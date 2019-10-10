This week’s games
• Huntsville at Austin
• Decatur at Hartselle
• Falkville at Decatur Heritage
• DAR at Danville
• Priceville at North Jackson
--
Gregg Dewalt
Huntsville
Hartselle
Decatur Heritage
Danville
Priceville
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 25-10
--
Matthew Speakman
Austin
Hartselle
Decatur Heritage
Danville
Priceville
Last week: 2-3
Overall: 23-12
--
David Elwell
Austin
Hartselle
Decatur Heritage
Danville
Priceville
Last week: 2-3
Overall: 21-14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.