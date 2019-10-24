This week’s games
• Austin at James Clemens
• Hazel Green at Hartselle
• West Morgan at Priceville
• Danville at Fairview
• Woodville at Decatur Heritage
--
Gregg Dewalt
James Clemens
Hartselle
Priceville
Fairview
Decatur Heritage
Last week: 1-4
Overall: 30-15
--
Matthew Speakman
James Clemens
Hartselle
Priceville
Fairview
Decatur Heritage
Last week: 1-4
Overall: 29-16
--
David Elwell
James Clemens
Hartselle
Priceville
Fairview
Decatur Heritage
Last week: 2-3
Overall: 28-17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.