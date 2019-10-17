This week’s games
• Bob Jones at Austin
• Hartselle at Cullman
• Athens at Muscle Shoals
• Priceville at DAR
• Danville at Saint John Paul II
--
Gregg Dewalt
Austin
Hartselle
Muscle Shoals
Priceville
Danville
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 29-11
--
Matthew Speakman
Austin
Hartselle
Muscle Shoals
Priceville
Danville
Last week: 5-0
Overall: 28-12
--
David Elwell
Austin
Hartselle
Muscle Shoals
Priceville
Saint John Paul II
Last week: 5-0
Overall: 26-14
