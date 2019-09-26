This week’s games
• Lawrence County at Decatur
• Hartselle at Briarwood Christian
• Brewer at West Morgan
• Falkville at Priceville
• Athens at East Limestone
--
Gregg Dewalt
Decatur
Hartselle
Brewer
Priceville
Athens
Last week: 5-0
Overall: 20-5
--
Matthew Speakman
Decatur
Briarwood Christian
Brewer
Priceville
Athens
Last week: 5-0
Overall: 18-7
--
David Elwell
Decatur
Hartselle
Brewer
Priceville
Athens
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 17-8
