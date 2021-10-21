Footballs

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

• Decatur at Athens

• West Limestone at Priceville

• West Morgan at Rogers

• North Sand Mountain at Falkville

• Tanner at Pisgah

---

Stacy Long

Athens

Priceville

West Morgan

Falkville

Pisgah

Last week: 4-1

Overall: 32-13

---

David Elwell

Decatur

Priceville

West Morgan

Falkville

Tanner

Last week: 3-2

Overall: 28-17

---

Sirvell Carter

Decatur

Priceville

West Morgan

Falkville

Tanner

Last week: 4-1

Overall: 29-16

