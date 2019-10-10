No. 1 Decatur Heritage (7-0)
Last week: Beat Colbert Heights, 26-20
Friday: vs. Falkville
--
No. 2 Austin (5-1)
Last week: Lost to Sparkman, 24-21
Friday: vs. Huntsville
--
No. 3 Athens (5-1)
Last week: Beat Cullman, 31-17
Friday: at Columbia
--
No. 4 West Limestone (4-2)
Last week: Beat Wilson, 45-12
Friday: vs. Rogers
--
No. 5 Priceville (4-2)
Last week: Lost to Danville, 26-25
Friday: at Danville
--
No. 6 Falkville (4-3)
Last week: Beat Coosa Christian, 62-26
Friday: at Decatur Heritage
--
No. 7 Lawrence County (3-3)
Last week: Lost to Russellville, 22-14
Friday: at Jasper
--
No. 8 Danville (4-3)
Last week: Beat Priceville, 26-25
Tonight: vs. DAR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.