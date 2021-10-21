THIS WEEK’S GAMES
• Decatur at Athens
• West Limestone at Priceville
• West Morgan at Rogers
• North Sand Mountain at Falkville
• Tanner at Pisgah
---
Stacy Long
Athens
Priceville
West Morgan
Falkville
Pisgah
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 32-13
---
David Elwell
Decatur
Priceville
West Morgan
Falkville
Tanner
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 28-17
---
Sirvell Carter
Decatur
Priceville
West Morgan
Falkville
Tanner
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 29-16
