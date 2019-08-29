Austin at Decatur

Brooks at Hartselle

Danville at Brewer

Gardendale at Athens

East Limestone at West Limestone

--

Gregg Dewalt

Austin

Hartselle

Brewer

Gardendale

East Limestone

Last week: 4-1

Overall: 4-1

--

Matthew Speakman

Austin

Brooks

Brewer

Athens

East Limestone

Last week: 3-2

Overall: 3-2

--

David Elwell

Austin

Hartselle

Brewer

Athens

East Limestone

Last week: 3-2

Overall: 3-2

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.