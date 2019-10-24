This week’s games

• Austin at James Clemens

• Hazel Green at Hartselle

• West Morgan at Priceville

• Danville at Fairview

• Woodville at Decatur Heritage

--

Gregg Dewalt

James Clemens

Hartselle

Priceville

Fairview

Decatur Heritage

Last week: 1-4

Overall: 30-15

--

Matthew Speakman

James Clemens

Hartselle

Priceville

Fairview

Decatur Heritage

Last week: 1-4

Overall: 29-16

--

David Elwell

James Clemens

Hartselle

Priceville

Fairview

Decatur Heritage

Last week: 2-3

Overall: 28-17

 david.elwell@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @DD_DavidElwell.

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.