No. 1 Austin (3-0)
Last week: Beat Florence, 30-25
Friday: vs. Gadsden City
---
No. 2 Brewer (2-0)
Last week: Beat Arab, 29-21
Friday: at Madison Academy
---
No. 3 Athens (1-1)
Last week: Beat Hartselle, 28-19
Friday: at Decatur
---
No. 4 Decatur Heritage (3-0)
Last week: Beat Valley Head, 35-14
Friday: R.A. Hubbard
---
No. 5 R.A. Hubbard (3-0)
Last week: Beat Coosa Christian, 29-20
Friday: vs. Decatur Heritage
---
No. 6 Hartselle (1-2)
Last week: Lost to Athens, 28-19
Friday: vs. Muscle Shoals
---
No. 7 East Limestone (1-1)
Last Friday: Lost to Madison Academy, 42-20
Friday: at Madison Academy
---
No. 8 Clements (2-0)
Last Friday: Open
Friday: at Phil Campbell
