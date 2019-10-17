No. 1 Decatur Heritage (8-0)
Last week: Beat Falkville, 21-14
Friday: at Gaylesville
--
No. 2 Austin (6-1)
Last week: Beat Huntsville, 45-16
Friday: vs. Bob Jones
--
No. 3 Athens (6-1)
Last week: Beat Columbia, 55-6
Friday: at Muscle Shoals
--
No. 4 Priceville (5-2)
Last week: Beat North Jackson, 37-36
Friday: at DAR
--
No. 5 Danville (5-3)
Last week: Beat DAR, 42-33
Friday: at Saint John Paul II
--
No. 6 West Limestone (4-3)
Last week: Lost to Rogers, 23-19
Friday: at Brooks
--
No. 7 Clements (4-3)
Last week: Beat East Lawrence, 26-13
Friday: vs. Colbert Heights
--
No. 8 Falkville (4-4)
Last week: Lost to Decatur Heritage, 21-14
Friday: Open
