Decatur at Huntsville
Hartselle at Austin
Ardmore at West Morgan
Falkville at Danville
West Limestone at Tanner
Gregg Dewalt
Huntsville
Austin
Ardmore
Danville
West Limestone
Matthew Speakman
Decatur
Austin
Ardmore
Danville
West Limestone
David Elwell
Decatur
Austin
Ardmore
Falkville
Tanner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.