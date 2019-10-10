Class 7A
Austin
Aug. 23 – Hartselle;W;45-14
Aug. 30 – at Decatur;W;56-14
Sept. 6 – at Florence*;W;30-25
Sept. 13 – Gadsden*;W;17-6
Sept. 20 – at Grissom*;W:49-7
Sept. 27 – open
Oct. 4 – at Sparkman*;L;24-21
Oct. 11 – Huntsville*
Oct. 18 – Bob Jones*
Oct. 25 – at James Clemens*
Oct. 31 – Athens
--
Class 6A
Decatur
Aug. 22 – at Huntsville;L;45-14
Aug. 30 – Austin;L;56-14
Sept. 6 – at Cullman*;L;41-17
Sept. 13 – Athens*;L;27-14
Sept. 20 – at Lee;W;40-12
Sept. 27 – Lawrence Co.;L;27-25
Oct. 4 – Muscle Shoals*;L;49-13
Oct. 11 – at Hartselle*
Oct. 18 – Columbia*
Oct. 25 – open
Nov. 1 – at Sparkman
Hartselle
Aug. 23 – at Austin;L;45-14
Aug. 30 – Brooks;W;49-29
Sept. 6 – at Athens*;L;28-19
Sept. 13 – Muscle Shoals*;L;35-14
Sept. 20 – open
Sept. 27 – at Briarwood;L;21-10
Oct. 4 – Columbia*;W;76-0
Oct. 11 – Decatur*
Oct. 18 – at Cullman*
Oct. 25 – Hazel Green
Nov. 1 – at Scottsboro
Athens
Aug. 30 – Gardendale;L;21-14
Sept. 6 – Hartselle*;W;28-19
Sept. 13 – at Decatur*;W;27-14
Sept. 20 – Hazel Green;W;51-0
Sept. 27 – at E. Limestone;W;42-21
Oct. 4 – Cullman*;W;31-17
Oct. 11 – at Columbia*
Oct. 18 – at Muscle Shoals*
Oct. 25 – Lee
Oct. 31 – at Austin
--
Class 5A
Brewer
Aug. 30 – Danville;W;37-8
Sept. 6 – Arab*;W;29-21
Sept. 13 – at Madison Acad.*;L;44-16
Sept. 20 – Madison Co.*;L;27-21
Sept. 27 – at W. Morgan;L;57-54
Oct. 4 – Ardmore*;W;24-17
Oct. 10 - at Guntersville*
Oct. 18 – E. Limestone*
Oct. 25 – at Scottsboro*
Nov. 1 – at Priceville
East Limestone
Aug. 29 – at W. Limestone;W;26-15
Sept. 6 – Madison Acad.*;L;42-20
Sept. 13 – at Madison Co.*;L;35-20
Sept. 20 – Scottsboro*;L;27-7
Sept. 27 – Athens;L;42-21
Oct. 4 – at Arab*;L;36-14
Oct. 11 – Ardmore*
Oct. 18 – at Brewer*
Oct. 25 – at Guntersville*
Oct. 31 - Tanner
Ardmore
Aug. 23 – at W. Morgan;W;27-9
Aug. 30 – at Elkmont;W;22-8
Sept. 6 – Scottsboro*;L;41-27
Sept. 13 – at Arab*;L;42-14
Sept. 20 – at Madison Acad.*;L;41-14
Sept. 27 – open
Oct. 4 – at Brewer*;L;24-17
Oct. 11 – at E. Limestone*
Oct. 18 – Guntersville*
Oct. 25 – at Madison Co.*
Nov. 1 – West Limestone
Lawrence County
Aug. 30 – Madison Acad.;L;17-7
Sept. 6 – Hayden*;W;27-14
Sept. 13 – at W. Point*;L;42-14
Sept. 20 – Dora*;W;37-14
Sept. 27 – at Decatur;W;27-25
Oct. 4 – Russellville*;L;22-14
Oct. 11 – at Jasper*
Oct. 18 – Hamilton*
Oct. 25 – at Corner*
Nov. 1 – at Rogers
--
Class 4A
Danville
Aug. 23 – Falkville;L;34-21
Aug. 30 – at Brewer;L;37-8
Sept. 6 – North Jackson*;W;20-7
Sept. 13 – at W. Morgan*;W;35-8
Sept. 20 – at Randolph*;L;35-7
Sept. 27 – Holly Pond;W;45-36
Oct. 4 – Priceville*;W;26-25
Oct. 10 – DAR*
Oct. 18 – at Saint John Paul II*
Oct. 25 – at Fairview*
Priceville
Aug. 30 – at Good Hope;L;41-26
Sept. 6 – at SJP II*;W;43-29
Sept. 13 – Randolph*;W;42-24
Sept. 20 – Fairview*;W;31-21
Sept. 27 – Falkville;W;37-10
Oct. 4 – at Danville*;L;26-25
Oct. 11 – at North Jackson*
Oct. 18 – at DAR*
Oct. 25 – West Morgan*
Nov. 1 – Brewer
West Morgan
Aug. 23 – Ardmore;L;27-9
Aug. 30 – at Hatton;L;20-9
Sept. 6 – at Randolph*;L;32-25
Sept. 13 – Danville*;L;35-8
Sept. 20 – at DAR*;W;35-27
Sept. 27 – Brewer;W;57-54
Oct. 4 – Saint John Paul II*;L;49-36
Oct. 11 – at Fairview*
Oct. 18 – North Jackson*
Oct. 25 – at Priceville*
Nov. 1 – open
West Limestone
Aug. 22 – at Tanner;W;21-2
Aug. 29 – E. Limestone;L;26-15
Sept. 6 – open
Sept. 13 – Elkmont*;W;75-0
Sept. 20 – at Central*;L;42-37
Sept. 27 – Clements;W;41-8
Oct. 4 – at Wilson*;W;45-12
Oct. 11 – Rogers*
Oct. 18 – at Brooks*
Oct. 25 – Deshler*
Nov. 1 – at Ardmore
Elkmont
Aug. 23 – at Clements;L;50-6
Aug. 30 – Ardmore;L;22-8
Sept. 6 – Deshler*;L;55-0
Sept. 13 – at W. Limestone*;L;75-0
Sept. 20 – open
Sept. 27 – Lexington;W;16-14
Oct. 4 – Central Florence*;L;48-13
Oct. 11 – at Wilson*
Oct. 18 – at Rogers*
Oct. 25 – Brooks*
Nov. 1 – at Falkville
--
Class 3A
East Lawrence
Aug. 30 – at SJP II;L;37-13
Sept. 6 – at Lauderdale Co.*;L;32-20
Sept. 13 – Locust Fork;W;34-28
Sept. 20 – Colbert Heights*;L;28-14
Sept. 27 – Hatton;W;9-7
Oct. 4 – at Lexington*;W;28-14
Oct. 11 – Clements*
Oct. 18 – at Phil Campbell*
Oct. 25 – Westminster Christian*
Nov. 1 – at R.A. Hubbard
Clements
Aug. 23 – Elkmont;W;50-6
Aug. 30 – Tanner;W;48-14
Sept. 6 – open
Sept. 13 – at Phil Campbell*;W;44-27
Sept. 20 – Westminster*;L;59-34
Sept. 27 – at West Limestone;L;41-8
Oct. 4 – Lauderdale County*;L;48-7
Oct. 11 – at East Lawrence*
Oct. 18 – Colbert Heights*
Oct. 25 – at Lexington*
Nov. 1 – at Hatton
--
Class 2A
Hatton
Aug. 30 – West Morgan;W;20-9
Sept. 6 – at Red Bay*;L;20-0
Sept. 13 – at Sheffield*;L;20-8
Sept. 20 – vs. Colbert Co.*;L;37-6
Sept. 27 – at East Lawrence;L;9-7
Oct. 4 – Tanner*;W;46-13
Oct. 11 - at Tharptown*
Oct. 18 – at Lexington
Oct. 25 – Addison*
Nov. 1 – Clements
Tanner
Aug. 22 – West Limestone;L;21-2
Aug. 30 – at Clements;L;48-14
Sept. 6 – at Colbert Co.*;L;37-7
Sept. 13 – Good Hope;L;42-27
Sept. 20 – Tharptown*;W;39-3
Sept. 27 – open
Oct. 4 – at Hatton*;L;46-13
Oct. 11 – Addison*
Oct. 18 – at Red Bay*
Oct. 25 – Sheffield*
Oct. 31 – at East Limestone
--
Class 1A
Decatur Heritage
Aug. 23 – at Phillips;W;48-7
Aug. 30 – Sumiton Ch.;W;42-6
Sept. 6 – Valley Head*;W;35-14
Sept. 13 – at Hubbard*;W;28-20
Sept. 20 – Coosa Ch.*;W;56-6
Sept. 26 – Shoals Ch.*;W;52-0
Oct. 4 – at Colbert Heights;W;26-20
Oct. 11 – Falkville*
Oct. 18 – at Gaylesville*
Oct. 25 – Woodville*
Nov. 1 - open
Home games are played at West Morgan
Falkville
Aug. 23 – at Danville;W;34-21
Aug. 30 – Vinemont;L;32-21
Sept. 6 – Woodville*;W;32-6
Sept. 13 – at Valley Head*;L;32-7
Sept. 20 – Hubbard*;W;21-0
Sept. 27 – at Priceville;L;37-10
Oct. 4 – at Coosa Christian*;W;62-26
Oct. 11 – at Decatur Heritage*
Oct. 18 – open
Oct. 25 – Gaylesville*
Nov. 1 – Elkmont
R.A. Hubbard
Aug. 22 – at Cherokee;W;46-23
Aug. 30 – at Shoals Ch.;W;40-6
Sept. 6 – at Coosa Ch.*;W;29-20
Sept. 13 – Decatur Heritage*;L;28-20
Sept. 20 – at Falkville*;L;21-0
Sept. 27 – Sheffield;L;34-22
Oct. 4 – at Gaylesville*;W;43-8
Oct. 11 – at Woodville*
Oct. 18 – Valley Head*
Oct. 25 – open
Nov. 1 – East Lawrence
*Denotes region game
