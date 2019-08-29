No. 1 Austin (1-0)
Last week: Beat Hartselle 45-14
Friday: at Decatur
No. 2 Athens (0-0)
Last week: open
Friday: vs. Gardendale
No. 3 Hartselle (0-1)
Last week: Lost to Austin, 45-14
Friday: vs. Brooks
No. 4 Decatur (0-1)
Last week: Lost to Huntsville, 45-14
Friday: vs. Austin
No. 5 East Limestone (0-0)
Last week: open
Tonight: at West Limestone
No. 6 Brewer (0-0)
Last week: open
Friday: vs. Danville
No. 7 Falkville (1-0)
Last week: Beat Danville, 28-21
Friday: vs. Vinemont
No. 8 R.A. Hubbard (1-0)
Last week: Beat Cherokee, 46-23
Friday: at Shoals Christian
