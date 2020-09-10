This week’s games
• James Clemens at Austin
• Hartselle a Decatur
• Brooks at Priceville
• West Morgan at Deshler
• Lawrence County at Ardmore
--
Stacy Long
Austin
Hartselle
Brooks
Deshler
Lawrence County
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 10-5
--
David Elwell
Austin
Hartselle
Priceville
Deshler
Ardmore
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 10-5
--
Caleb Suggs
Austin
Hartselle
Priceville
West Morgan
Lawrence County
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 10-5
