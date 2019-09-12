This Week’s Games
Gadsden City at Austin
Athens at Decatur
Muscle Shoals at Hartselle
Decatur Heritage at R.A. Hubbard
Danville at West Morgan
--
Gregg Dewalt
Austin
Athens
Muscle Shoals
R.A. Hubbard
Danville
Last week: 2-3
Overall: 11-4
--
Matthew Speakman
Austin
Athens
Muscle Shoals
R.A. Hubbard
Danville
Last week: 2-3
Overall: 9-6
--
David Elwell
Austin
Athens
Muscle Shoals
Decatur Heritage
West Morgan
Last week: 2-3
Overall: 9-6
