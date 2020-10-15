• Albertville at Austin
• Cullman at Athens
• Deshler at Priceville
• East Limestone at Russellville
• West Limestone at Rogers
--
Stacy Long
Austin
Cullman
Deshler
East Limestone
West Limestone
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 27-13
--
David Elwell
Austin
Athens
Deshler
East Limestone
West Limestone
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 27-13
--
Caleb Suggs
Austin
Athens
Deshler
Russellville
West Limestone
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 30-10
