. 13 – at W. Limestone*;L;75-0

Sept. 20 – open

Sept. 27 – Lexington;W;16-14

Oct. 4 – Central Florence*;L;48-13

Oct. 11 – at Wilson*

Oct. 18 – at Rogers*

Oct. 25 – Brooks*

Nov. 1 – at Falkville

--

Class 3A

East Lawrence

Aug. 30 – at SJP II;L;37-13

Sept. 6 – at Lauderdale Co.*;L;32-20

Sept. 13 – Locust Fork;W;34-28

Sept. 20 – Colbert Heights*;L;28-14

Sept. 27 – Hatton;W;9-7

Oct. 4 – at Lexington*;W;28-14

Oct. 11 – Clements*

Oct. 18 – at Phil Campbell*

Oct. 25 – Westminster Christian*

Nov. 1 – at R.A. Hubbard

Clements

Aug. 23 – Elkmont;W;50-6

Aug. 30 – Tanner;W;48-14

Sept. 6 – open

Sept. 13 – at Phil Campbell*;W;44-27

Sept. 20 – Westminster*;L;59-34

Sept. 27 – at West Limestone;L;41-8

Oct. 4 – Lauderdale County*;L;48-7

Oct. 11 – at East Lawrence*

Oct. 18 – Colbert Heights*

Oct. 25 – at Lexington*

Nov. 1 – at Hatton

--

Class 2A

Hatton

Aug. 30 – West Morgan;W;20-9

Sept. 6 – at Red Bay*;L;20-0

Sept. 13 – at Sheffield*;L;20-8

Sept. 20 – vs. Colbert Co.*;L;37-6

Sept. 27 – at East Lawrence;L;9-7

Oct. 4 – Tanner*;W;46-13

Oct. 11 - at Tharptown*

Oct. 18 – at Lexington

Oct. 25 – Addison*

Nov. 1 – Clements

Tanner

Aug. 22 – West Limestone;L;21-2

Aug. 30 – at Clements;L;48-14

Sept. 6 – at Colbert Co.*;L;37-7

Sept. 13 – Good Hope;L;42-27

Sept. 20 – Tharptown*;W;39-3

Sept. 27 – open

Oct. 4 – at Hatton*;L;46-13

Oct. 11 – Addison*

Oct. 18 – at Red Bay*

Oct. 25 – Sheffield*

Oct. 31 – at East Limestone

--

Class 1A

Decatur Heritage

Aug. 23 – at Phillips;W;48-7

Aug. 30 – Sumiton Ch.;W;42-6

Sept. 6 – Valley Head*;W;35-14

Sept. 13 – at Hubbard*;W;28-20

Sept. 20 – Coosa Ch.*;W;56-6

Sept. 26 – Shoals Ch.*;W;52-0

Oct. 4 – at Colbert Heights;W;26-20

Oct. 11 – Falkville*

Oct. 18 – at Gaylesville*

Oct. 25 – Woodville*

Nov. 1 - open

Home games are played at West Morgan

Falkville

Aug. 23 – at Danville;W;34-21

Aug. 30 – Vinemont;L;32-21

Sept. 6 – Woodville*;W;32-6

Sept. 13 – at Valley Head*;L;32-7

Sept. 20 – Hubbard*;W;21-0

Sept. 27 – at Priceville;L;37-10

Oct. 4 – at Coosa Christian*;W;62-26

Oct. 11 – at Decatur Heritage*

Oct. 18 – open

Oct. 25 – Gaylesville*

Nov. 1 – Elkmont

R.A. Hubbard

Aug. 22 – at Cherokee;W;46-23

Aug. 30 – at Shoals Ch.;W;40-6

Sept. 6 – at Coosa Ch.*;W;29-20

Sept. 13 – Decatur Heritage*;L;28-20

Sept. 20 – at Falkville*;L;21-0

Sept. 27 – Sheffield;L;34-22

Oct. 4 – at Gaylesville*;W;43-8

Oct. 11 – at Woodville*

Oct. 18 – Valley Head*

Oct. 25 – open

Nov. 1 – East Lawrence

*Denotes region game

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.