Austin at Decatur
Brooks at Hartselle
Danville at Brewer
Gardendale at Athens
East Limestone at West Limestone
--
Gregg Dewalt
Austin
Hartselle
Brewer
Gardendale
East Limestone
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 4-1
--
Matthew Speakman
Austin
Brooks
Brewer
Athens
East Limestone
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 3-2
--
David Elwell
Austin
Hartselle
Brewer
Athens
East Limestone
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 3-2
