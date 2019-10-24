No. 1 Decatur Heritage (9-0)
Last week: Beat Gaylesville, 44-6
Today: vs. Woodville
--
No. 2 Austin (6-2)
Last week: Lost to Bob Jones, 36-28
Today: at James Clemens
--
No. 3 Athens (6-2)
Last week: Lost to Muscle Shoals, 49-21
Friday: vs. Lee
--
No. 4 West Limestone (5-3)
Last week: Beat Brooks, 28-24
Today: vs. Deshler
--
No. 5 Clements (5-3)
Last week: Beat Colbert Heights, 31-25
Today: at Lexington
--
No. 6 Priceville (5-3)
Last week: Lost to DAR, 38-13
Today: vs. West Morgan
--
No. 7 Danville (5-4)
Last week: Lost to Saint John Paul II, 63-24
Today: at Fairview
--
No. 8 Falkville (4-4)
Last week: Open
Today: vs. Gaylesville
