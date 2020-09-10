This week’s games

• James Clemens at Austin

• Hartselle a Decatur

• Brooks at Priceville

• West Morgan at Deshler

• Lawrence County at Ardmore

--

Stacy Long

Austin

Hartselle

Brooks

Deshler

Lawrence County

Last week: 3-2

Overall: 10-5

--

David Elwell

Austin

Hartselle

Priceville

Deshler

Ardmore

Last week: 3-2

Overall: 10-5

--

Caleb Suggs

Austin

Hartselle

Priceville

West Morgan

Lawrence County

Last week: 3-2

Overall: 10-5

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.