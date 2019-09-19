Class 7A

Austin

Aug. 23 – Hartselle;W;45-14

Aug. 30 – at Decatur;W;56-14

Sept. 6 – at Florence*;W;30-25

Sept. 13 – Gadsden City*;W;17-6

Sept. 20 – at Grissom*

Sept. 27 – open

Oct. 4 – at Sparkman*

Oct. 11 – Huntsville*

Oct. 18 – Bob Jones*

Oct. 25 – at James Clemens*

Oct. 31 – Athens

--

Class 6A

Decatur

Aug. 22 – at Huntsville;L;45-14

Aug. 30 – Austin;L;56-14

Sept. 6 – at Cullman*;L;41-17

Sept. 13 – Athens*;L;27-14

Sept. 20 – at Lee

Sept. 27 – Lawrence County

Oct. 4 – Muscle Shoals*

Oct. 11 – at Hartselle*

Oct. 18 – Columbia*

Oct. 25 – open

Nov. 1 – at Sparkman

Hartselle

Aug. 23 – at Austin;L;45-14

Aug. 30 – Brooks;W;49-29

Sept. 6 – at Athens*;L;28-19

Sept. 13 – Muscle Shoals*;L;35-14

Sept. 20 – open

Sept. 27 – at Briarwood Christian

Oct. 4 – Columbia*

Oct. 11 – Decatur*

Oct. 18 – at Cullman*

Oct. 25 – Hazel Green

Nov. 1 – at Scottsboro

Athens

Aug. 30 – Gardendale;L;21-14

Sept. 6 – Hartselle*;W;28-19

Sept. 13 – at Decatur*;W;27-14

Sept. 20 – Hazel Green

Sept. 27 – at East Limestone

Oct. 4 – Cullman*

Oct. 11 – at Columbia*

Oct. 18 – at Muscle Shoals*

Oct. 25 – Lee

Oct. 31 – at Austin

--

Class 5A

Brewer

Aug. 30 – Danville;W;37-8

Sept. 6 – Arab*;W;29-21

Sept. 13 – at Madison Academy*;L;44-16

Sept. 20 – Madison County*

Sept. 27 – at West Morgan

Oct. 4 – Ardmore*

Oct. 10 - at Guntersville*

Oct. 18 – East Limestone*

Oct. 25 – at Scottsboro*

Nov. 1 – at Priceville

East Limestone

Aug. 29 – at West Limestone;W;26-15

Sept. 6 – Madison Academy*;L;42-20

Sept. 13 – at Madison County*;L;35-20

Sept. 20 – Scottsboro*

Sept. 27 – Athens

Oct. 4 – at Arab*

Oct. 11 – Ardmore*

Oct. 18 – at Brewer*

Oct. 25 – at Guntersville*

Oct. 31 - Tanner

Ardmore

Aug. 23 – at West Morgan;W;27-9

Aug. 30 – at Elkmont;W;22-8

Sept. 6 – Scottsboro*;L;41-27

Sept. 13 – at Arab*;L;42-14

Sept. 20 – at Madison Academy*

Sept. 27 – open

Oct. 3 – at Brewer*

Oct. 11 – at East Limestone*

Oct. 18 – Guntersville*

Oct. 25 – at Madison County*

Nov. 1 – West Limestone

Lawrence County

Aug. 30 – Madison Academy;L;17-7

Sept. 6 – Hayden*;W;27-14

Sept. 13 – at West Point*;L;42-14

Sept. 20 – Dora*

Sept. 27 – at Decatur

Oct. 4 – Russellville*

Oct. 11 – at Jasper*

Oct. 18 – Hamilton*

Oct. 25 – at Corner*

Nov. 1 – at Rogers

--

Class 4A

Danville

Aug. 23 – Falkville;L;34-21

Aug. 30 – at Brewer;L;37-8

Sept. 6 – North Jackson*;W;20-7

Sept. 13 – at West Morgan*;W;35-8

Sept. 20 – at Randolph*

Sept. 27 – Holly Pond

Oct. 4 – Priceville*

Oct. 10 – DAR*

Oct. 18 – at Saint John Paul II*

Oct. 25 – at Fairview*

Priceville

Aug. 30 – at Good Hope;L;41-26

Sept. 6 – at Saint John Paul II*;W;43-29

Sept. 13 – Randolph*;W;42-24

Sept. 20 – Fairview*

Sept. 27 – Falkville

Oct. 4 – at Danville*

Oct. 11 – at North Jackson*

Oct. 18 – at DAR*

Oct. 25 – West Morgan*

Nov. 1 – Brewer

West Morgan

Aug. 23 – Ardmore;L;27-9

Aug. 30 – at Hatton;L;20-9

Sept. 6 – at Randolph*;L;32-25

Sept. 13 – Danville*;L;35-8

Sept. 20 – at DAR*

Sept. 27 – Brewer

Oct. 4 – Saint John Paul II*

Oct. 11 – at Fairview*

Oct. 18 – North Jackson*

Oct. 25 – at Priceville*

Nov. 1 – open

West Limestone

Aug. 22 – at Tanner;W;21-2

Aug. 29 – East Limestone;L;26-15

Sept. 6 – open

Sept. 13 – Elkmont*;W;75-0

Sept. 20 – at Central Florence*

Sept. 27 – Clements

Oct. 4 – at Wilson*

Oct. 11 – Rogers*

Oct. 18 – at Brooks*

Oct. 25 – Deshler*

Nov. 1 – at Ardmore

Elkmont

Aug. 23 – at Clements;L;50-6

Aug. 30 – Ardmore;L;22-8

Sept. 6 – Deshler*;L;55-0

Sept. 13 – at West Limestone*;L;75-0

Sept. 20 – open

Sept. 27 – Lexington

Oct. 4 – Central Florence*

Oct. 11 – at Wilson*

Oct. 18 – at Rogers*

Oct. 25 – Brooks*

Nov. 1 – at Falkville

--

Class 3A

East Lawrence

Aug. 30 – at Saint John Paul II;L;37-13

Sept. 6 – at Lauderdale County*;L;32-20

Sept. 13 – Locust Fork;W;34-28

Sept. 20 – Colbert Heights*

Sept. 27 – Hatton

Oct. 4 – at Lexington*

Oct. 11 – Clements*

Oct. 18 – at Phil Campbell*

Oct. 25 – Westminster Christian*

Nov. 1 – at R.A. Hubbard

Clements

Aug. 23 – Elkmont;W;50-6

Aug. 30 – Tanner;W;48-14

Sept. 6 – open

Sept. 13 – at Phil Campbell*;W;44-27

Sept. 20 – Westminster Christian*

Sept. 27 – at West Limestone

Oct. 4 – Lauderdale County*

Oct. 11 – at East Lawrence*

Oct. 18 – Colbert Heights*

Oct. 25 – at Lexington*

Nov. 1 – at Hatton

--

Class 2A

Hatton

Aug. 30 – West Morgan;W;20-9

Sept. 6 – at Red Bay*;L;20-0

Sept. 13 – at Sheffield*;L;20-8

Sept. 20 – vs. Colbert County*

Sept. 27 – at East Lawrence

Oct. 4 – Tanner*

Oct. 11 - at Tharptown*

Oct. 18 – at Lexington

Oct. 25 – Addison*

Nov. 1 – Clements

Tanner

Aug. 22 – West Limestone;L;21-2

Aug. 30 – at Clements;L;48-14

Sept. 6 – at Colbert County*;L;37-7

Sept. 13 – Good Hope;L;42-27

Sept. 20 – Tharptown*

Sept. 27 – open

Oct. 4 – at Hatton*

Oct. 11 – Addison*

Oct. 18 – at Red Bay*

Oct. 25 – Sheffield*

Oct. 31 – at East Limestone

--

Class 1A

Decatur Heritage

Aug. 23 – at Phillips Bear Creek;W;48-7

Aug. 30 – Sumiton Christian;W;42-6

Sept. 6 – Valley Head*;W;35-14

Sept. 13 – at R.A. Hubbard*;W;28-20

Sept. 20 – Coosa Christian*

Sept. 26 – Shoals Christian*

Oct. 4 – at Colbert Heights

Oct. 11 – Falkville*

Oct. 18 – at Gaylesville*

Oct. 25 – Woodville*

Nov. 1 - open

Home games are played at West Morgan

Falkville

Aug. 23 – at Danville;W;34-21

Aug. 30 – Vinemont;L;32-21

Sept. 6 – Woodville*;W;32-6

Sept. 13 – at Valley Head*;L;32-7

Sept. 20 – R.A. Hubbard*

Sept. 27 – at Priceville

Oct. 4 – at Coosa Christian*

Oct. 11 – at Decatur Heritage*

Oct. 18 – open

Oct. 25 – Gaylesville*

Nov. 1 – Elkmont

R.A. Hubbard

Aug. 22 – at Cherokee;W;46-23

Aug. 30 – at Shoals Christian;W;40-6

Sept. 6 – at Coosa Christian*;W;29-20

Sept. 13 – Decatur Heritage*;L;28-20

Sept. 20 – at Falkville*

Sept. 27 – Sheffield

Oct. 4 – at Gaylesville*

Oct. 11 – at Woodville*

Oct. 18 – Valley Head*

Oct. 25 – open

Nov. 1 – East Lawrence

*Denotes region game

