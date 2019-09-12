Class 7A
Austin
Aug. 23 – Hartselle;W;45-14
Aug. 30 – at Decatur;W;56-14
Sept. 6 – at Florence*;W;30-25
Sept. 13 – Gadsden City*
Sept. 20 – at Grissom*
Sept. 27 – open
Oct. 4 – at Sparkman*
Oct. 11 – Huntsville*
Oct. 18 – Bob Jones*
Oct. 25 – at James Clemens*
Oct. 31 – Athens
--
Class 6A
Decatur
Aug. 22 – at Huntsville;L;45-14
Aug. 30 – Austin;L;56-14
Sept. 6 – at Cullman*;L;41-17
Sept. 13 – Athens*
Sept. 20 – at Lee
Sept. 27 – Lawrence County
Oct. 4 – Muscle Shoals*
Oct. 11 – at Hartselle*
Oct. 18 – Columbia*
Oct. 25 – open
Nov. 1 – at Sparkman
Hartselle
Aug. 23 – at Austin;L;45-14
Aug. 30 – Brooks;W;49-29
Sept. 6 – at Athens*;L;28-19
Sept. 13 – Muscle Shoals*
Sept. 20 – open
Sept. 27 – at Briarwood Christian
Oct. 4 – Columbia*
Oct. 11 – Decatur*
Oct. 18 – at Cullman*
Oct. 25 – Hazel Green
Nov. 1 – at Scottsboro
Athens
Aug. 23 – open
Aug. 30 – Gardendale;L;21-14
Sept. 6 – Hartselle*;W;28-19
Sept. 13 – at Decatur*
Sept. 20 – Hazel Green
Sept. 27 – at East Limestone
Oct. 4 – Cullman*
Oct. 11 – at Columbia*
Oct. 18 – at Muscle Shoals*
Oct. 25 – Lee
Oct. 31 – at Austin
--
Class 5A
Brewer
Aug. 23 – open
Aug. 30 – Danville;W;37-8
Sept. 6 – Arab*;W;29-21
Sept. 13 – at Madison Academy*
Sept. 20 – Madison County*
Sept. 27 – at West Morgan
Oct. 4 – Ardmore*
Oct. 10 - at Guntersville*
Oct. 18 – East Limestone*
Oct. 25 – at Scottsboro*
Nov. 1 – at Priceville
East Limestone
Aug. 23 – open
Aug. 29 – at West Limestone;W;26-15
Sept. 6 – Madison Academy*;L;42-20
Sept. 13 – at Madison County*
Sept. 20 – Scottsboro*
Sept. 27 – Athens
Oct. 4 – at Arab*
Oct. 11 – Ardmore*
Oct. 18 – at Brewer*
Oct. 25 – at Guntersville*
Oct. 31 - Tanner
Ardmore
Aug. 23 – at West Morgan;W;27-9
Aug. 30 – at Elkmont;W;22-8
Sept. 6 – Scottsboro*;L;41-27
Sept. 13 – at Arab*
Sept. 20 – at Madison Academy*
Sept. 27 – open
Oct. 3 – at Brewer*
Oct. 11 – at East Limestone*
Oct. 18 – Guntersville*
Oct. 25 – at Madison County*
Nov. 1 – West Limestone
Lawrence County
Aug. 23 – Hatton (jamboree)
Aug. 30 – Madison Academy;L;17-7
Sept. 6 – Hayden*;W;27-14
Sept. 13 – at West Point*
Sept. 20 – Dora*
Sept. 27 – at Decatur
Oct. 4 – Russellville*
Oct. 11 – at Jasper*
Oct. 18 – Hamilton*
Oct. 25 – at Corner*
Nov. 1 – at Rogers
--
Class 4A
Danville
Aug. 23 – Falkville;L;34-21
Aug. 30 – at Brewer;L;37-8
Sept. 6 – North Jackson*;W;20-7
Sept. 13 – at West Morgan*
Sept. 20 – at Randolph*
Sept. 27 – Holly Pond
Oct. 4 – Priceville*
Oct. 10 – DAR*
Oct. 18 – at Saint John Paul II*
Oct. 25 – at Fairview*
Priceville
Aug. 23 – open
Aug. 30 – at Good Hope;L;41-26
Sept. 6 – at Saint John Paul II*;W;43-29
Sept. 13 – Randolph*
Sept. 20 – Fairview*
Sept. 27 – Falkville
Oct. 4 – at Danville*
Oct. 11 – at North Jackson*
Oct. 18 – at DAR*
Oct. 25 – West Morgan*
Nov. 1 – Brewer
West Morgan
Aug. 23 – Ardmore;L;27-9
Aug. 30 – at Hatton;L;20-9
Sept. 6 – at Randolph*;L;32-25
Sept. 13 – Danville*
Sept. 20 – at DAR*
Sept. 27 – Brewer
Oct. 4 – Saint John Paul II*
Oct. 11 – at Fairview*
Oct. 18 – North Jackson*
Oct. 25 – at Priceville*
Nov. 1 – open
West Limestone
Aug. 22 – at Tanner;W;21-2
Aug. 29 – East Limestone;L;26-15
Sept. 6 – open
Sept. 13 – Elkmont*
Sept. 20 – at Central Florence*
Sept. 27 – Clements
Oct. 4 – at Wilson*
Oct. 11 – Rogers*
Oct. 18 – at Brooks*
Oct. 25 – Deshler*
Nov. 1 – at Ardmore
Elkmont
Aug. 23 – at Clements;L;50-6
Aug. 30 – Ardmore;L;22-8
Sept. 6 – Deshler*;L;55-0
Sept. 13 – at West Limestone*
Sept. 20 – open
Sept. 27 – Lexington
Oct. 4 – Central Florence*
Oct. 11 – at Wilson*
Oct. 18 – at Rogers*
Oct. 25 – Brooks*
Nov. 1 – at Falkville
--
Class 3A
East Lawrence
Aug. 23 – open
Aug. 30 – at Saint John Paul II;L;37-13
Sept. 6 – at Lauderdale County*;L;32-20
Sept. 13 – Locust Fork
Sept. 20 – Colbert Heights*
Sept. 27 – Hatton
Oct. 4 – at Lexington*
Oct. 11 – Clements*
Oct. 18 – at Phil Campbell*
Oct. 25 – Westminster Christian*
Nov. 1 – at R.A. Hubbard
Clements
Aug. 23 – Elkmont;W;50-6
Aug. 30 – Tanner;W;48-14
Sept. 6 – open
Sept. 13 – at Phil Campbell*
Sept. 20 – Westminster Christian*
Sept. 27 – at West Limestone
Oct. 4 – Lauderdale County*
Oct. 11 – at East Lawrence*
Oct. 18 – Colbert Heights*
Oct. 25 – at Lexington*
Nov. 1 – at Hatton
--
Class 2A
Hatton
Aug. 23 – at Lawrence County (jamboree)
Aug. 30 – West Morgan;W;20-9
Sept. 6 – at Red Bay*;L;20-0
Sept. 13 – at Sheffield*
Sept. 20 – vs. Colbert County*
Sept. 27 – at East Lawrence
Oct. 4 – Tanner*
Oct. 11 - at Tharptown*
Oct. 18 – at Lexington
Oct. 25 – Addison*
Nov. 1 – Clements
Tanner
Aug. 22 – West Limestone;L;21-2
Aug. 30 – at Clements;L;48-14
Sept. 6 – at Colbert County*;L;37-7
Sept. 13 – Good Hope
Sept. 20 – Tharptown*
Sept. 27 – open
Oct. 4 – at Hatton*
Oct. 11 – Addison*
Oct. 18 – at Red Bay*
Oct. 25 – Sheffield*
Oct. 31 – at East Limestone
--
Class 1A
Decatur Heritage
Aug. 23 – at Phillips Bear Creek;W;48-7
Aug. 30 – Sumiton Christian;W;42-6
Sept. 6 – Valley Head*
Sept. 13 – at R.A. Hubbard*
Sept. 20 – Coosa Christian*
Sept. 26 – Shoals Christian*
Oct. 4 – at Colbert Heights
Oct. 11 – Falkville*
Oct. 18 – at Gaylesville*
Oct. 25 – Woodville*
Nov. 1 - open
Home games are played at West Morgan
Falkville
Aug. 23 – at Danville;W;34-21
Aug. 30 – Vinemont;L;32-21
Sept. 6 – Woodville*;W;32-6
Sept. 13 – at Valley Head*;W;35-14
Sept. 20 – R.A. Hubbard*
Sept. 27 – at Priceville
Oct. 4 – at Coosa Christian*
Oct. 11 – at Decatur Heritage*
Oct. 18 – open
Oct. 25 – Gaylesville*
Nov. 1 – Elkmont
R.A. Hubbard
Aug. 22 – at Cherokee;W;46-23
Aug. 30 – at Shoals Christian;W;40-6
Sept. 6 – at Coosa Christian*;W;29-20
Sept. 13 – Decatur Heritage*
Sept. 20 – at Falkville*
Sept. 27 – Sheffield
Oct. 4 – at Gaylesville*
Oct. 11 – at Woodville*
Oct. 18 – Valley Head*
Oct. 25 – open
Nov. 1 – East Lawrence
*Denotes region game
